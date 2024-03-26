« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 478 479 480 481 482 [483]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Running Thread  (Read 798661 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,791
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19280 on: March 26, 2024, 10:28:53 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on March 26, 2024, 09:58:37 am
Asics outlet usually good

Got a pair last year and immediately chopped 5 mins off some runs

Went out and bought another pair immediately, they are still in the box, theyll get a debut this year at some point

In Antrim by any chance? Been there a couple of times when Im over in the summer. Only bought a couple of running t shirts from there as have sticky with a Saucony make I like recently but my wife got a couple of pairs for the gym and walking and likes them. Always pretty good value there.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,676
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19281 on: March 26, 2024, 10:37:12 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 26, 2024, 10:28:53 am
In Antrim by any chance? Been there a couple of times when Im over in the summer. Only bought a couple of running t shirts from there as have sticky with a Saucony make I like recently but my wife got a couple of pairs for the gym and walking and likes them. Always pretty good value there.
I know the place you mean but no, I bought them online, I havent been to Junction 1 in forever
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,471
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19282 on: March 26, 2024, 02:38:35 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 21, 2024, 02:13:30 pm
Cheers Guys, now that its settled Im actually pretty happy with the PB and Ive been training really well and avoiding injury - crucial for me - so think Im primed to take some more time off at 10km. Have a 10km not far from me on Easter Sunday, then another in Staffordshire about an hours drive away in May.

Mark, Im sorry to hear about your Mum, Im glad youre still able to get out even with everything thats going on. Not important in the grand scheme of things but my old PB was around 5 years ago. I basically went from 2021 to middle of 2022 barely doing any running and no races, with long months of nothing so when I got back on it early 2023, it felt like a rebuild. Im 30 now and although still young, it takes me longer to get over the sessions and hard running.

Keita - great to hear. Thats a pretty hand 5km time - Id be happy to recommend some specific workouts I do, some speed related and some more endurance based for the aerobic benefit. One I love is 3*4 mins at 10% above race pace (60 seconds) followed by 3*6 at around 15% - 20% off race pace, or do the pve as your 10km race pace rather than 5. A 20 minute tempo is always a good gauge of fitness too.
Nice one, mate!

Trying to gauge where my fitness is at the moment.

Started running again on the 11th March with a 26:02 5K, down to 23:33 on Sunday.
17th March 55:02 on 17th March, down to 49:23 at lunch.

Hoping to spend a few months working out where I am, then push on.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,791
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19283 on: March 26, 2024, 02:54:58 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on March 26, 2024, 02:38:35 pm
Nice one, mate!

Trying to gauge where my fitness is at the moment.

Started running again on the 11th March with a 26:02 5K, down to 23:33 on Sunday.
17th March 55:02 on 17th March, down to 49:23 at lunch.

Hoping to spend a few months working out where I am, then push on.

Pretty swift reduction in times! Im down to about one run a week at the moment and really struggling with momentum. Doing 5k but feeling like I cant do much more, generally a bit unfit and slightly sore knee. Hoping if/when the weather ever improves Ill be able to get out after work the odd evening too.
Logged

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,471
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19284 on: March 26, 2024, 03:28:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 26, 2024, 02:54:58 pm
Pretty swift reduction in times! Im down to about one run a week at the moment and really struggling with momentum. Doing 5k but feeling like I cant do much more, generally a bit unfit and slightly sore knee. Hoping if/when the weather ever improves Ill be able to get out after work the odd evening too.
Yeah, relatively happy with it. New running shoes might've helped, too!

My PBs are 21:40 5K & 48:48 on the 10K, so they're not completely out of reach. Just need to build my fitness and keep it up. So hard to get in the habit of running and so easy to fall out of it.

I over-pronate a lot and had less knee issues once I tried out support shoes. Also, stretching every day helped, too.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,896
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19285 on: April 1, 2024, 10:04:40 am »
10km Race yesterday - about 500 in the field and was happy with a 6th placed finish coming in at 34:09. Not a PB despite my training indicating it would be a good possibility, but even though the course was largely flat it was utterly dreadful for PBs. It was two laps of a pavement and wooded-area circuit, and in the woods it was as boggy as a cross country race. Just killed momentum and was so tough grinding through it. Was averaging 40 seconds slower per km through that area. The organisers did apologise afterwards for the state of it - wasnt a problem really for me, it happens, the weathers been awful - as a few had slipped in the mud and hurt themselves on the tight turns in the woods. Apparently its always been undulating but never so boggy in past years.

At around 7km I wanted to quit, but as I approached the second run through the wooded lap, I saw a bloke ahead of me that beats me at every parkrun and race Ive been to in the last year; always by a fairly small margin. I gritted in and promised myself he wasnt beating me unless I had to stop to vomit. I could see he was slowing in the mud and I closed the gap, then when a gap opened up I did cut across him a touch to get to a slightly drier area and overtook him. Climbing out of the woods back onto the road, I was dying from the exertion to get past him and could hear his footsteps behind me. Into the final stretch, I looked over my shoulder and he was maybe 10m behind, visibly dying but not slowing. I tried to find something to accelerate away and started to wretch, my stomach wanted to jettison the mornings porridge. Into the last 400m - still not having kicked despite usually kicking from 800m out - when I could see the finish line and the few guys ahead of me, I somehow managed to find something and kick, legs absolutely swimming in lactic, the bloke now on my shoulder, and burnt away from him with a final 400m in 01:11. Ive literally never had my legs so locked up in lactic acid but the sense of achievement was huge. Odd how we build these personal rivalries! He may beat me in every other race this year but I managed this one!

Horrible course, didnt feel strong at all but managed a good time kid off because of my fitness rather than actually feeling like I ran well. Sometimes racing is the best training. Got my home race with Chester 5 coming up then some undulating 10kms in Staffordshire and Shropshire soon so strength work is a must.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19286 on: April 2, 2024, 09:33:12 am »
Well done, sounds like the PB is coming.

Went for a big run in a fairly remote part of the Ox Mountains in Co. Sligo on Friday. Incredible scenery - beautiful glacial lakes, fairly boggy but you could move reasonably well for the most part, some fire roads etc - really enjoyed it as it's been a struggle to get time up into the hills lately. After 2 hours I got back to the car. I'd left the lights on, feckin thing wouldn't start. No coverage, had to move 1km down the road to ring my wife. Who then had to try describe where I was to the AA - they say 2-3 hours at least. I'm starting to get cold at this point.  We were in her sisters - so they go to her neighbours and get jump leads, and head up the mountain. I'm back in the car at this stage. I had been up in the hills for 3 - 3 1/2 hrs, and they arrive - they are the first people I had seen all afternoon - not a single other soul. Then, literally 30 seconds after we start fannying around with the jump leads, get this, a completely unrelated recovery truck appears coming from the other way. Sees us messing with the jump leads, pulls in, gets out one of those magic battery packs they have and has the car started in about 5 seconds. I thought he was the AA, turned out he was just a fella on another job and was taking a short cut back home through the mountains. Only had a bag of jellies and a fiver in the car I could offer him. Miracle.

Anyway - Good Friday to Bad Friday to Very Lucky Friday in about a 90 minute window. Be a while living it down with the in-laws.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,896
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19287 on: April 5, 2024, 08:43:53 am »
Girard - incredibly lucky because that sounded like a situation that could easily get out of hand! Ive done much stupider stuff (yours was bad luck, not stupidity) like going for a 10 miler in my rural area at 05:00am in the pitch black with no phone, then rolling my ankle badly about 5 miles from home. Lesson learnt as I had to have nearly two months off!

Training continues, I had been feeling so heavy and stiff all week after Sundays big effort and couldnt shake the heaviness. A training partner mentioned that sometimes hair of the dog is whats needed, so I went out and did 2 x 4 miles progressive, ramping up from steady to tempo to race pace and it does seem to have really cleared the legs out. Got a hard day, today; going out shortly for a 6 miler, then gym tonight with my partner which Ill run home from which is about 5 miles. Tomorrow is long and slow with Sunday off.

Had one run in the Velocity Nitro 2s, felt fine. Nicely cushioned, a touch softer but less responsive than the extremely similar Pegasus. Only had one run though so lets see once Ive broken them in.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,896
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19288 on: April 14, 2024, 10:13:04 am »
Good luck to anyone running Manchester today. Still yet to do a proper marathon myself and will get to it at some point in the next few years when I feel like my body has no extra speed yet to give; the sub - 3 is a runners holy grail and one I hope to achieve.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,065
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19289 on: Yesterday at 10:32:41 pm »
Shakespeare half today and finished in 1:39:30.

Was comfortably on for a sub 1:39 but after mile 10 legs just felt heavy even though my HR was well in control.

On to a couple of 10K races in June before training starts for marathon in Oct.
Logged

Online Roughie Scouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,076
  • We go again
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19290 on: Today at 09:04:43 am »
London done yesterday, absolutely broken today
Logged
"There are places I'll remember all my life"  The Beatles,  ISTANBUL 2005

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,791
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19291 on: Today at 09:07:35 am »
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on Today at 09:04:43 am
London done yesterday, absolutely broken today

Congratulations! How was it? I went to watch a couple of years ago as I knew a couple of people doing it and the atmosphere was amazing. Do you get a chance to notice or appreciate that or does it not make a difference when 20 miles in!
Logged

Online Roughie Scouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,076
  • We go again
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19292 on: Today at 09:23:43 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:07:35 am
Congratulations! How was it? I went to watch a couple of years ago as I knew a couple of people doing it and the atmosphere was amazing. Do you get a chance to notice or appreciate that or does it not make a difference when 20 miles in!

It's absolutely incredible. Atmosphere and organisation is first class. You see the best of people, the crowd really help. I did it in 2021 and loved every minute. Yesterday I had a terrible run and hated it (my performance) but the event itself is unreal. If you're even vaguely tempted, don't hesitate - sign up.

Logged
"There are places I'll remember all my life"  The Beatles,  ISTANBUL 2005
Pages: 1 ... 478 479 480 481 482 [483]   Go Up
« previous next »
 