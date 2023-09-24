« previous next »
Online harryc

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19200 on: September 24, 2023, 10:38:41 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 24, 2023, 07:06:05 am
Get well soon.

Half Marathon for me today. Tried to carb load yesterday, woken up feeling starving! Drank lots of water through the day, up half the night pissing. Sore knee. Not feeling primed for it just yet!

Good luck although Im sure you wont need it.
Online Jean Girard

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19201 on: September 24, 2023, 11:07:03 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 24, 2023, 07:06:05 am
Get well soon.

Half Marathon for me today. Tried to carb load yesterday, woken up feeling starving! Drank lots of water through the day, up half the night pissing. Sore knee. Not feeling primed for it just yet!

Good luck!
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19202 on: September 24, 2023, 01:20:49 pm »
1.55:53, think its a PB by a whole 3 seconds so more than happy! Plodded my whole way round, didnt have to stop or walk at all which is good going for me. Did t try and force the pace or go off too fast and glad I did. Last mike was tough but the crowd was great and kept me going. Had my first couple of pints in a while afterwards and feeling content.

Now for the Reds to top the weekend off!
Online Jean Girard

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19203 on: September 24, 2023, 05:04:20 pm »
Fair play Nick. Good day all round!
Online harryc

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19204 on: September 24, 2023, 07:03:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 24, 2023, 01:20:49 pm
1.55:53, think its a PB by a whole 3 seconds so more than happy! Plodded my whole way round, didnt have to stop or walk at all which is good going for me. Did t try and force the pace or go off too fast and glad I did. Last mike was tough but the crowd was great and kept me going. Had my first couple of pints in a while afterwards and feeling content.

Now for the Reds to top the weekend off!

Congratulations on the PB 😊

Any time under 2 hrs is always an achievement, enjoy your weekend with the Reds win.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19205 on: September 24, 2023, 09:00:40 pm »
The marathon doesn't give you anything.

Slowest one yet today in Berlin. Some tit running a 2:02.

Deserves a smack
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19206 on: September 24, 2023, 09:19:45 pm »
Well done Nick, great running.

Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September 24, 2023, 09:00:40 pm
The marathon doesn't give you anything.

Slowest one yet today in Berlin. Some tit running a 2:02.

Deserves a smack
I think weve seen the last of Kipchoge threatening his world record or doing a sub 2 in competition. Hes been slightly less consistent and is 39 soon. Inarguably the best marathon runner of all time, an absolute monster at the distance. Had he done negative splits today it would have been an inhuman achievement.

The womens record was utterly smashed, in Adidas new £400 super shoes. Assefas 2 hours 11 is a full 18 minutes clear of Olympic qualifying time and would have beaten the mens record until the mid 60s. Insane achievement.

For myself, been cranking up the training and mileage recently. Been doing 50 miles a week and starting to stick to an endurance based session one week, speed based the next.

Having not done any timed runs away from the track recently I decided to use Parkrun as a test yesterday and ran a strong 17:48. Paced myself well in the first KM and resisted the temptation to try and close the considerable gap to the leader, who I caught the occasional glimpse of (he went off at an insane pace, found his run later he did the first KM in 03:12 then slowed each successive KM). I didnt quite keep my rhythm well in the 4th KM but I did manage a 03:10 in the last KM and even closed the last 400m in a frenzied 01:06 when I saw Id got a lot closer to the race Leader than I thought. Didnt quite catch him but I was really pleased with how I closed. Thats the quickest KM Ive ever done in a full 5km and I feel like moving to a 80/20 effort plan has worked really well. Pacing people at 20 and 25 as a volunteer for the next few weeks so will be a while before I have another crack at a 5km like that. My closing km suggests I can pace the whole thing better and maybe crack 17:30 again soon.

Next few weeks for me is sticking to 50 miles, making my long run up to 13 - 15 miles and doing a few pyramid sessions, some interval training and consistent tempo work in sessions to bring my times down. Touch wood Ive stayed injury free but in this mornings recovery run, I did have some soreness around the ankles rising into the shins and some soreness around the hamstrings and hip flexors, likely due to yesterdays exertion.

Got some new Pegasus for my every day shoe which Im keen to break in. Put 300 miles into the Hoka Clifton 8s out of pure stubbornness due to the price of them. Really disliked them and theyre the second pair of Hokas Ive not got on with now. Probably wont give them another chance. Very tempted by the Asics Superblast and if they come down around Black Friday itll be hard not to go for a pair.

Did the 5km in Vaporfly 2s. I havent take the dive on the 3s yet as the value isnt there for someone like me, but I do love the 2s. Fit the foot like a glove, feel fast and propulsive without the scary stack height or scary price tag of the Alphaflys.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19207 on: September 25, 2023, 06:47:27 am »
That's a great time for the parkrun and as you say suggests with a different strategy you can go that bit quicker.

I couldn't believe it when I saw Asseefas time. Seem absolutely crazy that someone can take such a chunk off an already quick time. Like you I think Kipchoge isn't getting close to his WR again. Rightly so, you've cemented yourself as the best marathoner who's walked this planet. Kiptum has the time on his side and I think he's running Chicago in a couple of weeks. Another fast course so will be interesting to see how he goes
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19208 on: September 25, 2023, 06:57:58 am »
Cheers Mark.

Im still a bit suspicious about all this hype around Adidas new shoe, at the end of the day, as great as carbon variants are, the runner still needs to do the work and be absolutely elite. Aseefas PB is one I can see standing for a very long time. The price point is all hype and designed to lock normal people out from purchasing the shoe, its not going to have especially high R&D thats completely incomparable to the original Alphafly or Vaporfly development.

With the men, like you say, Chicago is flat and quick. 2:03:49 or somewhere there abouts is the course record, if the conditions are good that will tumble.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19209 on: September 29, 2023, 11:07:12 pm »
Hard week for me and decided that Ill take a rest week next, only running three or so easy runs. My mileage is up the highest its been in 3 years and Id say my motivation is the best its ever been, as is my discipline. Shame Im not recovering as quickly as I did in my 20s! I definitely feel the hard efforts in the legs longer and will probably turn to the gym to try and strengthen.

Horrid pyramid session on Wednesday, where you run for a set time to a specified pace, with the time going up, before peaking then coming down again. So 1 minute running, 1 rest, 2 minutes running and so on, up to 5 then down again, with 1 minutes moving rest in between. As ever, I went off way too hard so on paper my first sets were far better.

Yesterday, I went along to the club near me and did a long run there with a few others, before my car started playing up meaning I had to run home, so did a half marathon basically, which wasnt ideal. My own fault for leaving my phone at home. Easy 10km tomorrow, easy week next week.
Offline paulrazor

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19210 on: September 30, 2023, 01:49:06 pm »
Did a 10k race today. 59.53 last year. 59.27 two weeks ago same.route as a practice run.

Got covid. Went out today. Carb loaded yesterday. Up early. Water in me. 56.50

Over the moon. The most awful hill at 9k but after the last week with covid I'm delighted
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19211 on: September 30, 2023, 02:27:40 pm »
Nice one!
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19212 on: October 1, 2023, 06:38:50 pm »
Great PB, well done.
Online harryc

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19213 on: October 1, 2023, 07:33:08 pm »
Congrats on the new PB 👏
Offline paulrazor

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19214 on: October 2, 2023, 12:26:24 pm »
yes delighted, its a tough little run from 7k on


Just going through photos on facebook, 1k is me tearing past a mate, I didnt even know he was beside me, he caught up at 4k and was going well, he really pulled me along, up to 7k I kept up but then dropped off as it gets a bit hilly.

9k is a really big hill, from google maps its 300-320 metres long, mostly 5% incline but gets up to 7 near the end.

Turning for home hearing "only 50 metres to go" you do suddenly get an extra gear from somewhere, delighted with the time especially after Covid
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19215 on: October 4, 2023, 03:27:59 pm »
On what Paul said, its funny the psychological element that comes into it. Ive closed 400m at races in under a minute before and I always wonder why I couldnt find something more during the race itself.

Only ran once so far this week, having a real easy rest week so that my body doesnt fall apart. Ive achieved consecutive 50 mile weeks (4 in a row) for the first time in 3 years so will do a long slow run tomorrow then going for a short trail run with my partner on Sunday for less than 25 miles for the week. Ive joined an informal group ran by an experienced local coach that focuses on speed sessions so will be doing that every Tuesday. Interested to see whether it works for me. Having been nosey on a few stravas, I will be one of the older and slower runners there but I think training with better people is something I need to get over this plateau.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19216 on: October 4, 2023, 04:19:52 pm »
Booked Pisa half the weekend of my good ladies big birthday.


She's doing the full and it's absolutely the kind of thing she'd want to do her birthday weekend.

Bangor half at the weekend
Online harryc

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19217 on: Today at 09:01:07 pm »
Absolute insane 5km splits thrown out by Kiptum at the end of the Chicago marathon to smash Kipchoges world record by 30s!
