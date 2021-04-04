it was ridiculous. I would be absoltuely fine with someone taking mattere into their own hands when it comes to that coward.



Panerin was indeed very lucky, Wilson deliberately tried to drive his head into the ice. Buch too, after being punched in the back of the head while face down trapped on the ice.



Like Rangers pundit Steve Valiequette said after, if Rangers had someone like Colton Orr still, hed not have done it. The league is just ripe for cowardly players like Wilson as the dont have to be accountable.



Not helped becase the Rangers are one of the softest teams in the league of course.



But Wilson should not be playing in the NHL, and equally worse is how Washington and Lavoilette deal with it, rather than admitting the guy has likely got something wrong with him and getting him help, they pander to him, and play the victim.



