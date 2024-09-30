« previous next »
Re: General Running Thread
September 30, 2024, 06:39:19 am
Good to get the work done Paul, I despise treadmill running and cannot abide it personally! Id rather run in a storm than on a treadmill. Theyre too loud to hear your music or podcast, so you cant zone out that way, and theyre just sinfully boring. Did 4 miles on one on holiday on a particularly hot day and it was a horrid experience.

Road, track and trail for me.

Just got in from my easy 6 miler, got 4 easy after work but I like getting the longer one out the way first. Can tell the seasonal change in the short 9 days weve been gone - this is the first AM run Ive done in the dark in months. Headtorch season.
Re: General Running Thread
September 30, 2024, 08:37:28 am
Yeah they are new treadmills too, old ones had air con and these didnt

Was sweating like it was 25 degrees

I just didnt fancy it outside yesterday, I was in the house most of the day doing Dad stuff but needed out to do something, better than nothing

Am definitely more suited to road running now than treadmills

For years it was the other way around
Re: General Running Thread
September 30, 2024, 01:49:07 pm
My social media timeline is full of stories from yesterdays Berlin Marathon, which got me thinking:

I know Im not there yet and will need to train a lot more, but realistically speaking: What drop-off in pace should I expect between my half-marathon pace and a potential full marathon pace?

Like, I ran the HM yesterday with a 5:22/km pace which easily brought me in under 2h.

To get a full marathon in just under 4 hours, I calculated I would need to run at 5:41/km average pace. So a drop off of 19 seconds per KM.

Is that a realistic goal to set for myself in the medium-to-long term?
Re: General Running Thread
September 30, 2024, 03:33:08 pm
It's a realistic goal - but you just need to train for the distance. If you train for the distance you're also very likely to get a much, much faster time at HM or below distance.

Equally you could struggle in the marathon. it's an incredibly difficult time to prepare for. HMx2 + a bit doesn't really work as an estimator.

But the short answer is - if you trained and set a goal then its definitely achievable.
Re: General Running Thread
September 30, 2024, 04:10:24 pm
Quote from: emergency exit on September 30, 2024, 01:49:07 pm
My social media timeline is full of stories from yesterdays Berlin Marathon, which got me thinking:

I know Im not there yet and will need to train a lot more, but realistically speaking: What drop-off in pace should I expect between my half-marathon pace and a potential full marathon pace?

Like, I ran the HM yesterday with a 5:22/km pace which easily brought me in under 2h.

To get a full marathon in just under 4 hours, I calculated I would need to run at 5:41/km average pace. So a drop off of 19 seconds per KM.

Is that a realistic goal to set for myself in the medium-to-long term?

For the marathon its not your speed but your endurance that is the limiting factor.

The thought process is for your first marathon double your half marathon time and add about 20 mins. Thats assuming you have trained for the distance which will need mean a fair few long runs in the 18-20 mile range.

Give yourself  at least 16 weeks to get ready and build up mileage slowly.
Re: General Running Thread
October 2, 2024, 08:35:32 am
Thanks a lot, harryc and Circa1892, that sounds very sensible. I have no time limit on this, so Ill just try to slowly increase the distances of my long runs  :)

By the way, I know these might be rookie numbers to most in here, but Strava tells me that I ran a total of 111 km across the month of September. That really stumped me for a second, as up until a few months ago, I would maybe amass a total of 12-15 km of light jogging every year  ;D
Re: General Running Thread
Yesterday at 11:22:34 am
All the best this weekend, Harry! Is it tomorrow or Sunday? Hope it goes well - looking forward to hearing the race report.   

Nearly at the taper myself. Really looking forward to it, ran more in September (over 400k) than I even did in training for the month before my last Ultra. 1 more 35km on Sunday and then I'm on easy street until the race. I need a break - have had a head cold this week which is usually the first sign of the force field being in trouble and needing to start winding it down. This is defo my last road marathon - maybe I'm just getting old, but I'm feeling the road training on the body this time. Plus last weekend gave me the taste back for the hills.     
Re: General Running Thread
Yesterday at 09:37:40 pm
Good luck this weekend Harry, time for the training to produce the goods!

Been getting back into the training routine this week and will have built back up to 60 miles by the end of the weekend. Ripped a decent track session last night doing quicker, shorter stuff than Im used to, with a mona Fartlek variant.

10 mins @ tempo pace (about 05:40 per mile), followed by 2* 90 secs off 90, 4* 60 secs off 60, 4* 30 secs off 30, 4*15 secs off 15, 5 mins @ tempo pace. Was strong through the longer reps, ticking off laps in 67 - 70 seconds, but youre meant to get quicker as they get shorter and after going way too hard on the 30s (200m - 215m) I was absolutely blowing on the 15s with quite the heart rate. As the off section is a float rather than proper recovery, it goes from comfortable and fun to desperate and horrid really quickly. Probably the type of speed session that will benefit the ability to recover after surges and tough sections of races.

Easy stuff for the weekend now.

Re: General Running Thread
Today at 09:46:17 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:37:40 pm
Good luck this weekend Harry, time for the training to produce the goods!

Been getting back into the training routine this week and will have built back up to 60 miles by the end of the weekend. Ripped a decent track session last night doing quicker, shorter stuff than Im used to, with a mona Fartlek variant.

10 mins @ tempo pace (about 05:40 per mile), followed by 2* 90 secs off 90, 4* 60 secs off 60, 4* 30 secs off 30, 4*15 secs off 15, 5 mins @ tempo pace. Was strong through the longer reps, ticking off laps in 67 - 70 seconds, but youre meant to get quicker as they get shorter and after going way too hard on the 30s (200m - 215m) I was absolutely blowing on the 15s with quite the heart rate. As the off section is a float rather than proper recovery, it goes from comfortable and fun to desperate and horrid really quickly. Probably the type of speed session that will benefit the ability to recover after surges and tough sections of races.

Easy stuff for the weekend now.

That sounds horrific
