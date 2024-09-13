« previous next »
emergency exit

September 13, 2024, 12:52:15 pm
Another good Z2 run over lunch just now.

I ran the same 8km course as last time and was able to increase my pace from 6:31/km to 6:16/km.

Felt incredibly light and easy today, with temperatures around 14 degrees (coolest I've run at so far since I started 5 weeks ago.)
Drinks Sangria

September 13, 2024, 07:44:51 pm
Quote from: Jean Girard on September 12, 2024, 10:24:32 pm
Not going to happen for me unfortunately. I'm looking at that one in Clondalkin on the 5th of October - but even that'll probably not happen. Under 10s Ladies GAA is in full swing, and my little lad's football is back on Saturday noon. 2 parents required. Pity, would love to do it.

Battered my session tonight. 3k @ 4.05km, 500off straight into 5k @4.00km with a fast finish. Cruised in Z4 until the last 2k. Very happy. Running it round the park while U10s training was on - really enjoying these cooler evenings.
Lovely work JG, a well-executed session is really rewarding. Sounds like youre in great form.

Quote from: emergency exit on September 13, 2024, 12:52:15 pm
Another good Z2 run over lunch just now.

I ran the same 8km course as last time and was able to increase my pace from 6:31/km to 6:16/km.

Felt incredibly light and easy today, with temperatures around 14 degrees (coolest I've run at so far since I started 5 weeks ago.)
Top running, youve really taken to it. The temp going down is bad in plenty of ways but it helps comfort levels when running no end. It was 22 degrees at 19:00 two weeks ago when I did my 5k race, tomorrow Ill line up for a (much less important, just seeing how I go) 5k and itll be 11 degrees when it starts.

September is going to be a bit of a maintenance and rest month for me. Coming off of 70 mile weeks back down to 50 has weirdly made me feel a touch inactive but my legs are thanking me for it. One session next week, off to Cyprus on the Friday and then will basically do a few easy runs whilst over there but no sessions and nothing drastic. Probably my first complete proper rest week in over 6 months.
Rafa Benitez

AshbourneRed

Today at 01:13:03 pm
Ran the half marathon yesterday. Finished in 1:58:28 so was delighted with that for where Im at with my training. Kept a steady pace throughout, was a pretty windy day so tough in parts and especially at the end as it finished with a lap of a horse racecourse so was out in the open. Ran it in the Boston 12s, and had only put in 10km on them during the week so still breaking them in but they felt really good on the feet!

Was a really well run race and had great support along the route from the locals and the local cycling club were out cycling along offering water and jellies for anyone who wanted in between the regular water stations.

A good day that was only ruined then with our game!
Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Today at 01:51:04 pm
Nice one mate - which half was that? Steady pace throughout is definitely the way to go I reckon!

12 hours for me this morning - mainly along the canal to Paddington and then the last 2-3 miles winding down to Oxford Street. Early enough to not be too busy. Pretty cool.
AshbourneRed

Today at 02:48:47 pm
Was just a local one here in Ireland.

Assuming thats 12 miles, not hours? ;D
Crosby Nick

Today at 02:49:54 pm
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Today at 02:48:47 pm
Was just a local one here in Ireland.

Assuming thats 12 miles, not hours? ;D

Haha yeah! Obviously took more out of me than I realised!
Jean Girard

Today at 05:23:39 pm
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Today at 01:13:03 pm
Ran the half marathon yesterday. Finished in 1:58:28.

That's great stuff, well done. It really does sound like one of the best races around that half. Maybe next year... you've really took to the training anyway. The 2nd time around will be even easier.

Very jealous of your route too Nick. I've done stretches of the canal around The Angel to Regents Park and back the other direction towards Bethnal Green, on the rare occasion I'm over with work. It's a great way to get your bearings in London I've found. Makes the city feel a bit smaller. Lovely way ground level way to see it too.

Interested to see how DS did too this weekend....

Finally got under 1.30 for a half myself this morning. Did a 1.28, think i had a little bit more in me, but backed off in the last 5km as the weeks mileage caught up with me and hamstrings were a bit tired. Was comfy enough through 10 miles.  Had it marked as a race week in training so went for it - looking forward to a bit more of a Z2 week this week.
Drinks Sangria

Today at 05:32:50 pm
Great running guys. Hope you enjoyed your first race experience Ashbourne.

Ran for Cheshire at the Inter Counties today, 10km in 32:46, so similarly to my 5k a few weeks back, not a great chunk off but still off my target time of 32:30. It hammered it down for part of the race which probably didnt help, but I just struggled after going off too quick. Ive been doing so much 5k specific stuff that I went off way too close to that kind of pace and had to reel it in as people went past me. I was mildly panicked at 2km when I was leading!

I was a bit cut adrift, I could see the leading pack getting further and further away throughout the race, but a few quick looks behind suggested no one was anywhere near me. 33:08 was the next runner after me, so it was a fair assessment at the time. Tough old slog but allowing myself to just think about where Ive come from. A year ago, I was running 36 minutes for 10k and 17:30 for 5k. A year before that, I couldnt break 20 or 40. Progress has been swift this past year where Ive committed to training, diet and consistency at a level that quite honestly is not sustainable long term.

Maintenance week now, then a week in Cyprus where Im eating what I want, drinking what I want and just chilling out with at most a couple of shakeouts because this is the closest to burnt out Ive felt, and I need a step back so I can motivate myself once more for some big goals in the last few months of this year and throughout next. Long term goals, I want to run sub 15:00, and next year Id like to run sub 32:00. I also will commit to marathon training at some point and believe I should be aiming sub 2:30.
Crosby Nick

Today at 05:36:23 pm
Where was the 10k mate? Well done, insane time!

I came from the other side of town by the way - through west London still nice to see and finished off through town past a few old post-work pub haunts.
AshbourneRed

Today at 06:41:40 pm
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 05:23:39 pm
That's great stuff, well done. It really does sound like one of the best races around that half. Maybe next year... you've really took to the training anyway. The 2nd time around will be even easier.

Very jealous of your route too Nick. I've done stretches of the canal around The Angel to Regents Park and back the other direction towards Bethnal Green, on the rare occasion I'm over with work. It's a great way to get your bearings in London I've found. Makes the city feel a bit smaller. Lovely way ground level way to see it too.

Interested to see how DS did too this weekend....

Finally got under 1.30 for a half myself this morning. Did a 1.28, think i had a little bit more in me, but backed off in the last 5km as the weeks mileage caught up with me and hamstrings were a bit tired. Was comfy enough through 10 miles.  Had it marked as a race week in training so went for it - looking forward to a bit more of a Z2 week this week.

Yeah, very enjoyable and Id definitely recommend it.

I didnt have the best of preparation for it. Had our captains day in the golf society on Friday so plenty of steps in the legs and then a late night too. Ended up getting up slightly later than planned and struggled to get breakfast down. Goal for the full is still just to finish it and not care about a time. Was saying to my mate I was running with that all going well Ill commit to signing up earlier next year and start structured training a couple of months earlier and put time goals in then.

Congrats on going sub 1:30 and sounds like you definitely have a bit more in the tank to go lower.

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 05:32:50 pm
Great running guys. Hope you enjoyed your first race experience Ashbourne.

Ran for Cheshire at the Inter Counties today, 10km in 32:46, so similarly to my 5k a few weeks back, not a great chunk off but still off my target time of 32:30. It hammered it down for part of the race which probably didnt help, but I just struggled after going off too quick. Ive been doing so much 5k specific stuff that I went off way too close to that kind of pace and had to reel it in as people went past me. I was mildly panicked at 2km when I was leading!

I was a bit cut adrift, I could see the leading pack getting further and further away throughout the race, but a few quick looks behind suggested no one was anywhere near me. 33:08 was the next runner after me, so it was a fair assessment at the time. Tough old slog but allowing myself to just think about where Ive come from. A year ago, I was running 36 minutes for 10k and 17:30 for 5k. A year before that, I couldnt break 20 or 40. Progress has been swift this past year where Ive committed to training, diet and consistency at a level that quite honestly is not sustainable long term.

Maintenance week now, then a week in Cyprus where Im eating what I want, drinking what I want and just chilling out with at most a couple of shakeouts because this is the closest to burnt out Ive felt, and I need a step back so I can motivate myself once more for some big goals in the last few months of this year and throughout next. Long term goals, I want to run sub 15:00, and next year Id like to run sub 32:00. I also will commit to marathon training at some point and believe I should be aiming sub 2:30.

Cheers. Have run a few 10ks over the years and had the 10 mile a few weeks ago so have a good bit of race day experience, always a good buzz and easier to push yourself a bit.

Your times always blow my mind :D go enjoy the week off in Cyprus, sounds like its well deserved after all the commitment youve put into training this year.
red_Mark1980

Today at 06:44:31 pm
I did not run this Sunday as I was being a dutiful boyfriend and helping my good lady out.

This may be due to the fact I'm flying to Milan tomorrow and she's been absolutely sound about it.

It's a shame as today felt like ideal conditions by us for some miles and I woke up feeling ok.
mattD

Today at 07:04:38 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 28, 2024, 07:20:31 am
EE, typically you would not extend the distance for a recovery run, extending the distance adds a stress element to it that could be counter intuitive to what a recovery run is aiming to achieve.

I do 70 miles a week and my recovery runs (x2 per week, 1 after each session) are my shortest and slowest. The idea is just getting gentle blood flow to the regions that may be stressed or damaged from harder efforts or higher load than usual, to allow them quicker recovery and to feel better. Recovery running should ideally be 20 - 40 minutes, 90 seconds to 2 minutes 30 slower than you can run in a hard effort. For example, my recovery runs are at 08:00/ mile for 5 miles. I sometimes do 6 miles but Im used to the volume. If youre doing 5:20/km at a hard effort, I would do 4 miles at something like 06:30 - 07:00/km. It might feel slow, but it helps. You may need to concentrate a bit to stop yourself drifting away mentally and running at a more natural steady pace. Keep yourself in that super easy zone.

Running longer but slower would be aerobic base building. After a recovery you should feel like it really wasnt much effort and was pretty gentle.

Hello DS, what's your recommendation for the day after a long Sunday run? I think I was going at a fairly serious pace today for just over 14 miles, so not casual but also not busting a gut.
red_Mark1980

Today at 07:55:39 pm
Quote from: mattD on Today at 07:04:38 pm
Hello DS, what's your recommendation for the day after a long Sunday run? I think I was going at a fairly serious pace today for just over 14 miles, so not casual but also not busting a gut.

I'm not nearly as quick as him. But rest. Absolute rest .

Drink water and eat well..
