You seem to get good times mate, I was wondering what the benefits of speed training is to boost a 5km/10km time - e.g. interval training of 300m for example?



I'm more of a long distance guy. I got a bad injury a few years ago (ripped the plantar fascia and got achilles tendonitis on the other foot) and slowly been recovering ever since. I'm roughly around 17.20 for my 5km time at the moment, and wanting to go faster.



But the reality is I don't follow any training schedule and I don't time myself running (I don't wear watches or take my mobile when running). My ignorance with regards to training is extremely low, my main aim is to just run good distances over a week with the intention of pushing relatively hard. Something more regimented might help but I have no clue.



Running 17:20 with no training plan or fixed mileage is quite exceptional, do you have a background in some form of competitive sport?Something more regimented absolutely would have an effect. If youre wanting to drive that 5km time down, Id recommend getting a watch, blocking out a 10 - 12 week block in your calendar and starting to build a proper training block. Without being too specific - I can get more specific if needs be - Id start with maybe 30 - 35 miles a week (more if youre already doing more) and build towards 50 miles a week, with each week containing 6 runs.The 6 runs would be 3 x easy, 1 x easy long, 2 x sessions. The sessions would vary; one week speed and tempo another week, multiple speed or speed and threshold work. I know that sounds a bit confusing if youve not done that sort of thing before but I can offer more detail if needed. Id also build in a low mileage rest week maybe week 6 of 10, whereby you only do one decent effort run and increase the rest days.An example week of what Ive just done:Monday: RestTuesday: Speed Session of 6 x 800m @ race pace off 2 mins walk recovery + 4x 200m @ 3km paceWednesday: AM Easy 8 Miles slow, PM Easy 4 Miles SlowThursday: Strength Training + Easy 6 MilesFriday: AM 4 miles easy, PM 8 Miles consisting of 2 miles easy, 4 miles tempo, 2 easySaturday: 6 Miles easy including 8x 20 second stridesSunday: 12 miles consisting of 6 Easy, 4 Tempo, 2 easyThis plan helps to build speed via the dedicated speed work, but also train the body to vary speed during a race and get used to race pace under duress, with the controlled tempo efforts amongst long runs. This represents a big load and the 2nd heaviest mileage week of my 12 week plan, so dont start off on something like this, its purely illustrative. This would be after over 6 weeks of build up from a strong base.Let me know if youve any questions and good luck, 17:20 is quick and suggests if youve no real training background you could make big gains quickly; Id argue youre probably naturally quicker than someone like me who relies on high volume and loses speed quickly if I dont basically reinitiate a training block after a short break following a big race. Speed training and variation is so important, I was stuck at around 18:00 for a 5km for two years despite decent mileage because I didnt vary my training enough or understand that you have to go through very specific cycles with the intention of peaking for a certain event; I just maintained my fitness and ever got better over 5km or 10km. When I finally got a coach, sat down and planned what my goal races were and we introduced targeted training, Ive never looked back. Over 2 minutes off my 5km and 4 minutes off my 10km in the last two years.