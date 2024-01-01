« previous next »
Re: General Running Thread
January 1, 2024, 09:09:53 am
Mark - lovely to hear youve done some running away from these shores, I too was shocked by Pisas lack of size!

I was in New York last month and squeezed a few runs in around Central Park, lovely place to get some easy miles done and packed with runners.

Spent about £100 last night booking races, starting with a relatively local one to me (well, less than an hours drive) with the Alsager 5 in February. Im doing some club cross country stuff before that but nothing that Im looking at targeting.

Harryc, Ive booked Stafford too.

40 minute tempo yesterday brought up my biggest mileage week in 3 years. Body seems okay albeit legs are tired. 12 miles today to get the long run out of the way before the drive to Anfield tonight and work commences again.
Re: General Running Thread
January 1, 2024, 03:30:50 pm
I can't remember much about Stafford apart from the t shirt situation at the end where they only had XXL left. I took one, but it was too big even for me.

Didn't run the NYD liverbird today..the wind was horrible last night and my mum hasn't been well over Christmas so went to see her
Re: General Running Thread
January 1, 2024, 10:47:32 pm
Right. I'm getting back into it. I couldn't trust my achilles for a long while, so I started cycling, but I did pretty much nothing in 2023. Let's see how long it takes me to get back into shape. If I can... but i'm posting here as I know it will give me a kick up the arse.

Hope you're all doing well.
Re: General Running Thread
January 2, 2024, 09:54:07 am
Quote from: Peabee on January 1, 2024, 10:47:32 pm
Right. I'm getting back into it. I couldn't trust my achilles for a long while, so I started cycling, but I did pretty much nothing in 2023. Let's see how long it takes me to get back into shape. If I can... but i'm posting here as I know it will give me a kick up the arse.

Hope you're all doing well.

You don't need any advice from me mate. But slow and steady build up.

If you feel up for it, we'll be back in Chester for the 10k in March

Re: General Running Thread
January 5, 2024, 07:32:37 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on January 2, 2024, 09:54:07 am
You don't need any advice from me mate. But slow and steady build up.

If you feel up for it, we'll be back in Chester for the 10k in March

Nah, that is good advice. I can't expect to be knocking out 5-5:30 miles like back in the day... 

I'm just going to do jogs for now until they get easier. May throw in some strides after the first month.

That would be cool, the 10K. I won't be in any great shape I don't think, but it would be fun.
Re: General Running Thread
January 14, 2024, 08:43:30 am
Got a 5 mile road race end of this month that Im building into and will taper for the last week. Hit a 50 mile week yesterday for the first time in a long time. Doing less sessions and a lot more easy running seems to make me more productive in the sessions I do, and is yielding better results.

This week was 8 x 4 minutes off a minute, at 10k race pace. Reps were at around 03:20/km pace and consistent. The group Ive been training with has some phenomenal runners (sub 30 min 10ks etc) so its been a good kick up the backside.

Yesterday was a 20 minute tempo, probably one of my favourite sessions. Covered 5.4km inside the 20 minutes and felt pretty comfortable all the way round on a pretty flat course.
Re: General Running Thread
January 14, 2024, 11:46:10 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 14, 2024, 08:43:30 am
Got a 5 mile road race end of this month that Im building into and will taper for the last week. Hit a 50 mile week yesterday for the first time in a long time. Doing less sessions and a lot more easy running seems to make me more productive in the sessions I do, and is yielding better results.

This week was 8 x 4 minutes off a minute, at 10k race pace. Reps were at around 03:20/km pace and consistent. The group Ive been training with has some phenomenal runners (sub 30 min 10ks etc) so its been a good kick up the backside.

Yesterday was a 20 minute tempo, probably one of my favourite sessions. Covered 5.4km inside the 20 minutes and felt pretty comfortable all the way round on a pretty flat course.

Keep it up. The easy miles are important.

I used to do similar reps, 3 to 3:20, on my own. Much better with others though as you can replicate that race feeling, but I knew if I could keep the pace on my own then I could do it in a race. Until my achilles went when I started running twice some days.
Re: General Running Thread
January 15, 2024, 03:00:38 pm
Christmas kind of got in the way, week before I managed a 12k one day and a 10k the next, needed it as mentally I wasnt good at time

Unfortunately over christmas I had the usual rut set in. I managed a 4 miler one day but other than nothing much, tried a tip from Stan Collymore on Twitter, for anything up to an hour run at 7kph for a min, then 15, back to 7, then 16, back to 7, all the way up to 20

then back down to 15 then back up again. He looks in incredible shape even though he is about 52, it will take me ages to get up to being able to do that for an hour

In the meantime I just pumped in a 4 miler on the treadmill today as the roads are very icy.

In a rut at the minute but have an appointment with a PT tomorrow in the gym
Re: General Running Thread
January 22, 2024, 08:27:36 am
My goodness.

Check my local parkrun page on Saturday. "Late notice cancellation due to another event where we start and finish"

It's then a barrage of pro and anti parkrun people. The other event was a gym guy who's seemingly trying to get a gym brand/running event thing going. Lots of tick book and insta tock.

He's maintaining he didn't know of parkrun (which is odd as he's done the same thing at two other parkruns) but then all these absolute clowns who are having at go at the volunteers.

Delay the start, no-one stuck around to tell me.

Plenty still did the 5k and just didn't get a parkrun credit. Move on people


I love parkrun. Over 200 and try to fit one in if time/location fits.

I mean I got a train to Halle at 7:00am the day before Berlin marathon to run one. But it's not a reason to get pissy with people who give up their free time to put on a 5k you don't pay for.

Re: General Running Thread
January 23, 2024, 01:54:47 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on January 22, 2024, 08:27:36 am
My goodness.

Check my local parkrun page on Saturday. "Late notice cancellation due to another event where we start and finish"

It's then a barrage of pro and anti parkrun people. The other event was a gym guy who's seemingly trying to get a gym brand/running event thing going. Lots of tick book and insta tock.

He's maintaining he didn't know of parkrun (which is odd as he's done the same thing at two other parkruns) but then all these absolute clowns who are having at go at the volunteers.

Delay the start, no-one stuck around to tell me.

Plenty still did the 5k and just didn't get a parkrun credit. Move on people


I love parkrun. Over 200 and try to fit one in if time/location fits.

I mean I got a train to Halle at 7:00am the day before Berlin marathon to run one. But it's not a reason to get pissy with people who give up their free time to put on a 5k you don't pay for.


Crazy the sense of entitlement of some people for a free event put on by volunteers for the benefit of the community! And the gym guy sounds like a bit of a d*ck!!!
Re: General Running Thread
January 23, 2024, 10:08:41 pm
Quote from: weebroalan on January 23, 2024, 01:54:47 pm
Crazy the sense of entitlement of some people for a free event put on by volunteers for the benefit of the community! And the gym guy sounds like a bit of a d*ck!!!

The behaviour of runners at parkrun is getting worse. Usually at the front end. Tonnes of people at mine who loudly groan at the race director (who does take her time sometimes), 100-300 parkruns apiece with no volunteer credits. (Id back a model where you have to pay for your time after 50 runs if you dont have any volunteer credits, and need to volunteer once every 50 from them on)
Re: General Running Thread
Today at 08:33:17 am
First 10k of the year yesterday, I have had a chest infection for two weeks, its only cleared up as I didnt take time off or antibiotics. Also after workouts I was getting really bad headaches, like a thunder clap headache, but it didnt happen yesterday, so much relief

As I said in the gym thread I am starting with a PT today
