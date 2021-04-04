« previous next »
The NHL Thread

Re: The NHL Thread
April 4, 2021, 10:18:52 pm
Sweet Jesus. Im okay with cancelling this season if this is the price we pay to have a season this year. Hockey has been a good distraction but not at the price of lives or careers.  There is no point in players getting infected in their prime, plus the spread to families.

It would be good if the  NHL specified why so many on the Canucks got it. This must be the largest infection among any pro sports team anywhere. Was it travel or is it because Vancouver is a variant hot spot? If its travel, then cancel the season for the North.
Re: The NHL Thread
April 4, 2021, 10:30:40 pm
Sweet Jesus. Im okay with cancelling this season if this is the price we pay to have a season this year. Hockey has been a good distraction but not at the price of lives or careers.  There is no point in players getting infected in their prime, plus the spread to families.

It would be good if the  NHL specified why so many on the Canucks got it. This must be the largest infection among any pro sports team anywhere. Was it travel or is it because Vancouver is a variant hot spot? If its travel, then cancel the season for the North.
They could just vaccinate the players also. I have not heard anything about protocol when teams reach certain thresholds of staff/player vaccinated on what the protocol compared  current protocol, like we have seen with the NBA and MLB.
Issue is Canadian teams as the government in Canada supply is low(As a result of not being about to produce it and rely on other countries). Players in US should have no issue getting in most of the states are pretty open for vaccines at this point.

Also with being so close on the bench with bad ventilation  around the rink as a result it being cold makes it the sport where it hardest to stop the spread outside a bubble. NBA and college basketball have had issues also but those arena are much warmer and allow for better ventilation for players.
Re: The NHL Thread
April 7, 2021, 08:02:26 pm
Canucks outbreak now at 25 (4 staff, 21 players). It's a variant traced back to a single person who was infected in the community at a location where there was public exposure
Re: The NHL Thread
April 12, 2021, 08:56:10 pm
Hell of a haul for Mantha
Re: The NHL Thread
April 13, 2021, 10:27:59 am
Hell of a haul for Mantha
Happy for him. Must be nice to be traded to a cup contender.

Boston traded for Taylor Hall. Hes a very skilled player, no doubt. But he hasnt exactly sat the league on fire since that amazing 17/18-season with the Devils. Now that Ive pointed that out, hes probably going to carry Boston to the Stanley Cup and win the Conn Smythe trophy.
Re: The NHL Thread
April 13, 2021, 03:31:26 pm
Happy for him. Must be nice to be traded to a cup contender.

Boston traded for Taylor Hall. Hes a very skilled player, no doubt. But he hasnt exactly sat the league on fire since that amazing 17/18-season with the Devils. Now that Ive pointed that out, hes probably going to carry Boston to the Stanley Cup and win the Conn Smythe trophy.

I can see Hall having a good playoffs, signing a huge deal, then proving to be a problem child again next season  :D

Rangers didnt make any trades at the deadline thankfully, but they did make a move, signing Zac Jones to a entry level contract. Last week he became NCAA champion with UMass Minutemen.

Rangers have a rather good set of young d-men at this point. Already Adam Fox, Kandre Miller and Ryan Lindgren have already shown themselves to be very good top 2 pairing d-men in this league. Then theres Nils Lundkvist to arrive, and now Zac Jones. And not to forget Libor Hajek whos made big strides and been a good bottom pairing guy this seaon.

Re: The NHL Thread
April 17, 2021, 06:46:28 pm
Ovechkin just scored his second power play goal against the Flyers. Its just ridiculous at this point. Everyone knows where hes going to be. Everyone knows how and when hes going to shoot. Yet no one can defend against it. Hes unreal.
Re: The NHL Thread
April 24, 2021, 09:09:22 pm
Great first period between Avalanche and Blues here. Colorado went 2-0 up early in the first, St. Louis them responded and made it 3-2 at the end of the first. Ryan O Reilly is an unbelievable player. Tied the game on his own. St. Louis are fighting for playoff spot here and this game certainly has a playoff feel to it.
Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 05:52:47 pm
What about the two assaults committed by Tom Wilson yesterday, eh? Rangers fans are rightly furious by the weak response from the NHL. Panarin was genuinely lucky not to get brained by Wilsons goonery.

Is there any other league that willfully sacrifices talent and skill to yarddogs like Wilson?
Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 06:00:05 pm
it was ridiculous. I would be absoltuely fine with someone taking mattere into their own hands when it comes to that coward.

Panerin was indeed very lucky, Wilson deliberately tried to drive his head into the ice. Buch too, after being punched in the back of the head while face down trapped on the ice.

Like Rangers pundit Steve Valiequette said after, if Rangers had someone like Colton Orr still, hed not have done it.  The league is just ripe for cowardly players like Wilson as the dont have to be accountable.

Not helped becase the Rangers are one of the softest teams in the league of course.

But Wilson should not be playing in the NHL, and equally worse is how Washington and Lavoilette deal with it, rather than admitting the guy has likely got something wrong with him and getting him help, they pander to him, and play the victim.

 
Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 06:50:01 pm
The disciplinary response is absolutely pathetic
Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 06:57:00 pm
The disciplinary response is absolutely pathetic

Indeed.

And also pathetic are the shamefull comments of Ryan Whitney on his twitter.

Guaranteed if Wilson touched his beloved Sidney Crosby, hed be singing a different tune.
Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 07:38:40 pm
Guaranteed if Wilson touched his beloved Sidney Crosby, hed be singing a different tune.

Not surprised that Whitney stands up for goons given that he is part of Barstool and a Chelsea fan to boot. Seems to think he himself is a bit of a tough guy.

Right after his series of posts defending Wilson, he has got one praising Connor McDavid. He does not see the disconnect there. 

By the way, McDavid is having a fantastic season. I really hope that this team can step up and support him beyond the first round of the playoffs this time. We will likely be playing either Winnipeg or Montreal. We have done okay against both this year.
Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 07:46:42 pm
Yeah McDavid is fantastic, as is Leon Draisaitl. 2 players who are very easy to root for.

And the Oilers are a team I can cheer for in the playoffs for sure, being as my team isn't it! 
Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 11:55:15 pm
Wow what a statement from the Rangers, calling on George Parros to be fired. Good on NYR  8)

https://twitter.com/nyrangers/status/1389704210288152576?s=21
Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 02:25:04 am
https://twitter.com/nyrangers/status/1389704210288152576?s=21

And they'll get a bigger punishment than Wilson
