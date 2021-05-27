« previous next »
To think we are only witnessing the 1st round of it all, these are shaping up to be some playoffs.
Great to see Habs fans back in the house  ;D
Those fans are having a great time! Leafs are taking dumb penalties.
Hurricanes - Lightning was great. Proper playoff game with few goals high intensity. Its going to be a great series.

Didnt watch the the game but the Avs cut right trough the Golden Knights. Avs looking very strong at the moment.
Avs looked amazing, MacKinnon is something else.

Lovely seeing Las Vegas get absolutely spanked.  All they could do 3rd period was goon it up.  Avs had a 9 minute power play at one point!
Go Habs go!!!!!!

 ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D

Fantastic.
Leafs played better overall in the whole series. this tweet was good https://twitter.com/BetMGM/status/1399539599760896000
Mitch Marners contract is something else. Awful series, and not just from him of course.

Anyway, looking forward to Jets vs Habs.
