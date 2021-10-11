Shocking the whole Blackhawks stuff.



Surely Quenneville and Cheveldayoff cant carry on in their positions. Absolutely disgusting they where part of this.



Blackhawks where the first NHL team I had any affinity with, long before I moved to the US and to NY, my first favourite hockey players where Hawks (Tony Amonte and Jeff Hackett!). I went to a games around those Stanley Cup years too, one of the best places to watch hockey, including during the 2nd cup run, and it was such a vibrant team and Quenneville was rightly such a legend in the eyes of Hawks fans and came across so well. For this to be the fall out is utterly shocking to know what he did (or rather choose to ignore).