Well done Nick, great running.I think weve seen the last of Kipchoge threatening his world record or doing a sub 2 in competition. Hes been slightly less consistent and is 39 soon. Inarguably the best marathon runner of all time, an absolute monster at the distance. Had he done negative splits today it would have been an inhuman achievement.The womens record was utterly smashed, in Adidas new £400 super shoes. Assefas 2 hours 11 is a full 18 minutes clear of Olympic qualifying time and would have beaten the mens record until the mid 60s. Insane achievement.For myself, been cranking up the training and mileage recently. Been doing 50 miles a week and starting to stick to an endurance based session one week, speed based the next.Having not done any timed runs away from the track recently I decided to use Parkrun as a test yesterday and ran a strong 17:48. Paced myself well in the first KM and resisted the temptation to try and close the considerable gap to the leader, who I caught the occasional glimpse of (he went off at an insane pace, found his run later he did the first KM in 03:12 then slowed each successive KM). I didnt quite keep my rhythm well in the 4th KM but I did manage a 03:10 in the last KM and even closed the last 400m in a frenzied 01:06 when I saw Id got a lot closer to the race Leader than I thought. Didnt quite catch him but I was really pleased with how I closed. Thats the quickest KM Ive ever done in a full 5km and I feel like moving to a 80/20 effort plan has worked really well. Pacing people at 20 and 25 as a volunteer for the next few weeks so will be a while before I have another crack at a 5km like that. My closing km suggests I can pace the whole thing better and maybe crack 17:30 again soon.Next few weeks for me is sticking to 50 miles, making my long run up to 13 - 15 miles and doing a few pyramid sessions, some interval training and consistent tempo work in sessions to bring my times down. Touch wood Ive stayed injury free but in this mornings recovery run, I did have some soreness around the ankles rising into the shins and some soreness around the hamstrings and hip flexors, likely due to yesterdays exertion.Got some new Pegasus for my every day shoe which Im keen to break in. Put 300 miles into the Hoka Clifton 8s out of pure stubbornness due to the price of them. Really disliked them and theyre the second pair of Hokas Ive not got on with now. Probably wont give them another chance. Very tempted by the Asics Superblast and if they come down around Black Friday itll be hard not to go for a pair.Did the 5km in Vaporfly 2s. I havent take the dive on the 3s yet as the value isnt there for someone like me, but I do love the 2s. Fit the foot like a glove, feel fast and propulsive without the scary stack height or scary price tag of the Alphaflys.