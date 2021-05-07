« previous next »
The NHL Thread

Re: The NHL Thread
May 7, 2021, 09:33:48 am
Quote from: Mimi on May  6, 2021, 07:46:09 pm
An expected disgraceful response by Bettman and the NHL. $250,000 just about reflects the disgrace of their own actions of implicitly egging on the 2 teams to fight yesterday. If the NHL puts out any more ads about sportsmanship or for the love of hockey, they can shove it. Just as hollow as their "celebration" of Black History month.

Other than the weird own goal of firing their GM and President in the midst of this fiasco, the Rangers came out on top of both the NHL and the Capitals.

Yeah, we did. I do not recall them being very goonish, but it was a long time ago!

But Messier was waxing on about winning "in the street or the alley." That is not toughness; that is just thuggery. 

We recently had Milan Lucic. He was supposed to bring toughness and a Cup winning mentality to a young team. He did neither, and his presence certainly did not improve McDavid or Draisaitl. Thank God we got rid of him.

Lucic has done quite well on the Flames, certainly he doesnt look as lost as he did all those years in Edmonton. Its all about the fit, hes playing on a team that fits his style more. Edmonton cant grind and muck, if McDavid goes down again, youll be hard pressed to find an identity for that team, even with Draisaitl and RNH still there.
Re: The NHL Thread
May 7, 2021, 02:34:08 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on May  7, 2021, 09:33:48 am
Lucic has done quite well on the Flames, certainly he doesnt look as lost as he did all those years in Edmonton. Its all about the fit, hes playing on a team that fits his style more. Edmonton cant grind and muck, if McDavid goes down again, youll be hard pressed to find an identity for that team, even with Draisaitl and RNH still there.
I also think Lucic has kind of reinvented himself as a second and third line player. Seems like a great guy as well. He recently announced that hell waive his no-trade clause in the expansion draft. He wants to stay but he also wants the Flames to protect more important players.
Re: The NHL Thread
May 8, 2021, 10:40:31 am
St. Louis clinched their berth and with that the playoffs seem pretty much set. The Canadiens will clinch soon. The only interesting battle left is between Dallas and Nashville. Both teams are on equal points with two games left to play. Nashville has a double header against Carolina while Dallas has a double header against Chicago.
I dont understand the Arizona Coyotes. Its almost like they do not want to play in the postseason.
Re: The NHL Thread
May 15, 2021, 02:24:57 pm
First play off game today. You guys excited about your play off match ups? All the North division games should be good.
Re: The NHL Thread
May 15, 2021, 10:39:09 pm
Ive been hyped for weeks. Bruins - Caps, Panthers - Lightning, Golden Knights - Wild are all tasty matchups. Think the North is going to be between Oilers and Maple Leafs. Thatll be a tasty series for sure.
Re: The NHL Thread
May 16, 2021, 01:28:16 am
Actually cheering on the Bruins, thats how much i hate Tom Wilson  ;D
Re: The NHL Thread
May 16, 2021, 06:28:37 am
And Tom Wilson with one goal and one assist, proving once again that he couldve been a solid player. Feel sorry for Samsonov, hopefully hell be back for the next game.
Re: The NHL Thread
May 18, 2021, 03:56:48 am
Brad Marchand - you hate him but you also want him on your team. Hard to believe he is in his 15th year. Immense today and this series is quite fun for the neutral.
Re: The NHL Thread
May 18, 2021, 10:33:28 am
Yes its been great so far, especially with fans back in the arenas. The first Battle of Florida was very good.
Re: The NHL Thread
May 18, 2021, 11:43:19 am
Quote from: Mimi on May 18, 2021, 03:56:48 am
Brad Marchand - you hate him but you also want him on your team. Hard to believe he is in his 15th year. Immense today and this series is quite fun for the neutral.

the guy is a scumbag (on the ice), but I was very happy he potted the winner  ;D  Cos he isnt as big a scumbag as Tom Wilson! Hes a heck of a better hockey player too.

Marchand did another of his trademark spear to the balls last night too.
Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 02:14:15 am
The Bruins/Caps looked good on paper and it has delivered every bit so far. 3rd straight game now going to OT.

Although Caps hit the pipe a few times, probably should have finished it off.
Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 02:28:43 am
Im flicking between the Bruins and Caps game and the Mets game  ;D   Shame that one went to OT though, cos I did want to catch a bit of the Edmonton game.
Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 02:36:09 am
I know what you mean....    I have the Lakers/Dodgers in half an hour so hopefully won't have to do a multiscreen... I'll be asking the Lakers for home runs and seeing if the Caps can nail a 3 pointer  :o :o  nothing like the chase for Stanley's mug though, so much drama even when I have no dog in the fight.
Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 04:48:56 am
Bastards. Its much more fun watching other teams lose 😞 Only able to watch the 3rd period, but we got pushed around. There were some great moments with Draisaitl - the way he turns while surrounded by 3 players.
