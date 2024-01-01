Christmas kind of got in the way, week before I managed a 12k one day and a 10k the next, needed it as mentally I wasnt good at time



Unfortunately over christmas I had the usual rut set in. I managed a 4 miler one day but other than nothing much, tried a tip from Stan Collymore on Twitter, for anything up to an hour run at 7kph for a min, then 15, back to 7, then 16, back to 7, all the way up to 20



then back down to 15 then back up again. He looks in incredible shape even though he is about 52, it will take me ages to get up to being able to do that for an hour



In the meantime I just pumped in a 4 miler on the treadmill today as the roads are very icy.



In a rut at the minute but have an appointment with a PT tomorrow in the gym