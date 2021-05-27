As a Kings' fan I'm used to hockey seasons ending early, but I can't ignore the quality of the teams that make it into June (unless it's the Sharks) but seriously, I really admire those that make it through to this stage and further.Far and away the toughest trophy to win.I'm excited for the Islanders/Bolts series... my head says Tampa will come through no problem, but those Islanders have shown guts, so who knows. Same for the Habs, who knows how far they can take this with Price playing well.