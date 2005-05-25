« previous next »
I used to do early workouts in gyms, find my energy too low for it now, more of a lunch time man now

I guess my body has adapted to that

I just feel low on energy and sugar at that hour

I used to do it years ago and it usually set you up for the day
I have started doing 10 mile runs once a week

July 15, 1 hour 44 and 14 seconds. had a big holiday and stag in between so put weight on

Aug 26, same route, slowed to a 1 hour 45.55 although I did feel I could have done longer, was also after a day on the booze (the day before rather than the actual day I ran)

Today same route, 1 hour 39.52

Used the new runners today, last mile was a struggle but felt great.

Earned my sandwich
Quote from: paulrazor on September  4, 2024, 02:36:09 pm
I have started doing 10 mile runs once a week

July 15, 1 hour 44 and 14 seconds. had a big holiday and stag in between so put weight on

Aug 26, same route, slowed to a 1 hour 45.55 although I did feel I could have done longer, was also after a day on the booze (the day before rather than the actual day I ran)

Today same route, 1 hour 39.52

Used the new runners today, last mile was a struggle but felt great.

Earned my sandwich

Looks like good progress, mate  well done and keep it up  :)

I did some interval training tonight, 10 x 1 km.

My fastest 10k time so far was 5:20, so that was my reference going in.

My average pace across the ten intervals tonight ended up being 4:43. First kilometer was 5:20 and the final kilometer came in at 4:13.

I took breaks (brisk walk/light jog) of 90 seconds to 3 minutes in between each interval.

Felt like a decent workout!
Lovely stuff Paul!

On the question about shoe durability how long theyll last; difficult to say. Carbon racers seem to have lighter, less durable foams that compress and damage easier, so the general consensus is that youll do well to get 300 miles out of a pair. I have around 150 on my VF2s but I did get 450 out of an old pair of Zoom Fly 3s.

A daily trainer really is not worth its salt if it cant give you 400 - 500 miles. I put that wide margin because theres loads of different variables, such as the weight and gait of the runner, their foot strike type, the surface theyre typically used on, the weather theyre used in etc etc. When it comes to a daily, unlike a racer where Ill kind of just pay the going rate, I tend to go more for value because I can burn through a pair in 3 months, even rotating.

Worst pair Ive had were Hoka Cliftons, they lasted about 200 miles before the foam gave out (bear in mind Im 11 stone piss wet through) and the grip just wore out terribly on a part of the shoe that the grip never seems to be an issue on, on other shoes. I have a pair of Puma Velocity Nitro 2s that are still fine north of 600 miles, and I got 600 out of some Pegasus 39s. Those two combined were about £100.

Shop around, try to get bargains from outlets or codes for websites like Sports Shoes and unless you have a burning need for a certain colourway or new model, buy last seasons models or older if you can, be prepared to have a shit colourway for cheaper cost.

One thing I will say is its a good idea if youre going to be running 3+ times a week to have two pairs of daily trainers. Its conventional wisdom that after a run, the foam in a shoe can take some time to return to its intended form, and if you run in the same pair day after day, it will increase compression and lead to earlier degradation of the foam. Having two pairs of dailys means you can rotate to squeeze that bit more lifespan out of each pair. Modern foams often perish after a couple of years though so dont always be tempted to stock up on one variant of a shoe you like if you wont be actually wearing them for a couple of years, they will not be good when you finally unbox them.

And last recommendation - as soon as you have any reason to believe the shoes have given up - grip, foam, upper structure etc - give them a short test nearby to your home and bin them if you have any reason to believe theyre on the way out. Running in past-it shoes is a quick way to injury and youd be surprised how badly they can injure you, running in something that is now malformed past purpose. Ive definitely done that one and paid the price with early running shoes when I began.
Managed to pick up a calf strain 2 weeks ago which has curtailed the running but managed a steady 15 miler this morning with no ill effects, really pleased with that as the marathon is only 4 weeks away.
Quote from: harryc on September  6, 2024, 03:48:04 pm
Managed to pick up a calf strain 2 weeks ago which has curtailed the running but managed a steady 15 miler this morning with no ill effects, really pleased with that as the marathon is only 4 weeks away.
Good that youve managed to get back to a solid run length after an injury, any flare-up since?

Its been a maintenance week for me. About to go out on an easy 8 miles with some hills thrown in there. Paced 20 minutes at parkrun yesterday then did a Mona Fartlek session which was essentially 2* 90 seconds off 90, 4* 60 seconds off 60, 4* 30 seconds off 30 then 4* 15 seconds off 15. Considering its only a 20 minute session with 10 minutes of hard effort - the off sections being float pace - it got my heart rate going way more than anything Ive done in recent times. The idea is the 90s start at 5k race pace then get quicker as your rest diminishes. Tough little session for speed.

Next week is more maintenance, around 60 miles, then its the Road Relays representing Cheshire, then Im off to Cyprus for a week of proper rest and to decide whether Im getting involved in any Cross Country this winter or sticking to sporadic road races. Ive been persuaded to sign up for the 3000m track for my club for next years track season.
Just run 11 miles at 8.30 mile pace which is good by my standards. Around the same route that Im doing my half marathon on in a few weeks too. More pleased that my slowest mile was 8.37 so was just really steady and consistent. If I can keep that up for another 2 miles (and 0.1!) I can shave a couple of minutes off my previous best. Just got to do it when it counts now.
Sounds like you've got it in the bag

Hopefully, you'll be rested, carb-loaded, and ready to deliver on the day after doing it in training.

Make sure you have a plan, don't go out too fast, and you'll enjoy it (which is the main thing).
Looks like my interval training on Wednesday paid off.

Did another 10k run with a work colleague yesterday morning, we've got a similar pace.

Pushed eachother on towards the end, which resulted in me shaving off an entire minute from my previous PB!

My previous best for 10k was 53:20 and 5:20/km.

New PB: 52:18 and 5:14/km.

Well happy with that after just over a month of consistent running.
Great work Nick, sounds like youve found some form at the right time. Race will bring out what you need; sounds like youre in good shape.

EE, great improvement, well done. Fair bit of time to shave off in a short window.
25km done this evening but it was a massive struggle. Didnt feel right from about 8km in to it. Its the first run thats put a big doubt in my head as to whether Ill manage the marathon. Have a half marathon race on Saturday so will be rolling back the distance next weekend and then pick it up again.

Worst part of tonight was trying a new gel at 20km. It did NOT go down well. Felt sick almost straight away but struggled on through. I had a 2km walk back to the car afterwards and stopped in a shop and bought a luck axe and apple juice. Had the apple juice on the way back, sat in the car for 5 minutes and then had to run out and threw up. Had to pull over on the motorway on the way home after taking a swig of the lucozade and some water to go again. Not  pleasant.

On the plus side, I have a pair of Boston 12s arriving  tomorrow so will give them a short run during the week and see how they go.


Great work Nick & EE. Lovely to see it!
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Yesterday at 10:33:12 pm
25km done this evening but it was a massive struggle. Didnt feel right from about 8km in to it. Its the first run thats put a big doubt in my head as to whether Ill manage the marathon. Have a half marathon race on Saturday so will be rolling back the distance next weekend and then pick it up again.

Worst part of tonight was trying a new gel at 20km. It did NOT go down well. Felt sick almost straight away but struggled on through. I had a 2km walk back to the car afterwards and stopped in a shop and bought a luck axe and apple juice. Had the apple juice on the way back, sat in the car for 5 minutes and then had to run out and threw up. Had to pull over on the motorway on the way home after taking a swig of the lucozade and some water to go again. Not  pleasant.

On the plus side, I have a pair of Boston 12s arriving  tomorrow so will give them a short run during the week and see how they go.


Edit: Great work Nick & EE. Lovely to see it!

You're nearly there, dude. This couple of weeks is always the hard bit - the novelty is gone and you are into the slog. I took the weekend off for the match - but did a 34k on Friday night and felt the same as you - was in bits for the last 5k. Did a 90k week last week, but it was 140k if you include the previous weekend - was tired trying to condense the 90 into 5 days. Legs like blocks of wood. 

Take the positive out of your run though - you felt like shit and made it through. That's building mental toughness - this is the run to refer back to if the going gets tough in the race. You know you can make it through. Everyone can run when they are feeling good - getting it done when you aren't is a superpower.

On the gels, jesus that sounded rough - you know now you can't use those ones anyway  :D - that's also part of the experiment - sorry it ended in throwing up. Which brand was it? I'll add to my blacklist.

Well done everyone else - sounds like all the training is going really well.

My big news is I bought a run commute backpack as I've been called back to the office a bit more. Last Tuesday I managed a triple - 7k School run to work - 8km tempo at lunch time and then 5km home. Turned an 8km day into a 20km day.  Couldn't do it every day, as it's heavy carrying so much crap  - but it's a handy way of getting more miles in.     
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:19:13 am
Good that youve managed to get back to a solid run length after an injury, any flare-up since?


A 8 mile marathon pace effort today plus a shake out run yesterday and no after effects, looks like luckily it must have just been a strain rather than a tear. I will still carry on with the calf raises.

Thanks for asking.
Quote from: emergency exit on Yesterday at 02:07:44 pm
Looks like my interval training on Wednesday paid off.

Did another 10k run with a work colleague yesterday morning, we've got a similar pace.

Pushed eachother on towards the end, which resulted in me shaving off an entire minute from my previous PB!

My previous best for 10k was 53:20 and 5:20/km.

New PB: 52:18 and 5:14/km.

Well happy with that after just over a month of consistent running.

Congratulation with the pb.
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Yesterday at 10:33:12 pm
25km done this evening but it was a massive struggle. Didnt feel right from about 8km in to it. Its the first run thats put a big doubt in my head as to whether Ill manage the marathon. Have a half marathon race on Saturday so will be rolling back the distance next weekend and then pick it up again.

Worst part of tonight was trying a new gel at 20km. It did NOT go down well. Felt sick almost straight away but struggled on through. I had a 2km walk back to the car afterwards and stopped in a shop and bought a luck axe and apple juice. Had the apple juice on the way back, sat in the car for 5 minutes and then had to run out and threw up. Had to pull over on the motorway on the way home after taking a swig of the lucozade and some water to go again. Not  pleasant.

On the plus side, I have a pair of Boston 12s arriving  tomorrow so will give them a short run during the week and see how they go.


Edit: Great work Nick & EE. Lovely to see it!

Probably just cumulative marathon training fatigue. You will be fine.
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 07:45:50 am
You're nearly there, dude. This couple of weeks is always the hard bit - the novelty is gone and you are into the slog. I took the weekend off for the match - but did a 34k on Friday night and felt the same as you - was in bits for the last 5k. Did a 90k week last week, but it was 140k if you include the previous weekend - was tired trying to condense the 90 into 5 days. Legs like blocks of wood. 

Take the positive out of your run though - you felt like shit and made it through. That's building mental toughness - this is the run to refer back to if the going gets tough in the race. You know you can make it through. Everyone can run when they are feeling good - getting it done when you aren't is a superpower.

On the gels, jesus that sounded rough - you know now you can't use those ones anyway  :D - that's also part of the experiment - sorry it ended in throwing up. Which brand was it? I'll add to my blacklist.

Well done everyone else - sounds like all the training is going really well.

My big news is I bought a run commute backpack as I've been called back to the office a bit more. Last Tuesday I managed a triple - 7k School run to work - 8km tempo at lunch time and then 5km home. Turned an 8km day into a 20km day.  Couldn't do it every day, as it's heavy carrying so much crap  - but it's a handy way of getting more miles in.   

Wow 140k how do you find the time?

Im retired and even if the old legs could handle the load, which I doubt, I would not have the time, bravo.

You should be able to crush a sub 3 with that mileage.
