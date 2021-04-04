« previous next »
Online Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,952
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #9960 on: April 4, 2021, 10:18:52 pm »
Sweet Jesus. Im okay with cancelling this season if this is the price we pay to have a season this year. Hockey has been a good distraction but not at the price of lives or careers.  There is no point in players getting infected in their prime, plus the spread to families.

It would be good if the  NHL specified why so many on the Canucks got it. This must be the largest infection among any pro sports team anywhere. Was it travel or is it because Vancouver is a variant hot spot? If its travel, then cancel the season for the North.
Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #9961 on: April 4, 2021, 10:30:40 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on April  4, 2021, 10:18:52 pm
Sweet Jesus. Im okay with cancelling this season if this is the price we pay to have a season this year. Hockey has been a good distraction but not at the price of lives or careers.  There is no point in players getting infected in their prime, plus the spread to families.

It would be good if the  NHL specified why so many on the Canucks got it. This must be the largest infection among any pro sports team anywhere. Was it travel or is it because Vancouver is a variant hot spot? If its travel, then cancel the season for the North.
They could just vaccinate the players also. I have not heard anything about protocol when teams reach certain thresholds of staff/player vaccinated on what the protocol compared  current protocol, like we have seen with the NBA and MLB.
Issue is Canadian teams as the government in Canada supply is low(As a result of not being about to produce it and rely on other countries). Players in US should have no issue getting in most of the states are pretty open for vaccines at this point.

Also with being so close on the bench with bad ventilation  around the rink as a result it being cold makes it the sport where it hardest to stop the spread outside a bubble. NBA and college basketball have had issues also but those arena are much warmer and allow for better ventilation for players.
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,269
  • Dutch Class
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #9962 on: April 7, 2021, 08:02:26 pm »
Canucks outbreak now at 25 (4 staff, 21 players). It's a variant traced back to a single person who was infected in the community at a location where there was public exposure
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,269
  • Dutch Class
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #9963 on: April 12, 2021, 08:56:10 pm »
Hell of a haul for Mantha
Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,621
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #9964 on: April 13, 2021, 10:27:59 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on April 12, 2021, 08:56:10 pm
Hell of a haul for Mantha
Happy for him. Must be nice to be traded to a cup contender.

Boston traded for Taylor Hall. Hes a very skilled player, no doubt. But he hasnt exactly sat the league on fire since that amazing 17/18-season with the Devils. Now that Ive pointed that out, hes probably going to carry Boston to the Stanley Cup and win the Conn Smythe trophy.
Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,729
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #9965 on: April 13, 2021, 03:31:26 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on April 13, 2021, 10:27:59 am
Happy for him. Must be nice to be traded to a cup contender.

Boston traded for Taylor Hall. Hes a very skilled player, no doubt. But he hasnt exactly sat the league on fire since that amazing 17/18-season with the Devils. Now that Ive pointed that out, hes probably going to carry Boston to the Stanley Cup and win the Conn Smythe trophy.

I can see Hall having a good playoffs, signing a huge deal, then proving to be a problem child again next season  :D

Rangers didnt make any trades at the deadline thankfully, but they did make a move, signing Zac Jones to a entry level contract. Last week he became NCAA champion with UMass Minutemen.

Rangers have a rather good set of young d-men at this point. Already Adam Fox, Kandre Miller and Ryan Lindgren have already shown themselves to be very good top 2 pairing d-men in this league. Then theres Nils Lundkvist to arrive, and now Zac Jones. And not to forget Libor Hajek whos made big strides and been a good bottom pairing guy this seaon.

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,621
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #9966 on: April 17, 2021, 06:46:28 pm »
Ovechkin just scored his second power play goal against the Flyers. Its just ridiculous at this point. Everyone knows where hes going to be. Everyone knows how and when hes going to shoot. Yet no one can defend against it. Hes unreal.
Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,621
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #9967 on: April 24, 2021, 09:09:22 pm »
Great first period between Avalanche and Blues here. Colorado went 2-0 up early in the first, St. Louis them responded and made it 3-2 at the end of the first. Ryan O Reilly is an unbelievable player. Tied the game on his own. St. Louis are fighting for playoff spot here and this game certainly has a playoff feel to it.
Online Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,952
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #9968 on: May 4, 2021, 05:52:47 pm »
What about the two assaults committed by Tom Wilson yesterday, eh? Rangers fans are rightly furious by the weak response from the NHL. Panarin was genuinely lucky not to get brained by Wilsons goonery.

Is there any other league that willfully sacrifices talent and skill to yarddogs like Wilson?
Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,729
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #9969 on: May 4, 2021, 06:00:05 pm »
it was ridiculous. I would be absoltuely fine with someone taking mattere into their own hands when it comes to that coward.

Panerin was indeed very lucky, Wilson deliberately tried to drive his head into the ice. Buch too, after being punched in the back of the head while face down trapped on the ice.

Like Rangers pundit Steve Valiequette said after, if Rangers had someone like Colton Orr still, hed not have done it.  The league is just ripe for cowardly players like Wilson as the dont have to be accountable.

Not helped becase the Rangers are one of the softest teams in the league of course.

But Wilson should not be playing in the NHL, and equally worse is how Washington and Lavoilette deal with it, rather than admitting the guy has likely got something wrong with him and getting him help, they pander to him, and play the victim.

 
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,269
  • Dutch Class
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #9970 on: May 4, 2021, 06:50:01 pm »
The disciplinary response is absolutely pathetic
Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,729
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #9971 on: May 4, 2021, 06:57:00 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May  4, 2021, 06:50:01 pm
The disciplinary response is absolutely pathetic

Indeed.

And also pathetic are the shamefull comments of Ryan Whitney on his twitter.

Guaranteed if Wilson touched his beloved Sidney Crosby, hed be singing a different tune.
Online Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,952
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #9972 on: May 4, 2021, 07:38:40 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on May  4, 2021, 06:57:00 pm
Indeed.

And also pathetic are the shamefull comments of Ryan Whitney on his twitter.

Guaranteed if Wilson touched his beloved Sidney Crosby, hed be singing a different tune.

Not surprised that Whitney stands up for goons given that he is part of Barstool and a Chelsea fan to boot. Seems to think he himself is a bit of a tough guy.

Right after his series of posts defending Wilson, he has got one praising Connor McDavid. He does not see the disconnect there. 

By the way, McDavid is having a fantastic season. I really hope that this team can step up and support him beyond the first round of the playoffs this time. We will likely be playing either Winnipeg or Montreal. We have done okay against both this year.
Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,729
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #9973 on: May 4, 2021, 07:46:42 pm »
Yeah McDavid is fantastic, as is Leon Draisaitl. 2 players who are very easy to root for.

And the Oilers are a team I can cheer for in the playoffs for sure, being as my team isn't it! 
Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,729
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #9974 on: May 4, 2021, 11:55:15 pm »
Wow what a statement from the Rangers, calling on George Parros to be fired. Good on NYR  8)

https://twitter.com/nyrangers/status/1389704210288152576?s=21
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,269
  • Dutch Class
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #9975 on: Yesterday at 02:25:04 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on May  4, 2021, 11:55:15 pm
Wow what a statement from the Rangers, calling on George Parros to be fired. Good on NYR  8)

https://twitter.com/nyrangers/status/1389704210288152576?s=21

And they'll get a bigger punishment than Wilson
Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,621
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #9976 on: Yesterday at 08:19:40 am »
At the very least its a clear signal from the NHL. Any goon can smash McDavids and Crosbys head into the ice without getting a suspension. Other teams should take notes come playoff time.

Wilson is frustrating to watch. His numbers and production are decent. If he wasnt such a shithouse he could be a real asset for the Caps. Big, strong guy who can score points as well.
Online Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,952
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #9977 on: Yesterday at 07:30:00 pm »
Good statement by the Rangers. Given that there has been no punishment imposed by the NHL on the Rangers, and it just under 5 hours to puck drop, it looks like the NHL is implicitly saying the Rangers are correct that Parros fucked up the incident, but are hoping that somebody from the Rangers is going to step up and mete out out some on ice justice. 

What an example of cowardice set up by an organization that a few weeks ago fired a ref to make a point about the integrity of the game.
Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,729
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #9978 on: Yesterday at 07:52:01 pm »
Alas the Rangers have no one that can do anything tonight really.

Rangers are generally one of the softer teams in the league, dont like using that term, because I really have loved watching this team this year, and there is a lot right with it, but I have been frustrated a couple times with the lack of that side of things. That is actually why I loved how they did react the other night, cos you have Panarin, one of the best players in the league, not a big guy, willing to jump on the league's biggest scumbag who attacked his buddy.

Problem tonight is, there really is no one who could go after him, oh to have a John Scott or Colton Orr still here  ;D

Toughest Rangers are Jacob Trouba, Ryan Lindgren and Chris Kreider, I think all 3 are out of the lineup, Trouba and Lindgren are done for the season. So it stops at the door of poor old Brendan Smith, who will do what he can to help his team, but isnt a big bruiser. We shall see what gives! If Washington had any class, theyd keep him out of the lineup. But their inability to see any problem and to make out he and they are the ones hard done by, I wont hold my breath.
Online Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,952
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #9979 on: Yesterday at 07:56:14 pm »
Dim, why has your team fired their GM and President?!
Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,729
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #9980 on: Yesterday at 08:02:23 pm »
No idea, its so odd, cos yesterday everyone presumed John Davidson had issued the statement, but now the word is he and Gorton wanted to distance themselves from it.

Anyway, will see what other news comes out about it, as its not long since it first broke. 

Hate this for JD though, after everything hes done for the team for such a long time as player and broadcaster, he was much beloved, so a shit way to end if, if it was the Rangers a-hole owner James Dolan that has fired him.

Edited to scrap that first part, cos apparently it has sod all to do with that  ::)

Apparently they felt they underachieved? Absolute rubbish. Its a team of kids. JD has barely been there long enough to make an impact. Why not fire the coach first?

People moan about FSG, try having an owner like James Dolan :lmao

Online Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,952
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #9981 on: Yesterday at 08:26:56 pm »
True. But universally, why do owners not seem to get ethos of things they own? Terrible to be a Rangers player now, and even more so for the fans.
Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,621
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #9982 on: Yesterday at 08:38:56 pm »
Dim Glas, man. Dude knows everything. I bet if you asked him about consumers and producers co-operative societies in the 19th century you would get an informed reply :D
Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,729
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #9983 on: Today at 12:16:35 am »
4 fights in the first 50 seconds.

Shame Rangers players cant fight  ;D But credit for at least doing it.

If the NHL did its job properly, wouldnt need this farcical situation where both benches are already half empty.

6 fights in the first 4 and a half minutes.

Farce all caused by the NHL.

Online Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,952
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #9984 on: Today at 01:23:49 am »
Well, you guys did what you had to do! Wilson apparently out for the rest of the game. I dont get why the other Capitals started fighting though.

Edmonton is like you guys in that we dont really have fighters. I dont think we have any enforcers other than our goalie, who is fairly terrifying. Im not worried about Leon because hes built like a tank, but I can see a Connor getting injured again.

