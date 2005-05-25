Lovely stuff Paul!



On the question about shoe durability how long theyll last; difficult to say. Carbon racers seem to have lighter, less durable foams that compress and damage easier, so the general consensus is that youll do well to get 300 miles out of a pair. I have around 150 on my VF2s but I did get 450 out of an old pair of Zoom Fly 3s.



A daily trainer really is not worth its salt if it cant give you 400 - 500 miles. I put that wide margin because theres loads of different variables, such as the weight and gait of the runner, their foot strike type, the surface theyre typically used on, the weather theyre used in etc etc. When it comes to a daily, unlike a racer where Ill kind of just pay the going rate, I tend to go more for value because I can burn through a pair in 3 months, even rotating.



Worst pair Ive had were Hoka Cliftons, they lasted about 200 miles before the foam gave out (bear in mind Im 11 stone piss wet through) and the grip just wore out terribly on a part of the shoe that the grip never seems to be an issue on, on other shoes. I have a pair of Puma Velocity Nitro 2s that are still fine north of 600 miles, and I got 600 out of some Pegasus 39s. Those two combined were about £100.



Shop around, try to get bargains from outlets or codes for websites like Sports Shoes and unless you have a burning need for a certain colourway or new model, buy last seasons models or older if you can, be prepared to have a shit colourway for cheaper cost.



One thing I will say is its a good idea if youre going to be running 3+ times a week to have two pairs of daily trainers. Its conventional wisdom that after a run, the foam in a shoe can take some time to return to its intended form, and if you run in the same pair day after day, it will increase compression and lead to earlier degradation of the foam. Having two pairs of dailys means you can rotate to squeeze that bit more lifespan out of each pair. Modern foams often perish after a couple of years though so dont always be tempted to stock up on one variant of a shoe you like if you wont be actually wearing them for a couple of years, they will not be good when you finally unbox them.



And last recommendation - as soon as you have any reason to believe the shoes have given up - grip, foam, upper structure etc - give them a short test nearby to your home and bin them if you have any reason to believe theyre on the way out. Running in past-it shoes is a quick way to injury and youd be surprised how badly they can injure you, running in something that is now malformed past purpose. Ive definitely done that one and paid the price with early running shoes when I began.