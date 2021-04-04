Alas the Rangers have no one that can do anything tonight really.Rangers are generally one of the softer teams in the league, dont like using that term, because I really have loved watching this team this year, and there is a lot right with it, but I have been frustrated a couple times with the lack of that side of things. That is actually why I loved how they did react the other night, cos you have Panarin, one of the best players in the league, not a big guy, willing to jump on the league's biggest scumbag who attacked his buddy.Problem tonight is, there really is no one who could go after him, oh to have a John Scott or Colton Orr still hereToughest Rangers are Jacob Trouba, Ryan Lindgren and Chris Kreider, I think all 3 are out of the lineup, Trouba and Lindgren are done for the season. So it stops at the door of poor old Brendan Smith, who will do what he can to help his team, but isnt a big bruiser. We shall see what gives! If Washington had any class, theyd keep him out of the lineup. But their inability to see any problem and to make out he and they are the ones hard done by, I wont hold my breath.