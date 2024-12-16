« previous next »
Cheers all. One more week of decent mileage, then an easy week for Christmas.

Legs feel like sausage casing with battered contents today.
Incredible running, DS, and inspiring as always – I can't wait to read what the new year brings you!

I'm currently in the 9th week of my marathon training and it's been a somewhat emotional few days for me.

I'll start with the first highlight: I DID IT!!! Got my first sub 20 5k just now over lunch and I am absolutely BUZZING  ;D

I actually woke up this morning feeling awful, after my kid had come over during the night and proceeded to cough and sniffle continously and noisily. On top of that, today is exactly 10 years on since my mum passed (17 December 2014) way too young, and all the memories from her final day in the hospital came flooding back.

My heart goes out to you Mark, losing a parent is awful, and even a decade on I still feel like there's a hole in me. My biggest regret is that my mum never got to meet her grandaughter. I don't know if you have kids, but I take solace in the fact that I see so much of my mum in my daughter, and I strive to emulate what she was to me with what I am to my kid.

On another note, my daughter (she's five) recently joined our local athletics club and ran her first solo race – and it was somewhat of a disaster  :( The 5- and 6-year olds had to run a 0.8 km course around the block. I waited near the end to cheer her on, but after most of the kids ran past she was nowhere to be seen. She finally jogged up to me in tears at the very back of the field. I gave her a big hug and suggested she walk the last few meters to the finish line. She jogged it and I met her with some chocolate to cheer her up. She felt a bit better after, but told me she never wanted to race again. Luckily, she still seems to enjoy going to her regular athletics lessons.

Not even a week later, though, our little family received the best news: After nearly 4 years of searching, we've finally found a house! The current owners favoured us over all other applicants and we got everything sorted with the banks. We're signing the contract on January 10 and moving in on April 1. Having spent my entire life living in apartments I never imagined I would one day own a home  8) The best thing is, the house is only 50 meters away from our current apartment, which means we get to spend our future in our little village which we adore, our daughter gets to keep all her friends, and I get to run on all the same routes.

However, this likely also means that I'll be too pre-occupied to run the Zurich Marathon on April 13 (two weeks after we move in), so I might do the Dreiländerlauf Marathon here in Basel at the end of May instead. That's the one that goes from Basel across the borders into France and Germany and back (2 loops).

Anyway, with much of this in the back of my mind, I set off today over lunch to set a new PB on a progressive 10k run, as prescribed by my training plan. Got a lovely negative split staying always slightly ahead of the target pace. This resulted in successfully bringing down my 10k PB by over 2 minutes from 45:28 to 43:09.

I was already chuffed with that, but it was only when I was uploading the run to Strava that I noticed that the second half of my run uexpectedly clocked in at under 20 minutes, putting my new 5k PB at 19:57. Absolutely delighted to reach this milestone 5 months into my running journey  :)  :) For what it's worth: I decided at the last second to run in my Vaporflys instead of my Superblasts.

I've heard that most runners remember the day they first went sub 20. With today's date holding such significance for me, I'll definitely never forget it.
Great to hear you getting on well EE, and congratulations on the house! Sounds great that your family can stay in a place you love and keep those roots laid down. Understand why youre going to change up the running plans to reflect that big move.

That sounds an absolutely cracking progressive, fantastic work. I said last time when you raced that you absolutely had a sub 20 in there, and to do it at the back end of a 10k tells me that youre most likely in low 19s shape and sub 40 for 10k. To be at that level so early into running is immense, definitely some natural talent at play on top of the hard work. Youre right, I do remember my first ever sub 20, slogging my guts out at parkrun train to close the last 200m desperately quickly to squeeze under the time at 19:58, and it took me best part of 9 months, then it was another 6 before I ever managed to run quicker than that!

Legs are still battered from Sunday, so tonights session, which would have been a doozy, was replaced by controlled tempo work with my coach strictly stressing that I was not to be going under 05:50/ 03:40km. The actual session was 6(4,2) /60 secs so Id imagine would be a fun and brutal one. Ill admit there was some weary smugness from me happily settling in at the back whilst the group flogged themselves silly.
I am hoping to get out today, the hamstring feels a bit twinge

But I want to keep going over xmas, Dont want to be a stone heavier on January 4 and blowing out my arse on a 5k run

Hopefully a few of the days over xmas I can get workouts in
Congrats EE on the PBs and the gaff - great news! I had a similar experience with my lad at a junior parkrun - she'll be back.  You're gonna break the 2 hour marathon barrier by next Christmas at this rate though! You are making me want to be fast again.

Bringing the sprogs on a surprise Christmas trip to Disney Paris tomorrow - so another curtailed week for me.  I'm also fighting how quickly I pile the pounds back on without routine.
have a great time

I went out and did 10.5 mile

Slog at the start. 2 miles in I was surprised to see I was around 18 mins which is my level, from about mile 4 to mile 7 was lovely and comfortable when you just feel great and you could run forever.

Took it bit by bit and hunger pains only started the last 200 metres or so. Broke 1 hour 40 again which was great especially as I was off line due to traffic at one messy junction
Lovely running!
Fab running EE you clearly are a talented runner if off a 43 min 10k you ran the last 5K sub 20.

Any runner recommendations for new Trainers for someone who overpronates?

I am currently on Mizuno Wave Inspire 19 but they are falling apart so need a new pair for 2025 - Asics Gel Kayanos maybe?
Asics gel kayano are good

I wouldnt use anything other than asics personally
