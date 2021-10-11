« previous next »
Im so hyped for the season to start. I hope the Hurricanes can finally show their potential in the playoffs.
Havent paid attention to trades or drafts.

Season actually starts tonight with Penguins - Lightning. Wouldnt go all in and declare the Penguins as finished, but Malkin and Crosby arent getting any younger. Think the Lightning will win comfortably here.
NHL being on ESPN is already impressing me, cos they are showing a LOAD of out of market games on ESPN+, which I already pay for cos thats what Bundesliga is on.  ESPN+ was already great value for the footy, and now a shitton of hockey on it too.

Watching Habs @ Maple Leafs during the 1st intermission of the Rangers game  8) 
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 14, 2021, 01:21:31 am
NHL being on ESPN is already impressing me, cos they are showing a LOAD of out of market games on ESPN+, which I already pay for cos thats what Bundesliga is on.  ESPN+ was already great value for the footy, and now a shitton of hockey on it too.

Watching Habs @ Maple Leafs during the 1st intermission of the Rangers game  8)
TNT not doing a bad job either. Feel upgrade over NBC all around
Im not really a fan of 3 on 3 overtime, but this one last night between the Rangers and Leafs was truly epic.

And the right  team won  :P

Heres a 2 min 45 second clip of non stop end to end:

https://twitter.com/liam_mchugh/status/1450285220746432518?s=20
Not only is the Blackhawks a mess on the ice. The 107 page report on the sexual assault stuff from 2010 has come out and wow that franchise is a disgrace:

https://jenner.com/system/assets/assets/11549/original/Report%20to%20the%20Chicago%20Blackhawks%20Hockey%20Team%20-%20October%202021.pdf

Stan Bowman has resigned as GM among other people and the spotlight is now shun on now Florida Panthers coach Joel Quennville and Winnepig Jets GM Kevin Cheldayoff that might also lose their jobs after the revelations.
Quote from: Garlicbread on October 27, 2021, 03:41:18 pm
Not only is the Blackhawks a mess on the ice. The 107 page report on the sexual assault stuff from 2010 has come out and wow that franchise is a disgrace:

https://jenner.com/system/assets/assets/11549/original/Report%20to%20the%20Chicago%20Blackhawks%20Hockey%20Team%20-%20October%202021.pdf

Stan Bowman has resigned as GM among other people and the spotlight is now shun on now Florida Panthers coach Joel Quennville and Winnepig Jets GM Kevin Cheldayoff that might also lose their jobs after the revelations.
Havent had time to properly research that case but it does not look good for the NHL and the Blackhawks. The allegations are bad enough but the supposed cover up is equally bad. The pathetic $2 million fine is only adding insult to injury. I vaguely remember the Devils getting a larger fine for Ilya Kovalchucks contract.
Shocking the whole Blackhawks stuff.

Surely Quenneville and Cheveldayoff cant carry on in their positions. Absolutely disgusting they where part of this.

Blackhawks where the first NHL team I had any affinity with, long before I moved to the US and to NY, my first favourite hockey players where Hawks (Tony Amonte and Jeff Hackett!).  I went to a games around those Stanley Cup years too, one of the best places to watch hockey, including during the 2nd cup run, and it was such a vibrant team and Quenneville was rightly such a legend in the eyes of Hawks fans and came across so well.  For this to be the fall out is utterly shocking to know what he did (or rather choose to ignore).
Quote from: dalarr on October 27, 2021, 03:54:55 pm
Havent had time to properly research that case but it does not look good for the NHL and the Blackhawks. The allegations are bad enough but the supposed cover up is equally bad. The pathetic $2 million fine is only adding insult to injury. I vaguely remember the Devils getting a larger fine for Ilya Kovalchucks contract.

Absolutely. The fine alone is an embarrassment
Quenneville is apparently having a meeting with Bettman tomorrow.
Kyle Beach very bravely talked to TSN about this tonight, he is John Doe. 

https://www.tsn.ca/kyle-beach-john-doe-1.1712468
Its getting worse by the day. The qutoes from Duncan Keith and especially Jonathan Towes do not make things any better. Funny how absolutely no one knew nothing about anything.
Quote from: dalarr on October 28, 2021, 10:01:59 pm
Its getting worse by the day. The qutoes from Duncan Keith and especially Jonathan Towes do not make things any better. Funny how absolutely no one knew nothing about anything.

disgusted by them.

I have shirts with Jonathan Toews name and number on, he was my favourite (non Ranger) player since his first NHL season.

Safe to say Ive lost all admiration for the guy in an instant. Shame on him, and shame on the Blackhawks, he should not be captain of this team.

Imagine young players on that team knowing their captain is a scumbag who ignored something like this.
Looks like Quenneville is out as Panthers HC, as he should be.

Quote from: Dim Glas on October 29, 2021, 02:24:46 am
Looks like Quenneville is out as Panthers HC, as he should be.
He shouldn't have coached last night. He could been fired before the game or at worst on leave let him do the meeting then part ways.
He didnt even speak the media last night after coaching
Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,896
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10136 on: October 30, 2021, 10:57:10 am »
The third period between Detroit and Florida was great entertainment. There was a playoff-style desperate defending from Detroit towards the end and they even managed to force overtime. The Huberdau (?) assist to Barkov for the winning goal was pure filth.

You have to feel sorry for Florida.
For the first time in a long while they look like a team that could be a contender and then they get dragged into the Blackhawks debacle.

Quote from: dalarr on October 30, 2021, 10:57:10 am
The third period between Detroit and Florida was great entertainment. There was a playoff-style desperate defending from Detroit towards the end and they even managed to force overtime. The Huberdau (?) assist to Barkov for the winning goal was pure filth.

You have to feel sorry for Florida.
For the first time in a long while they look like a team that could be a contender and then they get dragged into the Blackhawks debacle.

Great to see the so called "Yzerplan" slowly coming together. Raymond and Seider looking really good and some more young promising players waiting in the wings too.
All the reliable journalists saying Eichel to Vegas is a done deal.
Quote from: Garlicbread on November  4, 2021, 11:44:55 am
All the reliable journalists saying Eichel to Vegas is a done deal.

Saga over (well, apart from the injury side of it!). I am just glad the Rangers long moved on from any interest in Eichel.

Hes managed 335 points in 375 games with the effing Buffalo Sabres. Theres no denying his talent. Will be interesting if he can get his career going in Las Vegas.
Hes a hell of a player for sure, so as long as the surgery is a success and hes physically hes going to be fine, hell put up the numbers.

 
A lot of games tonight, including the unbeaten Hurricanes vs the almost-unbeaten Panthers. Mouth watering stuff. I love the Finnish lads in Carolina. Aho in particular.
The McDavid goal last night was out of this world.
Watch out.... my Kings are on the way up, 6 in a row now with an impressive win over the Leafs.

(at least we'll avoid relegation  ;) )
The Kings had some promising youngsters in their organization last season. Maybe they are coming into their own this season? I dont watch enough Kings games to make a bold statement.
Yes that's correct, the Kings have some exciting kids coming up, but this season is supposed to be what it already looks like to be honest; a season with streaks going both ways, learning curves etc.

I think maybe next season is where most expect some fruits from that labour to come through, anything earlier is a bonus I guess.
Torn between Maple Leafs - Sabres and Panthers - Lightning tonight. Love watching Barkov but I also enjoy the semi-toxic atmosphere that follows the Maple Leafs as well
I dunno. Maybe Kris Letang would be a decent backup at centre back.
Managed to stay awake for Minnesota - Toronto yesterday. Great game with a playoff-like atmosphere. Kevin Fiala is great to watch. He has skill and managed to hold his own in a fight against Wayne Simmonds. I love those types of players.
Doubt Minnesota will win the Cup but they are looking like playoff contenders early on.
So no Olympic hockey for the NHLers, really unfortunate. Was really looking forward to this.
Quote from: TipTopKop on December 22, 2021, 02:51:09 am
So no Olympic hockey for the NHLers, really unfortunate. Was really looking forward to this.

The moment it became likely that anyone who tested positive could be spending weeks in a Chinese hotel room, there's no way that all parties could have got on board with this
Evander Kane placed on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract for violating COVID protocol
Just happen to be watching the Seattle Kraken tv coverage of their game vs Colorado, and Seattles tv guy is English  :o

Ross Fletcher who used to work for BBC radio, and then was Seattle Sounders play by play guy for years.
