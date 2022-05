Rangers deserve absolutely nothing from this series. They have been awful. Can’t put it all down to lack of experience either, because it’s the line of Kakko, Lafrenier and Chytil who’ve looked most likely and K’Andre Miller has looked the best on defence. Their inability to shoot on an AHL goalie is not a good look either.Hopefully the Bruins make it past the Canes, as I’ll be loudly cheeering on whoever the Penguins face, I can’t stand Bettman’s favourite team, or their horrific fanbase. But if I’m being fussy, I’d prefer not have to cheer for the Canes, but I’d still do it