Red_Mist

Re: General Running Thread
April 27, 2024, 09:40:49 pm
No mate, not really doing stretches at all these days.

But calf raises to strengthen, combined with a slow jog to warm up when going running sounds like a good plan, cheers 👍
mattD

Re: General Running Thread
May 11, 2024, 11:09:02 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 14, 2024, 10:13:04 am
Good luck to anyone running Manchester today. Still yet to do a proper marathon myself and will get to it at some point in the next few years when I feel like my body has no extra speed yet to give; the sub - 3 is a runners holy grail and one I hope to achieve.

You seem to get good times mate, I was wondering what the benefits of speed training is to boost a 5km/10km time - e.g. interval training of 300m for example?

I'm more of a long distance guy. I got a bad injury a few years ago (ripped the plantar fascia and got achilles tendonitis on the other foot) and slowly been recovering ever since. I'm roughly around 17.20 for my 5km time at the moment, and wanting to go faster.

But the reality is I don't follow any training schedule and I don't time myself running (I don't wear watches or take my mobile when running). My ignorance with regards to training is extremely low, my main aim is to just run good distances over a week with the intention of pushing relatively hard. Something more regimented might help but I have no clue.
Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
May 12, 2024, 10:09:55 am
Quote from: mattD on May 11, 2024, 11:09:02 pm
You seem to get good times mate, I was wondering what the benefits of speed training is to boost a 5km/10km time - e.g. interval training of 300m for example?

I'm more of a long distance guy. I got a bad injury a few years ago (ripped the plantar fascia and got achilles tendonitis on the other foot) and slowly been recovering ever since. I'm roughly around 17.20 for my 5km time at the moment, and wanting to go faster.

But the reality is I don't follow any training schedule and I don't time myself running (I don't wear watches or take my mobile when running). My ignorance with regards to training is extremely low, my main aim is to just run good distances over a week with the intention of pushing relatively hard. Something more regimented might help but I have no clue.
Running 17:20 with no training plan or fixed mileage is quite exceptional, do you have a background in some form of competitive sport?

Something more regimented absolutely would have an effect. If youre wanting to drive that 5km time down, Id recommend getting a watch, blocking out a 10 - 12 week block in your calendar and starting to build a proper training block. Without being too specific - I can get more specific if needs be - Id start with maybe 30 - 35 miles a week (more if youre already doing more) and build towards 50 miles a week, with each week containing 6 runs.

The 6 runs would be 3 x easy, 1 x easy long, 2 x sessions. The sessions would vary; one week speed and tempo another week, multiple speed or speed and threshold work. I know that sounds a bit confusing if youve not done that sort of thing before but I can offer more detail if needed. Id also build in a low mileage rest week maybe week 6 of 10, whereby you only do one decent effort run and increase the rest days.

An example week of what Ive just done:

Monday: Rest
Tuesday: Speed Session of 6 x 800m @ race pace off 2 mins walk recovery + 4x 200m @ 3km pace
Wednesday: AM Easy 8 Miles slow, PM Easy 4 Miles Slow
Thursday: Strength Training + Easy 6 Miles
Friday: AM 4 miles easy, PM 8 Miles consisting of 2 miles easy, 4 miles tempo, 2 easy
Saturday: 6 Miles easy including 8x 20 second strides
Sunday: 12 miles consisting of 6 Easy, 4 Tempo, 2 easy

This plan helps to build speed via the dedicated speed work, but also train the body to vary speed during a race and get used to race pace under duress, with the controlled tempo efforts amongst long runs. This represents a big load and the 2nd heaviest mileage week of my 12 week plan, so dont start off on something like this, its purely illustrative. This would be after over 6 weeks of build up from a strong base.

Let me know if youve any questions and good luck, 17:20 is quick and suggests if youve no real training background you could make big gains quickly; Id argue youre probably naturally quicker than someone like me who relies on high volume and loses speed quickly if I dont basically reinitiate a training block after a short break following a big race. Speed training and variation is so important, I was stuck at around 18:00 for a 5km for two years despite decent mileage because I didnt vary my training enough or understand that you have to go through very specific cycles with the intention of peaking for a certain event; I just maintained my fitness and ever got better over 5km or 10km. When I finally got a coach, sat down and planned what my goal races were and we introduced targeted training, Ive never looked back. Over 2 minutes off my 5km and 4 minutes off my 10km in the last two years.
paulrazor

Re: General Running Thread
May 13, 2024, 04:36:44 pm
Ploughed my way through 2 bottles of wine last night

Today, raining, threw on an extra layer, mapped out 13k or so

ended up doing 16. Flying along.  1 hour 38 mins 46 seconds. I did that route a few years back and today was about 5 minutes faster.

Recently ran 8k leg of belfast marathon in 42.19

Working with a PT so its making a huge difference
Crosby Nick

Re: General Running Thread
May 13, 2024, 08:49:51 pm
Nice one Paul. Every run is a struggle for me at the moment. Went up to 5 miles at the weekend but had to walk bits every mile or so. Fitness levels feel rock bottom.
paulrazor

Re: General Running Thread
May 13, 2024, 10:07:43 pm
Just work it back slowly.
Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
May 14, 2024, 08:40:31 am
Good effort that Paul. Im thinking white wine as red wouldve made my head fall off in that quantity  ;D

Pauls right Nick, build up slowly, dont get too pissed off with yourself. Running is possibly the worst sport for thinking I used to be better than this and its certainly the sport where you I can lose fitness and sharpness the quickest. Slow build, easy paced running then maybe chuck something quicker in once a week when the distances are feeling easier.

Taper week for me as I have a 5km this Friday, at Christleton which is meant to be one of the fastest courses in the North West. Hoping I can knock over a minute off my long-standing 5km PB. I know I should PB, purely off of knowing I can tempo quicker than my previous best and I just never really do 5kms. After this Friday, a rest week then straight into a 12 week training block designed to have me sharp and at my best for when the track season gets rolling.
mattD

Re: General Running Thread
May 24, 2024, 09:23:47 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 12, 2024, 10:09:55 am
Running 17:20 with no training plan or fixed mileage is quite exceptional, do you have a background in some form of competitive sport?

Something more regimented absolutely would have an effect. If youre wanting to drive that 5km time down, Id recommend getting a watch, blocking out a 10 - 12 week block in your calendar and starting to build a proper training block. Without being too specific - I can get more specific if needs be - Id start with maybe 30 - 35 miles a week (more if youre already doing more) and build towards 50 miles a week, with each week containing 6 runs.

The 6 runs would be 3 x easy, 1 x easy long, 2 x sessions. The sessions would vary; one week speed and tempo another week, multiple speed or speed and threshold work. I know that sounds a bit confusing if youve not done that sort of thing before but I can offer more detail if needed. Id also build in a low mileage rest week maybe week 6 of 10, whereby you only do one decent effort run and increase the rest days.

An example week of what Ive just done:

Monday: Rest
Tuesday: Speed Session of 6 x 800m @ race pace off 2 mins walk recovery + 4x 200m @ 3km pace
Wednesday: AM Easy 8 Miles slow, PM Easy 4 Miles Slow
Thursday: Strength Training + Easy 6 Miles
Friday: AM 4 miles easy, PM 8 Miles consisting of 2 miles easy, 4 miles tempo, 2 easy
Saturday: 6 Miles easy including 8x 20 second strides
Sunday: 12 miles consisting of 6 Easy, 4 Tempo, 2 easy

This plan helps to build speed via the dedicated speed work, but also train the body to vary speed during a race and get used to race pace under duress, with the controlled tempo efforts amongst long runs. This represents a big load and the 2nd heaviest mileage week of my 12 week plan, so dont start off on something like this, its purely illustrative. This would be after over 6 weeks of build up from a strong base.

Let me know if youve any questions and good luck, 17:20 is quick and suggests if youve no real training background you could make big gains quickly; Id argue youre probably naturally quicker than someone like me who relies on high volume and loses speed quickly if I dont basically reinitiate a training block after a short break following a big race. Speed training and variation is so important, I was stuck at around 18:00 for a 5km for two years despite decent mileage because I didnt vary my training enough or understand that you have to go through very specific cycles with the intention of peaking for a certain event; I just maintained my fitness and ever got better over 5km or 10km. When I finally got a coach, sat down and planned what my goal races were and we introduced targeted training, Ive never looked back. Over 2 minutes off my 5km and 4 minutes off my 10km in the last two years.

Cheers mate, really appreciate the effort with your reply (apologies for the late reply, completely forgot I'd asked).

I was at a timed track event last week and got 17:01 on the track. Bouncier than roads but 27 seconds better than last years track event.

I'll look into a regimented regime like yourself, I'm sure I can get faster. But one benefit I did find which shouldn't be overlooked was building muscle, both legs and upper body. I say this as a naturally very skinny guy. I would do long runs for fun a few years back (found it a good way to explore) but found I could barely hold myself up when doing stretches at the end. And my physical weakness contributed to a spare of injuries a few years back - the achilles swelled (which I'm still managing) and I ripped my plantar fascia amongst other aches and pains. I became really conscious of this and fortunately, strength work has really protected me I think, and has helped me to become more 'energy efficient' so my body isn't flopping about like a ragdoll by the end of runs!! That might have come at the expense of more mileage but I think I'm in a good position to ramp those miles up again like you advise.
Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
Today at 01:45:27 pm
mattD, no worries. A 17:01 on the track is really good going, it would translate to a bit slower on the roads but I personally find track running way more mentally difficult. I tend to do 3,000m on the track for my club but shy away from the 5000 and 10,000 - which are my favoured road distances.

Im putting together a specific 5km training block in a few weeks with the dual goal of also sharpening up for 3000 on the track. Would love to go sub 9:10.
paulrazor

Re: General Running Thread
Today at 01:59:30 pm
6.2 k in 34.44 today

usually struggle to break 36 with it

and that was with a brief stop to get stones out of my runners
Jean Girard

Re: General Running Thread
Today at 02:52:48 pm
My 85k race is tomorrow on the Mourne Way. If I don't melt in the searing heat of Co. Down, I'll be in to humble brag on Monday. Garmin says I'm peaking so I have that going for me. Pray for me whilst you enjoy the sun tomorrow.
paulrazor

Re: General Running Thread
Today at 04:05:35 pm
what part of co down mate

I live in co down
Jean Girard

Re: General Running Thread
Today at 10:24:01 pm
Mourne Way Ultra. Rostrevor to Newcastle and back.
