Author Topic: The NHL Thread

TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,200
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10040 on: May 27, 2021, 11:01:24 pm
To think we are only witnessing the 1st round of it all, these are shaping up to be some playoffs.
Logged

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,494
Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10041 on: May 30, 2021, 12:45:35 am
Great to see Habs fans back in the house  ;D
Logged
Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,979
Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10042 on: May 30, 2021, 02:47:10 am
Those fans are having a great time! Leafs are taking dumb penalties.
Logged

dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,673
Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10043 on: May 31, 2021, 01:56:56 pm
Hurricanes - Lightning was great. Proper playoff game with few goals high intensity. Its going to be a great series.

Didnt watch the the game but the Avs cut right trough the Golden Knights. Avs looking very strong at the moment.
Logged

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,494
Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10044 on: May 31, 2021, 02:11:43 pm
Avs looked amazing, MacKinnon is something else.

Lovely seeing Las Vegas get absolutely spanked.  All they could do 3rd period was goon it up.  Avs had a 9 minute power play at one point!
Logged
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,494
Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10045 on: June 1, 2021, 02:32:57 am
Go Habs go!!!!!!

 ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D

Fantastic.
Logged
RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10046 on: June 1, 2021, 02:44:42 am
Leafs played better overall in the whole series. this tweet was good https://twitter.com/BetMGM/status/1399539599760896000
Logged

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,494
Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10047 on: June 1, 2021, 02:51:08 am
Mitch Marners contract is something else. Awful series, and not just from him of course.

Anyway, looking forward to Jets vs Habs.
Logged
dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,673
Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10048 on: June 1, 2021, 08:04:08 am
I have no idea how the Maple Meafs managed to lose that series. Only thing I can think of is that they were on auto pilot during the regular season and didnt enter the playoffs in battle mode. Carey Price had an amazing game 7 as well.
Logged

howes hound

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,478
  • underdearm
Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10049 on: June 2, 2021, 06:55:54 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on June  1, 2021, 02:51:08 am

Anyway, looking forward to Jets vs Habs.

You and every Canadian outside the GTA. Wonder what the Toronto sports channels will be showing when the Blue Jays aren't on. Tapes of past Maple Leaf glories are pretty thin on the ground unless you go back to black-and-white days.
Logged
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,494
Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10050 on: June 3, 2021, 01:21:29 am
Nick Suzuki seems to have become my favourite non NY Ranger NHLer in the last couple weeks!

What a talent.
Logged
Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,979
Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10051 on: June 3, 2021, 03:25:46 am
Good win by Montreal. Terrible hit by Scheifele and he needs to be suspended. Hopefully Evans will be okay.
Logged

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,820
  • Dutch Class
Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10052 on: June 3, 2021, 07:32:37 am
Ugly stuff by Scheifele. Lengthy ban awaits
Logged

dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,673
Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10053 on: June 3, 2021, 12:11:37 pm
Vegas - Colorado game 2 was a entertaining. After the shambles of a playoffs last year this one has been very enjoyable thus far. Vegas looked much better than in game 1 but they need to win game 3 to keep this alive.
Logged

TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,200
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10054 on: June 9, 2021, 03:01:17 am
Tampa looking good for a repeat? that was an impressive series showing against a really good Canes team.
Logged

Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,343
  • Kloppite
Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10055 on: June 9, 2021, 03:45:26 am
Bit of a early preview into the Islanders new arena which is due to open in the Autumn, looks amazing.

https://www.espn.com/nhl/insider/story/_/id/31340756/inside-new-york-islanders-new-ubs-arena-built-nhl-covid-19-era
Logged

dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,673
Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10056 on: June 9, 2021, 07:27:21 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on June  9, 2021, 03:01:17 am
Tampa looking good for a repeat? that was an impressive series showing against a really good Canes team.
At the start of thr playoffs, I thought Carolina might go on to win the whole thing. But they were completely neutralized by a very good Tampa team.
Logged

TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,200
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10057 on: June 9, 2021, 09:30:06 am
Yes Carolina looked really good, just surprised the series finished 4-1, though the games were tight.

I had thought the winner of this series had a really good chance to win it all. Tampa's depth continues to make a difference.
Logged

dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,673
Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10058 on: June 9, 2021, 03:57:18 pm
Seriously considering staying up for Islanders - Bruins. Every game of that series so far has been great. Matt Barzal is really stepping up his game this season.
Logged

TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,200
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10059 on: June 11, 2021, 08:04:36 am
So Bolts v Isles and Habs v Knights.

Didn't expect the Habs or Isles to be around here at the start of these playoffs.

Anyone predicting an upset in this round?
Logged

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,820
  • Dutch Class
Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10060 on: June 11, 2021, 10:06:23 am
Habs-Islanders final would be an unexpected throwback. It will be likely TB-LV
Logged

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,494
Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10061 on: June 11, 2021, 10:43:51 am
What a letdown Colorado where, useless sods in the end :butt

The idea of a Vegas - Islanders (or Tampa) final is 🤢 :puke2

So thats hockey season over for me for this year, Euro Champs and MLB rest of the way this summer!

Logged
TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,200
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10062 on: June 11, 2021, 06:02:49 pm
As a Kings' fan I'm used to hockey seasons ending early, but I can't ignore the quality of the teams that make it into June (unless it's the Sharks  :-X) but seriously, I really admire those that make it through to this stage and further.

Far and away the toughest trophy to win.

I'm excited for the Islanders/Bolts series...    my head says Tampa will come through no problem, but those Islanders have shown guts, so who knows. Same for the Habs, who knows how far they can take this with Price playing well.
Logged

arthur sarnoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,116
Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10063 on: June 11, 2021, 07:17:37 pm
As a diehard, lifelong fan (I've been to the Bell Centre twice), Go Habs Go.
Logged

Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,979
Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10064 on: June 11, 2021, 09:46:07 pm
The American crowd dynamic is quite intimidating. It will be something for the Habs to respond to. Just glad to see a Canadian team in the semis.
Logged

dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,673
Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10065 on: Yesterday at 09:36:44 pm
Matt Barzal is on fire. The Islanders holding their own against the Lightning thus far. (end of the second period)
Logged

TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,200
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10066 on: Today at 12:39:07 am
...and they won. Very impressed and surprised.

I still think the Bolts' depth over 7 games will come through, but happy to see a promising start to this series.
Logged

Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,300
Re: The NHL Thread
Reply #10067 on: Today at 01:03:31 am
Barry Trotz will once again kill Vegas' dream of a Cup.
Logged
