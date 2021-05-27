Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The NHL Thread
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
247
248
249
250
251
[
252
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: The NHL Thread (Read 450891 times)
TipTopKop
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,177
Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
«
Reply #10040 on:
May 27, 2021, 11:01:24 pm »
To think we are only witnessing the 1st round of it all, these are shaping up to be some playoffs.
Logged
Dim Glas
Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 28,189
Re: The NHL Thread
«
Reply #10041 on:
May 30, 2021, 12:45:35 am »
Great to see Habs fans back in the house
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem
- Jürgen Klopp
Mimi
Maguire!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,975
Re: The NHL Thread
«
Reply #10042 on:
May 30, 2021, 02:47:10 am »
Those fans are having a great time! Leafs are taking dumb penalties.
Logged
dalarr
Call me sensitive
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,656
Re: The NHL Thread
«
Reply #10043 on:
Yesterday
at 01:56:56 pm »
Hurricanes - Lightning was great. Proper playoff game with few goals high intensity. Its going to be a great series.
Didnt watch the the game but the Avs cut right trough the Golden Knights. Avs looking very strong at the moment.
Logged
Dim Glas
Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 28,189
Re: The NHL Thread
«
Reply #10044 on:
Yesterday
at 02:11:43 pm »
Avs looked amazing, MacKinnon is something else.
Lovely seeing Las Vegas get absolutely spanked. All they could do 3rd period was goon it up. Avs had a 9 minute power play at one point!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem
- Jürgen Klopp
Dim Glas
Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 28,189
Re: The NHL Thread
«
Reply #10045 on:
Today
at 02:32:57 am »
Go Habs go!!!!!!
Fantastic.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem
- Jürgen Klopp
RedG13
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,103
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NHL Thread
«
Reply #10046 on:
Today
at 02:44:42 am »
Leafs played better overall in the whole series. this tweet was good
https://twitter.com/BetMGM/status/1399539599760896000
Logged
Dim Glas
Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 28,189
Re: The NHL Thread
«
Reply #10047 on:
Today
at 02:51:08 am »
Mitch Marners contract is something else. Awful series, and not just from him of course.
Anyway, looking forward to Jets vs Habs.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem
- Jürgen Klopp
Print
Pages:
1
...
247
248
249
250
251
[
252
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The NHL Thread
Page created in 0.031 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 3.67]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2