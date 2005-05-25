« previous next »
Author Topic: General Running Thread  (Read 855071 times)

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19680 on: November 9, 2024, 02:12:51 pm »
The Asics Superblast 2 is an absolutely goated shoe.

Shaved off over 7 minutes on my Half-Marathon PB just now!

Ran the first 5k in Zone 2 as a warm-up, then switched up a few gears to set a new 10K PB between kilometers 5 to 15 (47:27), and ended up completing the Half-Marathon distance in 1:45:57.

Chuffed!
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19681 on: November 10, 2024, 11:44:05 am »
Lovely stuff EE. Agreed, the Superblast 2 is quite special. If only they werent £200 a pair! In all honesty, if they do last 600 miles as some have claimed, the cost will have been worth it.

A fortnight today til my 10km. Been consistent with my sessions, today is 5*90 sec hills buried in a 9 miler, so nothing too laborious. Went out for a friends Birthday last night and although I didnt have much to drink - 3 pints and a short - we had crazily salty smokehouse food and its made me insanely dehydrated today.

Next training cycle Ill be laying off the ale again. Ive not had much since my last dry spell but I can certainly tell when I touch it now.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19682 on: November 15, 2024, 02:37:02 pm »
DS, is your 10k race next Saturday or Sunday?

I just got my bib for the Basler Stadtlauf (5.5k race on the night they switch on the Christmas lights) which takes place on the same weekend (Nov 23). There are six corrals and based on my 5k time I had to submit they've put me right at the front in start block 1 :o I'm part of the group of over 35s and over 40s who all start together.

I'll also be doing the 1k family run with my 5-year-old a few hours before which we're both very much looking forward to.

With my marathon training, I'm currently on my first deload week (the plan grants me one every fourth week), which means reduced mileage/intensity. Easy 8k on Tuesday followed by some 800m repeats on the track on Wednesda, a short tempo session tonight (2-1-1), and an easy 10k on Sunday.

Also keeping half an eye on black friday deals for winter gear, it's started getting real cold hereabouts.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19683 on: November 16, 2024, 08:42:53 am »
Great stuff EE, youve been building volume for a while so a de-load week is much deserved. My race is a week tomorrow, the 24th. Ive started to taper, had an extra rest day this week and will top out at 45 miles, then next week my Tuesday session will be reduced volume, with extra rest and a small shakeout run the day before the race.

Yesterdays session was the last truly hard effort pre-race. Its generally accepted that you cant make aerobic or anaerobic gains 10 days out from a race, so its still effort but more maintenance to keep me sharp. My old club - where my partner still runs - does an annual mile challenge for their own inter-club competitions. I paced my partner yesterday and she smashed it. Last year she did 06:39, yesterday a cracking 06:21. 18 seconds in a year across the mile is massive. And she didnt even run well. Shes giving it another attempt with club mates on Tuesday and I think she takes another 5 seconds off. I ripped a mile myself to see where I was at as last year I managed a 05:02, and I ripped a 04:37. I think I couldve gone quicker but was conscious that I didnt want to be on my knees dying ahead of a session. Doing dedicated track work has made such a difference (though this was done on road, track was against the rules of the challenge).

Anyway, the session was 6*800 (90), a tough one because youre running quick and sustaining quicker than race pace but knowing its not a sprint because its that bit too long to sustain for. Reps averaged 03:01 pace, with a couple dipping under and a few over. Today Im going to break in my new XC spikes and do maybe 5k in them, then switch into trail shoes to do a longer easy run to top up the mileage. Tomorrow long and easy, then race week begins.

I dont know if anyone has a Nike Clearance store near them. Theres an outlet at Cheshire Oaks which isnt too far from me, but its fairly shit in all honesty. The distinction with clearance stores is its basically a right odd and random assortment of stuff Nike hasnt been able to sell but the discounts get heavy. I rocked up at one yesterday for a nose and got some new Dragonfly 2 track spikes for £32.99. They were already cheap, they then had an extra 30% off everything in store, and let me stack my partners Blue Light discount on top. Theyre retailing in most places at the moment for over £100, so that felt a mega bargain. They also had a lot of pairs of Pegasus 39s for less than £40, albeit in every size other than my own.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19684 on: November 16, 2024, 10:40:23 am »
First run in 3 weeks today - pleasantly surprised to churn out 8 miles at a slow pace chatting with a mate. So much easier when you have someone to run with!
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19685 on: November 17, 2024, 01:46:57 pm »
Feet up for me for the next 2 weeks at least. Foot pain continued on for a few more days after the Monday run on the 4th. Had eased up a bit for the run in the dark 10k on Wednesday night so took a chance and popped a painkiller and ran it. Realistically I shouldnt have but it was the last event I had entered for this year so wanted to do it. Pain in the foot was fairly bad afterwards when walking back to the car. Wasnt too bad on Thursday but said Id go get it checked (have a history of not getting injuries checked and havent been able to bend my wedding ring finger fully in about 9 or 10 years from a hurling injury).

Xray showed a little flare but no break but doctor told me it could take a few days or so to show up so given a protective boot and sent home to put the feet up and go back in 10-14 days for a check up. Fingers crossed theres nothing there when I go back and the rest will have cleared whatever the issue is.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19686 on: November 18, 2024, 12:09:45 pm »
In other news, Ive just signed up for the 2025 Dublin Marathon.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19687 on: November 18, 2024, 03:03:33 pm »
Quote from: AshbourneRed on November 18, 2024, 12:09:45 pm
In other news, Ive just signed up for the 2025 Dublin Marathon.
I hope to see you there

next to your mate rory stories haha as he lives near you


just out doing 10.25 miles there. 1 hour 42 and 30 seconds. Was very comfortable. Had a slight touch of plantar whatever its called but i managed it fine. Slacked a bit recently as I possibly broke a toe but its mended now

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19688 on: November 19, 2024, 04:50:21 pm »
Theres 25% off on Nike if anyone is on the lookout for new shoes / gear.

Nike Members: Get 25% off full-price styles on Nike.com & Nike App. Minimum spend 50. Enter code SCORE24 at checkout. Valid from 19 to 24
November 2024 9:00 CET.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19689 on: November 19, 2024, 07:13:51 pm »
Quote from: AshbourneRed on November 19, 2024, 04:50:21 pm
Theres 25% off on Nike if anyone is on the lookout for new shoes / gear.

Nike Members: Get 25% off full-price styles on Nike.com & Nike App. Minimum spend 50. Enter code SCORE24 at checkout. Valid from 19 to 24
November 2024 9:00 CET.

Was great timing that - was buying my son a Liverpool too for his birthday.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19690 on: November 20, 2024, 06:47:17 pm »
Quote from: AshbourneRed on November 19, 2024, 04:50:21 pm
Theres 25% off on Nike if anyone is on the lookout for new shoes / gear.

Nike Members: Get 25% off full-price styles on Nike.com & Nike App. Minimum spend 50. Enter code SCORE24 at checkout. Valid from 19 to 24
November 2024 9:00 CET.

Sadly no discounts on the Alphaflys and new Zoomfly 6s.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19691 on: November 20, 2024, 10:26:28 pm »
Was going to ask about buying trainers online or without trying first? Our work gives us a £50 at Christmas which you can exchange for vouchers for various places including Nike and Adidas. Havent bought running shoes from either but tempted to out the money towards a pair. But is it risky to buy without having a proper look/try? Ive ended up with Saucony for about my last 4 pairs because Ive liked them and stuck with them but few like I could essentially get a decent pair for around half price so tempted to switch.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19692 on: November 20, 2024, 11:47:59 pm »
No harm in trying on a pair in a shop if you can and then order online.

Otherwise, Nike returns are handy enough if theres a Nike store near you. You just bring it back and show the barcode on your app or the email. Presume adidas would be similar.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19693 on: November 21, 2024, 10:41:45 am »
I tend to try and support my local running shop. Oddly thats fine on newer models because theyre broadly the same as online, but it does mean that any older models Ill go online because the discount is too great a difference.

What Im saying is I will buy shoes without trying first. Prefer to give them a go first of course, but most of the main releases from the bigger brands will be fine, even if theyre not as good as some alternatives. Stuff like the Pegasus, Kinvara, 1080v, Velocity Nitro etc you know what youre getting. One exception I would make it that for race shoes and recovery or max stack shoes, Id always try on first because theyre invariably £150+ and even if I dont buy in store Ill pick them up if I liked the feel. Avoided some mistakes that way.

Just bought a pair of Vaporfly 3s from Pro Direct. £168, which is not too bad. My VF2s only have 100 miles on them, but the grip is deteriorated and they are over two years old now, so the foam is probably a touch degraded just from their age. Loved them but its fair to say the VFs dont guarantee durability. Absolutely a race day shoe. Will crank out a couple more races in the 2s then relegate them to training shoe.

Tapered down this week. Have 8km easy today, but gentle pace planned. Tuesdays session had to be adapted because the roads were way too slippy, so it ended up being 36 minutes continuous running, back and forth up and down a gentle hill, with tempo effort upbank and easy down. Legs dont feel sharp and ready yet, but Ive a few more days to go yet.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19694 on: November 21, 2024, 06:14:53 pm »
Good luck to all the racers this weekend!

No news my end. Recovery taking ages from the marathon here too. Energy levels and motivation  up and down,  work mad stressful isn't helping. Reverse tapering back up to the 50 miles a week area, not quite there yet, should be by next week. Will start strength training and long runs again.

Not on the look out for anything Black Friday. The Nike Wildhorse trail shoes are cheap, might buy to try them. Anyone heard anything about the New Balance Rebel Fuel Cell 8? They are a handsome shoe, might try pick up and stash as a daily shoe for next year. Reviews are decent.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19695 on: November 21, 2024, 06:33:22 pm »
Lottery opened for Dublin today. I'm in
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19696 on: November 21, 2024, 06:47:52 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on November 21, 2024, 06:33:22 pm
Lottery opened for Dublin today. I'm in

Good luck. Hope you get one.

Bought an entry. But have promised to transfer to a mate. Going to do the Wicklow Way Race in October instead.

Apparently they are reviewing entry policy, so might be the final year of guaranteed entry for the previous year's competitors. They have a 25% attrition rate, so maybe it'll be you have to run it to get next year's entry.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19697 on: November 21, 2024, 08:20:47 pm »
JG, I havent tried the Rebel, but a few people I know have found them a touch marmite. Theyre a slightly firmer tempo-style shoe, that you can get everyday use out of but they do want to squeeze a bit more pace out of you. Theyve a place in a rotation but might not be the most versatile shoe. Those that like them though, love them. NB are coming to my club on December 5th for a try on, Im going to warm up in some 1080vs (have a pair waiting for me as a Christmas present), and try their SC Elite for the session itself. Ill ask to give the rebels a go though and feedback on them. Good looking shoe, like you say.

Easy 10km to me today. My coach mandated that it should be absolutely no quicker than 05:15/km (08:30/mile) and although it was tedious I kept it at that pace and barely scraped into Zone 2, which is hopefully a good sign. Legs still dont feel that lively though; rest day tomorrow, shakeout 5km on Saturday with some strides, then the 32:30 attempt on Sunday. Looking at the map and course for the race, Ill need to positive split to bank some time on the downhill first half, then grit in for the latter half. If I execute correctly, Im thinking 16:00 - 16:10 for the first 5k, then that gives me a bit of leeway when theres some mild uphills later on.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19698 on: November 21, 2024, 11:32:17 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on November 21, 2024, 08:20:47 pm
JG, I havent tried the Rebel, but a few people I know have found them a touch marmite. Theyre a slightly firmer tempo-style shoe, that you can get everyday use out of but they do want to squeeze a bit more pace out of you. Theyve a place in a rotation but might not be the most versatile shoe. Those that like them though, love them. NB are coming to my club on December 5th for a try on, Im going to warm up in some 1080vs (have a pair waiting for me as a Christmas present), and try their SC Elite for the session itself. Ill ask to give the rebels a go though and feedback on them. Good looking shoe, like you say.

Yeah review them all. Be interested to see what you reckon.

Interesting what your coach mandated. I'm a stickler for a sharpener 4 days out. At least some race pace. Sounds like your fitness is in a good place though if you are zone-1ing at 5.15. Hope you do it Sunday.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19699 on: November 22, 2024, 01:00:51 pm »
Best of luck on Sunday DS. Looking forward to hearing how you get on.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19700 on: November 22, 2024, 01:29:48 pm »
Race day tomorrow, but Basel is currently covered in 8 inches of snow. I was planning on running in my Vaporflys but might opt for the added stability of the Superblast instead. People were skiing and snowboarding along the race course last night  ;D
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19701 on: November 22, 2024, 02:21:48 pm »
Quote from: emergency exit on November 22, 2024, 01:29:48 pm
Race day tomorrow, but Basel is currently covered in 8 inches of snow. I was planning on running in my Vaporflys but might opt for the added stability of the Superblast instead. People were skiing and snowboarding along the race course last night  ;D

Hope you get some kind of thaw and it goes well. Good luck! 
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19702 on: November 22, 2024, 02:30:35 pm »
Does anyone here use a heart rate monitor? Like My Zone or a Garmin.

Currently have a Apple watch to monitor stuff
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19703 on: November 22, 2024, 02:45:24 pm »
Running the Silverstone Half this Sunday. Should be fun in the wind and rain!

Training disrupted by injury (from hockey), so not looking to pull up any trees, but want to run a sensible negative split.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19704 on: November 22, 2024, 03:48:13 pm »
EE, will they still run the race if the course is like that? Surely not? And here Ive been complaining that there may be slush on the course for my race on Sunday.

JC, good luck. Be good to hear how you get on.

Quote from: Nick110581 on November 22, 2024, 02:30:35 pm
Does anyone here use a heart rate monitor? Like My Zone or a Garmin.

Currently have a Apple watch to monitor stuff
Yes, albeit I dont always wear it. Ive used it to monitor my zones during track sessions. I will say, even the best Garmins HR reading on watches are at best 10% out. Apple Watches are a bit notorious for GPS errors and incorrect data, comparative to Garmin, Polar or Coros (the specialist equipment basically). Your Apple Watch will give you an idea, but if your training depends on heart rate readings - some top marathoners do use HR rather to pace themselves through a race. If youre interested in your V02 Max, LT thresholds and HR dictating elements of your training, it will benefit you to get a chest strap monitor.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19705 on: November 22, 2024, 07:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on November 22, 2024, 03:48:13 pm

Yes, albeit I dont always wear it. Ive used it to monitor my zones during track sessions. I will say, even the best Garmins HR reading on watches are at best 10% out. Apple Watches are a bit notorious for GPS errors and incorrect data, comparative to Garmin, Polar or Coros (the specialist equipment basically). Your Apple Watch will give you an idea, but if your training depends on heart rate readings - some top marathoners do use HR rather to pace themselves through a race. If youre interested in your V02 Max, LT thresholds and HR dictating elements of your training, it will benefit you to get a chest strap monitor.

Thanks

My wife wants one too for classes at gym - is this worthwhile?
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19706 on: Yesterday at 08:57:22 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on November 22, 2024, 07:04:38 pm
Thanks

My wife wants one too for classes at gym - is this worthwhile?
Im not sure what data that will do for her considering heart rate in running is tied to effort and pace. Yes it will show her getting fitter - and if her classes are mainly aerobic cardio it will help, but unless she has a specific reason and is looking to achieve something specific, Im not sure its needed. Its one of those things, if youll find the data interesting and have some use for it, why not. If its just out of some vague interest, your watch is inaccurate but indicative.

Shakeout and strides for me today. Hoping that some of the niggles I feel dissipate during racing tomorrow. Giving the bicarb its first proper race runout too.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19707 on: Yesterday at 07:57:18 pm »
Its given out heavy rain and high winds at the course tomorrow, and weve had an email from the race director to say they will see how the drains hold up overnight and make a decision on the race before 7am.

Been building up to this one for a few months now but if the elements are going to scupper a good run and its called off, Ill stretch the training plan out and target Telford in December, which was going to be a free hit for me originally.

Hopefully its oddly calm and dry and the race can go ahead.
Logged
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19708 on: Yesterday at 11:26:50 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on November 22, 2024, 02:30:35 pm
Does anyone here use a heart rate monitor? Like My Zone or a Garmin.

Currently have a Apple watch to monitor stuff

I use the Wahoo arm monitor which has been great, much easier to just slip onto the forearm.
Supposed to be as accurate as the Chest straps.

Any one interested Start Fitness have the adidas sl2 on offer, a great every day and long run shoe for less £90 currently inc delivery.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19709 on: Today at 09:07:21 am »
Lads, what a beautiful night that was! Christmas lights switched on throughout Basel, and 10'800 participants (most ever) gathering for the 41st Basler Stadtlauf. They managed to clear the snow off the entire entire course in time and with yesterday being quite sunny much of it had thawed on its own so we were good to go.

Did the 1k family run together with my 5-year-old daughter first, and WOW, I am absolutely stoked for her. I wanted to make sure that she could run that distance so we practiced a 1k run a couple of times during the past weeks, completing it in somewhere between 10:30 and 11:30 each time. But last night, swept up by the buzz and the huge crowd and all the other kids, she absolutely legged it. I kept asking her if she was feeling okay with the pace, she kept saying yes and had a huge smile on her face throughout. We crossed the finish line together in an unbelievable 6:33  :o  :D

2.5 hours later I then participated in the men's 5.5k race. I couldn't help but be swept up by all the excitement either and comitted the absolute newbie mistake of starting WAY too fast. Completed the first kilometer (almost all downhill) in 3:21 (and also set a new 1mile PB at 5:35  :o) but paid the price soon after, with runners flying past me left and right when the course looped back up the hill. Found my rhythm on the second (of two) laps though, stuck to one guy back on the hill, then passed him before the final stretch back down and still managed to pick off a few lads on my way to the finish line, much to the annoyance of one of them  ;D

My official chip time was 22:07 (4:01/km average pace) which I'm absolutely chuffed with  :) I also got super close to my first sub 20 5k (new PB: 20:11).

I finished 452nd out of all 2904 adult male participants and 49th out of 335 male runners in my age group.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19710 on: Today at 09:46:26 am »
Quote from: emergency exit on Today at 09:07:21 am
Completed the first kilometer (almost all downhill) in 3:21 (and also set a new 1mile PB at 5:35  :o)

Jesus  :lmao

Great time - sounded like a really fun event. Delighted for you and the little one. Your progress is awesome though - you'll hit that sub-20 pretty soon on a flat course - or if you just go out a bit more controlled. 5k is all about not letting the lactic acid win the battle too early. Looked a super strong finish on the Strava though.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19711 on: Today at 12:51:20 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on November 22, 2024, 02:30:35 pm
Does anyone here use a heart rate monitor? Like My Zone or a Garmin.

Currently have a Apple watch to monitor stuff

My gym uses the MyZone tech so I have one - the belt. You get it free when you join. The classss are built around it for cardio, so youre working your way through the zones during class and you can see everything on the screens. Its great to be honest, really helps you push on.

The gym also do a monthly points thing, so each month you need to collect MyZone points - after each session the belt awards you points and over the years you work towards different rankings. It just all feeds into the consistency thing - be consistent, get rewarded. Theres free tshirts and stuff too. So if your wife is joining a gym that uses that tech then deffo worth it. There is a watch version too which I see some members wear - sometimes when someones belt is done, theyll recommend people get the watch instead but I cant personally attest to it as I use the belt still.

What I will say, is that I use my Apple Watch too and theyre not that far apart in terms of data. Neither are 100% accurate but theyre not miles apart of each other.

As an example, Im just back from a run there and I was wearing my belt, using my apple watch and the Runna app. Stats are:

Belt: 55mins / 423cals burned / 139 average HR
Watch: 38mins / 349cals burned / 155 average HR

I stopped my watch after a 5min cool down walk but had my belt on until I got inside and sat down.

Maybe thats a bad example - gym class on Wednesday morning:

Belt: 42mins / 292cals burned / 130average HR
Watch: 44mins / 320cals burned / 128 average HR

So my watch ran 2 mins 40 secs longer (either I started it earlier or didnt stop it until I got to my car) and theyre fairly similar.

So I think it depends what you want from it. If my gym didnt use MyZone then Id stick with my Apple Watch for basic data. Strava and Runna for more detail with my runs.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19712 on: Today at 01:33:38 pm »
EE, fantastic to hear that. Amazing from your Daughter, she was really shifting! 06:33 for 1000m at her age is nothing to sniff at, some natural talent there like her Dad. Well done on your time, its quite clear youre capable of sub 20 already. Maybe look to sign up for a flat road 5k as soon as you can - more control and youd have gone through at sub 20 last night.

Onto my 10k. I was disappointed in August when missing my 5k target by 6 seconds. Went into this targeting 32:30, which would have been a 3 minute PB. On the way, it was hammering it down. I ate my gross sloppy bicarb, got the VF2s on and club vest and hit horrific traffic on the outside of town. It was getting tight for getting my number so I ended up leaving the car (Girlfriend driving) and doing a truncated warm up on the way to a chaotic Race HQ. It seems the flooding cut off some of the entry routes into the town which made traffic horrific. Only managed 1.75km and 3 sets of strides for warm up then had to be on the start line. Found some club mates and went out controlled, sticking to the plan for the first few km.

The powers that be were looking out for me with the weather, because it stopped raining a few minutes before the start. The plan was to go through 5km at 16:10, then positive split with a 16:19, as the first 6km were mildly downhill and the last 4km flattish with one bad climb in it. Went through 5km at 15:54, a bit quicker than Id wanted but I felt fine so decided to only drop off a touch having given myself a buffer. The wind wasnt great and Id expected to be in a pack to help drag me along. That didnt happen, I was utterly solo. The elites and top club guys were nowhere to be seen and I had 250m on the chasing pack, so I was in no mans land from about 5km onwards.

I kept pace well but at 7km felt myself becoming really overwarm and my legs just struggling to keep ticking at the rate I wanted. I could feel myself fading. I was still ahead of my overall time but now my splits werent what I needed them to be. The wind was sapping me. At 8.5km I caught site of a guy from another club but trains with mine. He was slowing and I caught up with him and was able to grunt for him to try and stay with me. He offered encouragement and started to match my stride. At the same time, the leading lady, who Id not seen at all in the race surged past us. We both picked up the pace to try and match her, legs burning, and formed a small pack going into the last km. Seeing the lad from my group and having the pro lady beside me gave me a big boost and someone to hang on to - and hanging on was all I was doing, doggedly trying to stay at the pace of the lady to drag me home. We dropped my friend unfortunately and into the last 400m I had enough to ramp up the pace to around 02:50/km to claw my way across the line (with some lovely heaving) in a time of 32:06.

Absolutely made up and my best race of the year. Huge PB and a lot of confidence taken from it. I beat a lot of people from my club who are stronger runners than me but couldnt cope with the wind, so I was buzzing. Calves are now aching, Achilles has responded so its time for some foam rolling and sitting on my arse to watch the mighty Reds hopefully make it two out of two for me today!

The general supportiveness and positivity in this thread is fantastic and its great weve managed to build up more of a community after some quiet spells. Cheers to all.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19713 on: Today at 01:48:21 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:33:38 pm
EE, fantastic to hear that. Amazing from your Daughter, she was really shifting! 06:33 for 1000m at her age is nothing to sniff at, some natural talent there like her Dad. Well done on your time, its quite clear youre capable of sub 20 already. Maybe look to sign up for a flat road 5k as soon as you can - more control and youd have gone through at sub 20 last night.

Onto my 10k. I was disappointed in August when missing my 5k target by 6 seconds. Went into this targeting 32:30, which would have been a 3 minute PB. On the way, it was hammering it down. I ate my gross sloppy bicarb, got the VF2s on and club vest and hit horrific traffic on the outside of town. It was getting tight for getting my number so I ended up leaving the car (Girlfriend driving) and doing a truncated warm up on the way to a chaotic Race HQ. It seems the flooding cut off some of the entry routes into the town which made traffic horrific. Only managed 1.75km and 3 sets of strides for warm up then had to be on the start line. Found some club mates and went out controlled, sticking to the plan for the first few km.

The powers that be were looking out for me with the weather, because it stopped raining a few minutes before the start. The plan was to go through 5km at 16:10, then positive split with a 16:19, as the first 6km were mildly downhill and the last 4km flattish with one bad climb in it. Went through 5km at 15:54, a bit quicker than Id wanted but I felt fine so decided to only drop off a touch having given myself a buffer. The wind wasnt great and Id expected to be in a pack to help drag me along. That didnt happen, I was utterly solo. The elites and top club guys were nowhere to be seen and I had 250m on the chasing pack, so I was in no mans land from about 5km onwards.

I kept pace well but at 7km felt myself becoming really overwarm and my legs just struggling to keep ticking at the rate I wanted. I could feel myself fading. I was still ahead of my overall time but now my splits werent what I needed them to be. The wind was sapping me. At 8.5km I caught site of a guy from another club but trains with mine. He was slowing and I caught up with him and was able to grunt for him to try and stay with me. He offered encouragement and started to match my stride. At the same time, the leading lady, who Id not seen at all in the race surged past us. We both picked up the pace to try and match her, legs burning, and formed a small pack going into the last km. Seeing the lad from my group and having the pro lady beside me gave me a big boost and someone to hang on to - and hanging on was all I was doing, doggedly trying to stay at the pace of the lady to drag me home. We dropped my friend unfortunately and into the last 400m I had enough to ramp up the pace to around 02:50/km to claw my way across the line (with some lovely heaving) in a time of 32:06.

Absolutely made up and my best race of the year. Huge PB and a lot of confidence taken from it. I beat a lot of people from my club who are stronger runners than me but couldnt cope with the wind, so I was buzzing. Calves are now aching, Achilles has responded so its time for some foam rolling and sitting on my arse to watch the mighty Reds hopefully make it two out of two for me today!

The general supportiveness and positivity in this thread is fantastic and its great weve managed to build up more of a community after some quiet spells. Cheers to all.

Fantastic Sangria great to hear you set a PB, always feels good when a training block pays off with an end result like that.
32.06 😳 wish I was 20 years younger and I might set a target of sub 40 😂.
