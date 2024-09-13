Great running guys. Hope you enjoyed your first race experience Ashbourne.



Ran for Cheshire at the Inter Counties today, 10km in 32:46, so similarly to my 5k a few weeks back, not a great chunk off but still off my target time of 32:30. It hammered it down for part of the race which probably didnt help, but I just struggled after going off too quick. Ive been doing so much 5k specific stuff that I went off way too close to that kind of pace and had to reel it in as people went past me. I was mildly panicked at 2km when I was leading!



I was a bit cut adrift, I could see the leading pack getting further and further away throughout the race, but a few quick looks behind suggested no one was anywhere near me. 33:08 was the next runner after me, so it was a fair assessment at the time. Tough old slog but allowing myself to just think about where Ive come from. A year ago, I was running 36 minutes for 10k and 17:30 for 5k. A year before that, I couldnt break 20 or 40. Progress has been swift this past year where Ive committed to training, diet and consistency at a level that quite honestly is not sustainable long term.



Maintenance week now, then a week in Cyprus where Im eating what I want, drinking what I want and just chilling out with at most a couple of shakeouts because this is the closest to burnt out Ive felt, and I need a step back so I can motivate myself once more for some big goals in the last few months of this year and throughout next. Long term goals, I want to run sub 15:00, and next year Id like to run sub 32:00. I also will commit to marathon training at some point and believe I should be aiming sub 2:30.