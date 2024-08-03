« previous next »
Fair play, Jack that's a great start!

Nick 140m over 2 miles is a decent hill. On one like that it's like a car, put yourself in third and granny gear up. On a hill the key is to keep your effort even, smaller steps so you aren't reaching up and standing upright. Leaning into a hill will constrict your lungs and you'll be goosed after 2k. The standing upright bit is why mountain runners are obsessed with their core.

Aurelio, getting out the door is half the battle. I took up running to give up smoking 10 years ago. It's the single best decision I've ever made in my life. My biggest tip would be find somewhere you'd like to run. A forest, a beach, a nice park or trail somewhere nearby - and then just start slow and enjoy the air. It makes a huge difference,  runs like that are great for your mental health too.

Off up the mountains in Louth today for me to take a break from road training. Been gagging for it all week. Expecting to have no hill legs though. Bought my wife an entry to a trail race for Christmas to try stop her complaints about how much I'm training. She's into the big hills now in her training. i've become her sherpa at this stage. Dropping kids to my sister and then carrying all her water and food up and down mountains. Can't complain.
Thank you both for the replies.

I'm definitely thinking about going and buying some running trainers and doing as you have advised. I reckon I can get my fitness back up with a bit of perseverance.

Been walking a lot more recently and I enjoy that. Isn't running just walking but a bit faster!?

I'll keep you posted.
Anyone ever run with a running pram before?

Bought one for when the little one is big enough and keen to hear experiences. Thankfully Ive already left speed in the past!
Quote from: Circa1892 on August  5, 2024, 10:03:42 pm
Anyone ever run with a running pram before?

Bought one for when the little one is big enough and keen to hear experiences. Thankfully Ive already left speed in the past!
No, but a training partner often parkruns with a Nipper V30. Was about £250 but its pretty sturdy, steady, manoeuvreable and quick he says. He runs sub 20 with a pram and his two year old so Ill take his word for it.

The absolute best thing that could happen to running in this country would be for Kerr to match Hodgkinsons Gold tomorrow. Farah inspired the current generation and having two middle distance athletes, in their peak, with big social media followings, some hype and marketability as running gets more popular with casual runners can only be good for the growth of the sport.

What does surprise me - and this isnt knocking anyone - how few decent runners dont follow any sort of pro athletics or road running at all. It occurred to me several months back when I brought up the bubbling Kerr v Jakob rivalry and some good runners had, to a man, not heard of either of them and clearly didnt know what I was talking about. Keep in mind Jakob was an Olympic double
Champion and Kerr the world champion and Olympic bronze medallist at this stage. Get kids watching, push the big stars, get athletics more accessible to more people.
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on August  3, 2024, 09:20:24 pm
Thank you both for the replies.

I'm definitely thinking about going and buying some running trainers and doing as you have advised. I reckon I can get my fitness back up with a bit of perseverance.

Been walking a lot more recently and I enjoy that. Isn't running just walking but a bit faster!?

I'll keep you posted.
Well, I got out there tonight and really enjoyed it.

I loosely based my first run on the Couch to 5k model. I was easy on myself physically and mentally which helped.

At one point I felt like shit, but my internal monologue of 'of course you do dude, this is new'  really helped.

Seeing the data on my Fit Bit and Strava really pleased me too and will help push me and keep me motivated!
Brilliant, well done mate. Good internal messaging too; of course you feel like shit its new and running is hard work.

I use the Stephen Scullion method and it helps. Right here, right now, can I cope with this level of discomfort. Not in 5 minutes, now. The answer is always yes.
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on August  6, 2024, 07:28:38 pm
Well, I got out there tonight and really enjoyed it.

I loosely based my first run on the Couch to 5k model. I was easy on myself physically and mentally which helped.

At one point I felt like shit, but my internal monologue of 'of course you do dude, this is new'  really helped.

Seeing the data on my Fit Bit and Strava really pleased me too and will help push me and keep me motivated!

Well done and keep coming back here, this thread is by and large a great corner of the internet. I'd say everyone is helpful and supportive.

There's also a Strava group https://strava.app.link/rsQqIEYkRLb

It's obviously not that easy to find who's who on there mind  ;)

Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on August  6, 2024, 07:28:38 pm
Well, I got out there tonight and really enjoyed it.

I loosely based my first run on the Couch to 5k model. I was easy on myself physically and mentally which helped.

At one point I felt like shit, but my internal monologue of 'of course you do dude, this is new'  really helped.

Seeing the data on my Fit Bit and Strava really pleased me too and will help push me and keep me motivated!

Well done, glad you went out dude. Great attitude too. Just keep at it now, in a month you'll already notice a huge difference.
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on August  6, 2024, 07:28:38 pm
Well, I got out there tonight and really enjoyed it.

I loosely based my first run on the Couch to 5k model. I was easy on myself physically and mentally which helped.

At one point I felt like shit, but my internal monologue of 'of course you do dude, this is new'  really helped.

Seeing the data on my Fit Bit and Strava really pleased me too and will help push me and keep me motivated!
Rome wasnt built in a day, dont go out trying to break world records

I didnt do any long distance running until I was 19

Few times since then I regularly went years without running 10k but just build yourself up really

Just build it up gradually

5k one week, maybe 5.5k after two weeks, then 6k etc

First proper long run this morning 19 miles with Lisbon marathon 8 weeks away. Surprisingly felt ok, just hate the thought of anything over 2.5hrs.
Quote from: harryc on August  9, 2024, 11:41:37 pm
First proper long run this morning 19 miles with Lisbon marathon 8 weeks away. Surprisingly felt ok, just hate the thought of anything over 2.5hrs.
Nice work!

Its the time on feet that intimidates me about the marathon. I know I can hold a good pace for a half marathon and Ive even done 18 miles steadily with little issue, but theres something about that 26.2, knowing Ill be on my feet for probably around 2 hours 40 that puts me off; I think of my hips and shins screaming. Of course Id have to put in a big training block an simply get myself used to it, but when I put my race times into a calculator, it reckons I should be doing a marathon at 02:31, which just seems insane to me. Scary.

A few weeks back a friend picked me up some Asics Superblast 2s from the Paris convention and got a decent discount; still £150. Ive not tried them yet as my basic every day Pumas still had life in them, but as Ive approached 600 miles in the Pumas Ive noticed a little uncomfortable ground feel and my shins have been a touch sore in my last two runs, so I think theyre at the end of life. 600 miles from a £50 pair is excellent bang for buck. Anyway, did 12 miles in the Superblast at steady pace last night and loved the first run. Theyre soft without being overly spongy and wallowy (which I typically find with high stack shoes) and theyve got a bit of poppiness to them. I wouldnt race in them but I think theyll be a great every day trainer where you can pick up the pace in them.
Quote from: harryc on August  9, 2024, 11:41:37 pm
First proper long run this morning 19 miles with Lisbon marathon 8 weeks away. Surprisingly felt ok, just hate the thought of anything over 2.5hrs.

Nice run! Where are you going to go up to in your long runs? 21 miles? 23?

11 weeks to Dublin. I'm at 16 miles - but trying to do double longs where I can. Planning on getting to 22/23 I think.  I always like the idea of only having a parkrun and some change to worry about on the day.  Time on feet doesn't bother me too much - I'd run all day.  It's the speed workouts doing my head in at the moment - I dunno if I'm making enough progress with it. On my long run on Monday last I put in 2 x 4km blocks of 3 hour pace, held it fine - did one rep from 5k - 9k and the second one from 18k to 22k. I stayed well under 165bpm (that's feels sustainable, mostly zone 3) for rep 1, on the 2nd rep I crept up to 170bpm near the end (getting above threshold, well into my zone 4)  -  Worrying I'm going to run out of road in terms of building up the endurance to hold it for 5 times that.  Starting to all feel a bit quixotic. Will give it a few more weeks and reassess.  Knackering doing even 2.5 faster sessions a week - no idea how you do week in, week out it DS.

Also, 2.31 - you have to run one at some stage!

This is 100% my last road marathon - going back to trails next year and staying there.

Been using the Novablast for this cycle btw - I like them, highest stack I've ever tried, the side walls help them not feel too unstable. Bouncy - but the bounce dulls after 200miles, but still plenty of life in them. Reckon I'll get 1200kms out of them. They are pretty nippy for the size of them too - been wondering about the Superblast. I have a cheaper pair of Dynablasts I rotate in and out too. Usually I'm into ground feel, but ran in Ghosts on the road for years until they've been recently ruined. Indestructible though, you could get 1000 miles out of them easily though. 

I run in Inov8s on the trails, no major bells and whistles, just seriously hard wearing shoes and very grippy.  I like they have a new refurb shop now too - they'll trade your old shoes against new ones and upcycle or recycle the old ones. I like that level of environmental thought and not just naked capitalist profiteering.  They've launched a pair of road shoes this week - interested to see the reviews and if they bring out nicer colours than the launch ones.  Would sacrifice a little bit of comfort for conscience (maybe!)
Quote from: Jean Girard on August 10, 2024, 02:43:24 pm
Nice run! Where are you going to go up to in your long runs? 21 miles? 23?

11 weeks to Dublin. I'm at 16 miles - but trying to do double longs where I can. Planning on getting to 22/23 I think.  I always like the idea of only having a parkrun and some change to worry about on the day.  Time on feet doesn't bother me too much - I'd run all day.  It's the speed workouts doing my head in at the moment - I dunno if I'm making enough progress with it. On my long run on Monday last I put in 2 x 4km blocks of 3 hour pace, held it fine - did one rep from 5k - 9k and the second one from 18k to 22k. I stayed well under 165bpm (that's feels sustainable, mostly zone 3) for rep 1, on the 2nd rep I crept up to 170bpm near the end (getting above threshold, well into my zone 4)  -  Worrying I'm going to run out of road in terms of building up the endurance to hold it for 5 times that.  Starting to all feel a bit quixotic. Will give it a few more weeks and reassess.  Knackering doing even 2.5 faster sessions a week - no idea how you do week in, week out it DS.

Also, 2.31 - you have to run one at some stage!

This is 100% my last road marathon - going back to trails next year and staying there.

Been using the Novablast for this cycle btw - I like them, highest stack I've ever tried, the side walls help them not feel too unstable. Bouncy - but the bounce dulls after 200miles, but still plenty of life in them. Reckon I'll get 1200kms out of them. They are pretty nippy for the size of them too - been wondering about the Superblast. I have a cheaper pair of Dynablasts I rotate in and out too. Usually I'm into ground feel, but ran in Ghosts on the road for years until they've been recently ruined. Indestructible though, you could get 1000 miles out of them easily though. 

I run in Inov8s on the trails, no major bells and whistles, just seriously hard wearing shoes and very grippy.  I like they have a new refurb shop now too - they'll trade your old shoes against new ones and upcycle or recycle the old ones. I like that level of environmental thought and not just naked capitalist profiteering.  They've launched a pair of road shoes this week - interested to see the reviews and if they bring out nicer colours than the launch ones.  Would sacrifice a little bit of comfort for conscience (maybe!)

Dont think I will go any longer just planning to have more quality long runs with marathon paced mileage, fast finish runs etc.

Adidas pro 3 for me are the best long run shoes I have ever bought.
Quote from: harryc on August 10, 2024, 05:33:32 pm
Dont think I will go any longer just planning to have more quality long runs with marathon paced mileage, fast finish runs etc.

Adidas pro 3 for me are the best long run shoes I have ever bought.

The price scares me. I'd have them wrecked. I have been a little curious about some Adidas shoes lately, was looking at the Boston's longingly in a shop. I'm such a creature of habit though
I have a pair of Boston 12s. Probably the best pair of running shoes Ive owned, for tempo paces. Really poppy, cracking shoe that just keeps you ticking along at a good pace. Would probably choose them for a marathon over more expensive specialist shoes.

I have a pair of Adidas Pro 3s that have been relegated to training shoe. I think theyre pretty decent but I made the mistake of buying the size my feet are, instead of magically knowing theyd be tiny and fuck my feet up. I wear them for intervals, anything longer and they cut my ankles and toes. Strongly recommend going half a size up in Bostons and a full size in Pro 3s.
Beast of a session this weekend, Pyramids, 1,2,3,4,5,5,4,3,2,1 minutes effort, with the lower times at very difficult to sustain paces. Ended up having to have 15 seconds extra rest on the last two reps because I was drowning in lactic. Found it very hard on the way down to keep picking the pace up on each one, but ultimately its always the 4 and 3 minutes on the way down that are the hardest.

Last week of 70 miles for me before the taper begins next week. Easy 10km due tonight, a tempo session tomorrow then easy mileage until a tough Saturday effort. Cant wait for the taper as I dont feel Ive got much fitter during this block but you dont really know until youre fresh.
Been in an out of running due to the odd injury and poor motivation. Really need a goal to work towards.

Last month or so, I've been relatively consistent. Since the 13th July, I've ran 60KM, which is nothing like that bastard Sangria, but decent enough to start. Done a mix of 5 and 10Ks. Started at 24:46 5K with no fitness work other than 100K steps a week (and at least 10k steps a day) for the last 456 days and football every other Thursday. Got to a 22:21 5K last night. I really pushed it and struggled with the heat. Coupled with eating a hefty meal at 6pm - I thought 3 hours would be enough to get over it... it was not - I don't think it was a bad effort. Still nearly a minute slower than my PB set in March 2023 (21:36), but not a bad effort. Sub-20, my ultimate goal, still feels relatively unachievable, though.

The last week's been poor for runs. Got a consistent pain around my bum/hip which isn't going away. But I can't be arsed being sedentary.

Also think I need to stick at it at the gym. My knee feels miles better when I do strength work once a week (I have a broken left kneecap and tendonitis) and bin off chonging on the vapes/occasional smoke. Think the above would knock a good lump of time off after a few weeks. Probably could also do with shifting some weight. Was 84kg at 5'9". Sitting at around 81 now. Ideally like to get down to 77. Again, think that'd help. Reducing beer intake to once a week is helping loads. When I can do that consistently, it'll be about moderating it further.

If I can stick to all that, maybe I'll get down to around 21 minutes, but then I'll have to start working in the tempo/speed work. Not my cup of tea. I like long circular runs, rather than back and forth/laps. And my Garmin's all over the place with distance and pace. Any advice?

Also, if anyone overpronates (I had to go to the physio about it because mine's excessive), then I really recommend Saucony Tempus. Great shoes! Just wish New Balance still did the 860v11. They were my marathon shoe and I bloody loved them.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August  2, 2024, 08:30:57 am
Nice one Jack, great work and not at all insignificant. Its a big milestone. I remember when I first decided to go on a run and I couldnt get through a mile without stopping.

Quote from: Jean Girard on August  3, 2024, 10:23:11 am
Fair play, Jack that's a great start!

Nice one, both! Actually felt like the the two or three runs that followed that one were much tougher, but was really pleased to push past the 7km mark yesterday - 7.09km in exactly 37mins.
Keita, 60km in a month is very good progress and youre already posting quick times. If you can do those times off of your current training then you absolutely are capable of a sub-20 with a bit of specific work thrown in there.

Jack, good progress, stick at it, the runs are usually tough but every once in a while youll have one thats just great from start to finish and feels a breeze. Its right what experienced runners say, in that its always uncomfortable, but youre just going quicker whilst feeling the pain.

9*4 mins off 60 seconds today, in a progressive manner where each block of three had to be quicker than the last. Roughly averaged 03:27/km on the first, 03:18 on the second (which felt slower somehow), then managed to squeeze down to 03:11/km on the last three. Tough stuff. Had insane heartburn and the shits since I got home so fair to say its fucked me up.
Keita - if you can knock down from high 24s to low 22s based on relatively low mileage, I think just upping the mileage will get you very close to sub-20 without particular speedwork - especially if you can get to a flattish parkrun and run around others.
Nice one, appreciate it.

Resting this week because of hip issues, then back on the running from Monday. Going to up it to 30KM next week and go up by increments of 5. Aim is to knock nicotine on its head, too.
Quote from: Keita Success on August 16, 2024, 09:48:20 am
Nice one, appreciate it.

Resting this week because of hip issues, then back on the running from Monday. Going to up it to 30KM next week and go up by increments of 5. Aim is to knock nicotine on its head, too.
Word to the wise, increments of 5 before youre used to the volume might be a touch steep. 10% a week is the general rule of thumb youll see, until youre quite high with the mileage. Smaller increments will continue your improvement whilst protecting you from injury, because 30km to 42 km inside one month seems reasonable, but 30km to 50km is quite a leap. When I started, I found that above 40km/30 miles a week or so, I needed to increase slower and do some supplementary stretching and strength work to stop myself getting overuse injuries.
Since I started my running journey last Tuesday, today I ran my furthest without stopping which was 4k with an average pace of 5.41.

I know it's not much of a distance, but 2 weeks ago I never thought I would be able to do this, let alone enjoy it. Once I hit that 4k today I was so proud! Must have looked like a lunatic.

I've never been the fittest, though I'm in good shape. But yeah, thanks for the encouragement folks.
Quote from: Keita Success on August 16, 2024, 09:48:20 am
Aim is to knock nicotine on its head, too.

I know how hard this bit is. Good luck with it. On your non running days I recommend a good fast walk around the block too, keep breathing deep.   

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 16, 2024, 12:56:01 pm
I needed to increase slower and do some supplementary stretching and strength work to stop myself getting overuse injuries.

This is good advice too.

Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on August 16, 2024, 01:11:52 pm

Keep it lit, you're flying - that's how we all started.
Just went sub 19 for 5k for the first time ever! Holy fuck. Took a couple of days off to recover this week as I was getting annoyed with myself last week. Delighted with that, ye have no idea how much I needed a shot in the arm.
Quote from: Jean Girard on August 17, 2024, 10:50:57 am
Just went sub 19 for 5k for the first time ever! Holy fuck. Took a couple of days off to recover this week as I was getting annoyed with myself last week. Delighted with that, ye have no idea how much I needed a shot in the arm.
Awesome, well done. As someone who took a long time to crack sub-20, I know the effort level you have to put in. Great work.

I love the 5km distance but the training for it is one of the most battering of the long distance events. You essentially have to go all out for all three miles, because if you let yourself slip off the pace for even a minute, youve fucked the entire race. Its unrelenting and I always feel more battered after a 5km than almost any longer event (having never done a marathon). 10km you can almost slot a couple of recovery  periods in there to give yourself some recuperation and manage the race into segments. You havent that luxury with a 5km, its full pace from the off and try to last it.

Im not someone who can usually go out hard and try to hang on, I tend to stick to an average pace for the first couple of KMs then build to a negative split, but the difference is minor, you have to be on it from the first step.

Great run JG.

Also, on shoes, got a pair of Superblast 2 through a friend for £150. Eye watering but not the £200 rrp. Done about 20 miles now in them, phenomenal. Are they worth the price? Are any running shoe? But they are soft without wallowing, theyre poppy, they feel awesome to run in. Might displace the Boston 12 as my all time favourite shoe. Can tempo in them as just as much as theyre great for an easy run.
Thanks dude! Yeah 5k is a lactic fucker, clinging on for dear life at the end there. Chuffed.

Sub 40 for 10 is next target. I have a 40.45 that I think I can improve now.

I'm going to buy the Bostons I think. I love the look of them and the reviews are just unrelentingly positive. It's just finding the perfect moment to sneak them into the house and not destroy my marriage. I still have a spare boxed pair of Novablasts under the bed I bought in the sales. I might have to hide them in the attic and pretend the Bostons were the pair I was saving up all along.
Luckily my partner is both a trainer fiend and a runner so she understands when I add another pair to the collection.

One word on the Bostons, go half a size/ a full size up on what you would wear in an Asics or a Nike for example. They run very small compared to the size. Theyre fantastic though, awesome to tempo in and clip away miles without feeling the effort. Ive got a ten miler today composed of 6 miles easy then 4 miles tempo; itll be the Bostons I reach for as theyll feel fine at the lower pace - which cant be said for all plated shoes - but allow the pace pick up with no issues. Cracking shoe that Ive been keeping an eye on prices for as I would happily buy another pair. Got lucky getting them for £100 on Black Friday last year.

On your 10km, if youre going in the 18s for 5km, youll smash the 10km. For reference, when my 5km PB was 18:32, I was doing a 38:00 10km. I dont love them but Im probably stronger at the 10km, in that its not far off double my 5km pace. Ill be looking to break 32:45 at Telford this December.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 17, 2024, 12:03:32 pm
Luckily my partner is both a trainer fiend and a runner so she understands when I add another pair to the collection.

We're both green freaks. But it's the one part of consumerism I really can't help myself with - she'll make a pair last forever. I think she gets more annoyed that I still rotate them all endlessly - until they reach lawn mowing shoe condition, I have a lot of lawn mowing shoes. But I love running shoes - and I love trying them all out. Saucony Ride are the only dud I've really ever had. I remember the first pair of Brooks Ghost I tried about 7 years ago - it was like Cinderella and the glass slipper - they were the perfect shoe for what I needed at the time, I absolutely loved them.  They've since been destroyed by Brooks. But I've been chasing that 2017 feeling from a pair of shoes for ages. Found them on trails, but roads I'm still not 100% happy - as much as I like the Novablast they aren't perfect. 

I've found the Bostons for 128 - it's just pulling the trigger now.

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 17, 2024, 12:03:32 pm
Ill be looking to break 32:45 at Telford this December.

That's just mental to me. Reckon you would smash at least a sub 2:30 marathon if you do decide to move up. Would love to have a little bit of that pace for the next 11 weeks.
Good stuff JG, I too tend to flog my running shoes to breaking point as I dont like constantly spending. The best Ive got from a pair was 780 miles from the Puma Velocity Nitro 2 - which you can still get for £50 odd in some places - but Ive also had some Hoka Bondi last me less than 200 miles before the soles fell apart. Saucony are a great brand, never tried a pair of Brooks though.

I will move up to marathon at some point, pace calculators online seem to think I could be good for a sub 02:30 but I know I am not the most bulletproof, it might sound overkill but Id probably want to do like a 24-week block to build and just get used to anywhere near that amount of time on feet. For context my weekly long run is 16 miles, and Ive never raced longer than a half so it would be brand new to me. The time spent on feet just looks brutal and Id have to respect that rather than assuming my fitness and 5km - 21km would translate.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on August  7, 2024, 06:12:23 am
Well done and keep coming back here, this thread is by and large a great corner of the internet. I'd say everyone is helpful and supportive.

There's also a Strava group https://strava.app.link/rsQqIEYkRLb

It's obviously not that easy to find who's who on there mind  ;)



Just to echo this, I love this thread and reading all the positive and supportive posts.

Reading some of the times you lads put out blows my mind  ;D its a million miles away for me!

Up to 18k on the long run last weekend and had a 10 mile race day today in Phoenix Park. Was happy out to finish in 90 minutes but the body feeling good afterwards. The winner finished in 49:27!

Have joined the gym now too so will be adding some strength training in on non-running days too. Didnt get a ticket for the half marathon in Sept but theres one just over the road from me the week before so will sign up to that.



Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 17, 2024, 01:30:22 pm
For context my weekly long run is 16 miles, and Ive never raced longer than a half so it would be brand new to me. The time spent on feet just looks brutal and Id have to respect that rather than assuming my fitness and 5km - 21km would translate.

It's not a huge step up from 16 miles to finishing. But as I'm finding out this time out, the step up to building the endurance to have a go at anything quick is hard. The fast training is really hard to keep grinding out for 16 weeks - I'm cooked at the end of the sessions. You'd be more used to it than me though, I don't think the training puts much more speed work in than the sample week you showed me - might even be less. It's just the double long runs in a marathon programme for you might be a bit of a culture shock and take getting used to.

Quote from: AshbourneRed on August 17, 2024, 03:59:12 pm

Up to 18k on the long run last weekend and had a 10 mile race day today in Phoenix Park. Was happy out to finish in 90 minutes but the body feeling good afterwards. The winner finished in 49:27!

Have joined the gym now too so will be adding some strength training in on non-running days too. Didnt get a ticket for the half marathon in Sept but theres one just over the road from me the week before so will sign up to that.

 

Sounds like you are on schedule and it's going really well. Fair play for today - forgot that race was on - I'd have been tempted.

The race series half tickets are like gold dust this year. Last year they had a scheme where they gave women who took part priority entry to this year's marathon - to encourage women's participation, was a good initiative. I reckon that is why it's so popular this year. The Ratoath half is supposed to be excellent anyway.

How's the training going in general? Feeling good?
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on August  7, 2024, 06:12:23 am
Well done and keep coming back here, this thread is by and large a great corner of the internet. I'd say everyone is helpful and supportive.

There's also a Strava group https://strava.app.link/rsQqIEYkRLb

It's obviously not that easy to find who's who on there mind  ;)


Ahh great, just joined!
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on August 17, 2024, 08:29:07 pm
Ahh great, just joined!

Great stuff.

I've not been out running this week. Was slowly building up my days running and last Sunday managed to somehow absolutely crack my knee on a door frame. Swollen within a few hours and bruised.

Painful to go up or down the stairs. Saw a physio as I was more than a little worried.

She confirmed no ligament or bone damage just some tissue damage. Feels better now so will try it tomorrow or Tuesday.
Did 7 miles this morning and now my back is really stiff at the base of my spine. Im terrible for not stretching and warming up or down but have never had any problems before. Getting old is crap.
My warm up tends to be doing the first couple of miles really calm and steady. Doing static stretches before running tends to make me feel worse, so normally its easy stuff to warm up, then a proper cool down after the session.

If its a hard session or racing, its warm up, dynamic stretches, then strides before starting. This seems to help with preventing those aches and pains. I definitely take longer to recover from tough stuff than I did even two years ago.
Quote from: Jean Girard on August 17, 2024, 06:33:12 pm
It's not a huge step up from 16 miles to finishing. But as I'm finding out this time out, the step up to building the endurance to have a go at anything quick is hard. The fast training is really hard to keep grinding out for 16 weeks - I'm cooked at the end of the sessions. You'd be more used to it than me though, I don't think the training puts much more speed work in than the sample week you showed me - might even be less. It's just the double long runs in a marathon programme for you might be a bit of a culture shock and take getting used to.
 

Sounds like you are on schedule and it's going really well. Fair play for today - forgot that race was on - I'd have been tempted.

The race series half tickets are like gold dust this year. Last year they had a scheme where they gave women who took part priority entry to this year's marathon - to encourage women's participation, was a good initiative. I reckon that is why it's so popular this year. The Ratoath half is supposed to be excellent anyway.

How's the training going in general? Feeling good?

Signed up for the Ratoath half this morning anyway.

Yeah, training is going ok so far I think. Seems doable to up the long runs by a couple of km per week. And thankfully theres been no digestion problems with the gels on a run ;D

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 18, 2024, 06:34:54 pm
My warm up tends to be doing the first couple of miles really calm and steady. Doing static stretches before running tends to make me feel worse, so normally its easy stuff to warm up, then a proper cool down after the session.

If its a hard session or racing, its warm up, dynamic stretches, then strides before starting. This seems to help with preventing those aches and pains. I definitely take longer to recover from tough stuff than I did even two years ago.

Yeah, I dont bother with static stretching before a run. Id start off with a walk and then a few body squats and lunges and then just ease into the run.
My left knee has started giving me a bit of jip since I've started running. Not major, just really aching.

Back story, about 12 years ago I had keyhole surgery on the knee to remove a tumour. Not had any issues with it since.

However, the aching I'm experiencing is very similar to how I felt post op.

Would you guys recommend a knee strap for running?
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 07:40:51 pm
My left knee has started giving me a bit of jip since I've started running. Not major, just really aching.

Back story, about 12 years ago I had keyhole surgery on the knee to remove a tumour. Not had any issues with it since.

However, the aching I'm experiencing is very similar to how I felt post op.

Would you guys recommend a knee strap for running?
Disclaimer: no professional!


But....only as a last resort, or for the very short term. I'd look into strengthening it first. A strap doesn't deal with the root cause. I'd nearly recommend a physio session to get some advice on exercises for it. You might just have a lingering imbalance from when you recovered from your op originally.
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 08:47:53 pm
Disclaimer: no professional!


But....only as a last resort, or for the very short term. I'd look into strengthening it first. A strap doesn't deal with the root cause. I'd nearly recommend a physio session to get some advice on exercises for it. You might just have a lingering imbalance from when you recovered from your op originally.
Yeah that's a good shout actually. Should probably give myself a bit more time to stretch it pre run.
