General Running Thread

Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
August 1, 2023, 11:38:59 pm
Keita, good gym work is key at a certain age I think, I cant believe I used to neglect it, my body breaks down if I dont do at least one strength and support session a week.

On the Alphaflys, Id like to give them a go too, but like you say, the price is way too steep. Id like to know how many miles youd genuinely get out of them before they give. Ive a pair of carbon plate Zoom Flys which were I believe £130 in the sale, that Ive got good use out of and its not worth pretending the carbon variants dont give you a boost. They absolutely and most definitely do. Maybe if I am ever convinced I can go sub-16 (highly unlikely!) I will splash out on a pair. Its mad how many people you see in them at a parkrun.

Mark, sounds like good training that. Being in pens at a parkrun is mad! I was speaking to a bloke tonight at the club whos a race director and I described the issue with loads of people pushing to be at the front of a narrow course and speed groupings etc and he says you see a lot of younger lads rock up who think they are rapid after a few treadmill runs, then they cant believe the speed of some of the people at the events and it humbles them massively, they just assumed because theyre young and generally in shape that they can show up and dominate.
red_Mark1980

Re: General Running Thread
August 2, 2023, 06:55:32 am
Had something similar when I started running. Apologies if you've read this before DS.

I was living in a house share in Manchester and the two other lads were gym fellas. One of them thought he was the absolute business.

I started on the couch to five k, then booked a ten mile race in Edinburgh then ran a couple of halves. The weight was coming off and I was at times running twice a day, once as part of my training plan and then socially in the evenings with a running club in Manchester. I don't mind saying my times weren't shabby for a 30 something lad who'd always been overweight.

Must have been after my first or second half and I was talking about my parkrun times. On a good day if the weather had been fine (I used to run at Wythenshawe where the last part of each lap could at times been a muddy bog) I could get around 23 minutes, so averaging 7:30 min/mile.

The lad who fancied himself overheard me chatting to the other lad (training for a sprint tri) and said he could run faster than that for his 10k. I took him at his word and a few days later he happily told me he'd ran his 10k averaging under 5 minute miles.

What he'd not reckoned is that I have a degree in maths and can very quickly work out that he's suggesting he's just ran 10k in a little over 30 minutes. Except he'd been out running for way longer.

Turns out he was talking about 5 minute/km. "Well it's all the same"

No mate. It's a different measurement and vastly different.
Keita Success

Re: General Running Thread
August 2, 2023, 11:23:19 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August  1, 2023, 11:38:59 pm
Keita, good gym work is key at a certain age I think, I cant believe I used to neglect it, my body breaks down if I dont do at least one strength and support session a week.

On the Alphaflys, Id like to give them a go too, but like you say, the price is way too steep. Id like to know how many miles youd genuinely get out of them before they give. Ive a pair of carbon plate Zoom Flys which were I believe £130 in the sale, that Ive got good use out of and its not worth pretending the carbon variants dont give you a boost. They absolutely and most definitely do. Maybe if I am ever convinced I can go sub-16 (highly unlikely!) I will splash out on a pair. Its mad how many people you see in them at a parkrun.

Mark, sounds like good training that. Being in pens at a parkrun is mad! I was speaking to a bloke tonight at the club whos a race director and I described the issue with loads of people pushing to be at the front of a narrow course and speed groupings etc and he says you see a lot of younger lads rock up who think they are rapid after a few treadmill runs, then they cant believe the speed of some of the people at the events and it humbles them massively, they just assumed because theyre young and generally in shape that they can show up and dominate.
Yeah, so I broke my knee playing football 6 years ago when I was 21. The tendon that connects my shin bone to my knee cap basically pulled the tip on the kneecap off. Yum. Didn't go to the Drs despite the agony and now I've got semi-consistent pain there. Gym & stretching do help, though.

Doing gait analysis helped a lot because I seriously over-pronated and getting my NB 860s stopped the ankle and knee pain from running. I know some people say it's a fad, but it helped me for sure!

What're your leg and support days looking like?
Kopenhagen

Re: General Running Thread
August 2, 2023, 12:38:18 pm
Anyone using the Suunto Ambit3 with the HR monitor? I have a chance at getting one on sale at a local outfitting shop (it's not manufactured anymore). Any reviews helpful!
harryc

Re: General Running Thread
August 2, 2023, 10:23:41 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on August  2, 2023, 12:38:18 pm
Anyone using the Suunto Ambit3 with the HR monitor? I have a chance at getting one on sale at a local outfitting shop (it's not manufactured anymore). Any reviews helpful!

I imagine most runners probably use a Garmin or Polar.

The HR monitors on any running watch should not be relied on for accuracy.
Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
August 4, 2023, 05:30:44 pm
Quote from: Keita Success on August  2, 2023, 11:23:19 am
Yeah, so I broke my knee playing football 6 years ago when I was 21. The tendon that connects my shin bone to my knee cap basically pulled the tip on the kneecap off. Yum. Didn't go to the Drs despite the agony and now I've got semi-consistent pain there. Gym & stretching do help, though.

Doing gait analysis helped a lot because I seriously over-pronated and getting my NB 860s stopped the ankle and knee pain from running. I know some people say it's a fad, but it helped me for sure!

What're your leg and support days looking like?
I dont do much upper body, some core stability work such as light, high rep deadlifts, but a lot of box jumps, squats on higher reps lower weight (tend not to exceed my body weight with squats on an Olympic bar) then because Im vain I do a bit of back and shoulders, but its heavily focused on a stable core and the ability to find that extra explosiveness when kicking at a certain point of a race.

Is the knee thing something that can be surgically addressed now?

Mark: What a twat the lad is. Theres a reason a five minute mile is rapid but a five minute kilometre is normal, its called distance. Hilarious.
Keita Success

Re: General Running Thread
August 7, 2023, 03:43:51 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August  4, 2023, 05:30:44 pm
I dont do much upper body, some core stability work such as light, high rep deadlifts, but a lot of box jumps, squats on higher reps lower weight (tend not to exceed my body weight with squats on an Olympic bar) then because Im vain I do a bit of back and shoulders, but its heavily focused on a stable core and the ability to find that extra explosiveness when kicking at a certain point of a race.

Is the knee thing something that can be surgically addressed now?

Mark: What a twat the lad is. Theres a reason a five minute mile is rapid but a five minute kilometre is normal, its called distance. Hilarious.
I've been waiting for the NHS for 3 years now. Given up. Nice one on the routine, I'll look into it!

Strength & stretching really does help, though. Virtually no pain now! Did a 22:40 parkrun on Saturday, too. Still a minute off my best this year - would love to break 20 at some point.
damomad

Re: General Running Thread
August 7, 2023, 09:36:04 pm
Quote from: Keita Success on August  7, 2023, 03:43:51 pm
I've been waiting for the NHS for 3 years now. Given up. Nice one on the routine, I'll look into it!

Strength & stretching really does help, though. Virtually no pain now! Did a 22:40 parkrun on Saturday, too. Still a minute off my best this year - would love to break 20 at some point.

I started more strength training to help with injuries and have ended up just cutting out all running! Did a PR at the weekend at 22:40ish and I felt great on the hills, could really power through and the legs felt really stronger than ever.

It is annoying how if you stop running, you go all the way back to your base cardiovascular fitness levels. I know it's a stupid and obvious thing to moan about but it just happens so quickly, a couple of months off and it feels like you are back to square one speed wise.
Elzar

Re: General Running Thread
August 11, 2023, 08:26:10 am
I'm 7 months post ACL tear, managed 5 runs in the past 2 weeks (and a game of squash too)

Running 2km at the moment from anywhere between 5.20 - 6.20/ km. Knee has no pain, but want to keep it sensible and not push myself. My only issue is I get bored running!
mattD

Re: General Running Thread
August 13, 2023, 01:28:48 am
Ripped my plantar fascia and tendonitis on the right foot two years ago and still recovering.

Anyone else had long long term injuries?
Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
August 13, 2023, 07:08:02 am
Quote from: Elzar on August 11, 2023, 08:26:10 am
I'm 7 months post ACL tear, managed 5 runs in the past 2 weeks (and a game of squash too)

Running 2km at the moment from anywhere between 5.20 - 6.20/ km. Knee has no pain, but want to keep it sensible and not push myself. My only issue is I get bored running!
Have you been rehabbing with any weight work Elzar?

Did you have the surgery with a graft from your hamstring? Thats what I had when I blew the ACL, MCL and tore through my meniscus.

Quote from: mattD on August 13, 2023, 01:28:48 am
Ripped my plantar fascia and tendonitis on the right foot two years ago and still recovering.

Anyone else had long long term injuries?
Ouch, yes as above my knee basically exploded. Was at footy training in the pissing wet and looked to spin away from a defender as the ball was fired into me and the knee just popped loudly. No one touched me, no impact, just blew up. Took me 18 months from the issue to be okay and even now, 5 years later my knee isnt quite right and never will be. Running is fine, but I have lost all agility on the turn so have diminished horribly as a footballer.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: General Running Thread
August 29, 2023, 11:10:55 am
What do you guys do when you need new running trainers? If you buy online do you tend to stick to brands and models that youve had before? Reading online reviews makes it feel like a lottery.
paulrazor

Re: General Running Thread
August 29, 2023, 11:40:01 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 29, 2023, 11:10:55 am
What do you guys do when you need new running trainers? If you buy online do you tend to stick to brands and models that youve had before? Reading online reviews makes it feel like a lottery.
Asics are my go to

I ran a marathon in 2016, the pair recommended to me were 160 in the shop but i think paid about 120 online. They were good, first day I ever wore them I ran my first ten mile without much trouble.

I switched to new balance after that, they were ok, then went to Adidas, maybe I skimped on what I bought from them but I found them awful for running, feet felt swollen when I ran and it was as if I was running on rocks all the time. Ended up going back to New balance which were old by then.

In January I switched to Asics again, immediately on a 5 mile run I shaved off 5 minutes. Was so impressed I straight away bought the same pair online for when I need to get new ones again.

the actual ones I bought are no longer in stock but here is the site

https://outlet.asics.com/gb/en-gb/

very good prices and free delivery over £50
Crosby Nick 128

Re: General Running Thread
August 29, 2023, 11:45:46 am
Cheers. My last few pairs have been Saucony. I actually went and bought the exact same out again once as I knew they were comfortable for me but last time they were no longer in stock. Bought a different model, same size and they were a little tight. Basically made me a bit wary of buying online without trying on. Have a half marathon in 4 weeks so might just keep wearing the current pair as I know youre meant to wear in a new pair first before doing longer runs anyway.

Just wondered how much trust people had in buying online without trying out first.
paulrazor

Re: General Running Thread
August 29, 2023, 11:47:21 am
Yeah its risky, the marathon pair I got them delivered on saturday and sunday was the first 10 miler I think I ever did, it worked great

Maybe buy another insole for cushioning impact?

Never heard of Saucony

Did you get a gait analysis?
red_Mark1980

Re: General Running Thread
August 29, 2023, 12:22:39 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 29, 2023, 11:45:46 am
Cheers. My last few pairs have been Saucony. I actually went and bought the exact same out again once as I knew they were comfortable for me but last time they were no longer in stock. Bought a different model, same size and they were a little tight. Basically made me a bit wary of buying online without trying on. Have a half marathon in 4 weeks so might just keep wearing the current pair as I know youre meant to wear in a new pair first before doing longer runs anyway.

Just wondered how much trust people had in buying online without trying out first.

If you're moving to a new model or brand then there is an element of luck.

I've ran almost exclusively in Ons for a few years and their sizing is pretty uniform.

But moving to different brands is tricky. There's no harm in going into a store, trying on a few and then "thinking about it" while looking online. Our local running store (we live central to Birmingham) has a pretty limited range so I don't even bother.

It's a vicious cycle of high street retailers carrying a limited range, so people buy online, forcing high street shops to close and /or reduce their offering.

My partner needed some trail shoes a few months back and they had three different pairs. That's it.

I'm sorry but you can't be taken seriously if you have three different female trail shoes.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: General Running Thread
August 29, 2023, 12:27:34 pm
Yeah, there was a running shop near my office that was great and you could try liars, run on the treadmill etc but thats long since gone. And as you say, the local sports shops are pretty crap, hence why Ive been looking online.

Ultimately the pair I have now are fine for a while yet I think, so will probably use them for the half and then look again
red_Mark1980

Re: General Running Thread
August 29, 2023, 01:16:59 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 29, 2023, 12:27:34 pm
Yeah, there was a running shop near my office that was great and you could try liars, run on the treadmill etc but thats long since gone. And as you say, the local sports shops are pretty crap, hence why Ive been looking online.

Ultimately the pair I have now are fine for a while yet I think, so will probably use them for the half and then look again

I'm moving towards when I find a pair I like buying a few if I can.

I ran 14 on Saturday and again on Sunday (my marathon training is a mess so I'm doing what I can) and noticed the pair I had was starting to cause some issues after the miles I've done in them.

I have a fresh pair that I was going to unleash for Berlin, but have just got an bought another pair as I still need to run 20 next weekend and then have a half the following weekend.

Starts getting expensive quickly
Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
September 3, 2023, 09:59:02 pm
Ive started to do the same as Mark, in that if I really like a pair, Ill go and get another pair of the same shoes for when the first ones need binning.

Ive been experimenting with different brands over the years but never have got away from that for me, personally, Asics suit me best as my every day heavy-mileage shoes and Nike for races and speed work sessions. That being said, Ive far from tried every brand. Hokas seem to be getting big, but I hated both pairs Ive owned. I still have one pair that I do recovery runs in or wear when I run with my partner, but I hate them for my own runs with the big, unwieldy sole protruding either side of the upper and feeling imbalanced.

Ive not done one in years so Ive actually booked a gait analysis at my local running shop. I want to support them as I dont think theyll stick around long for the reasons mentioned above.

40 miles for me this week. Building up the mileage now but Ill stay where I am now for a few months, its hit that point again where its starting to feel like its encroaching a bit too much on other aspects of life. Did Delamere Forest Parkrun which was beautiful, pacing my partner round as she attempted to go sub-24 for the first time, which she successfully did with a 23:58 time and really gritting in and staying strong when she wanted to give up in the last 1500m. I want to go back in a few weeks and run my own run, see what I can do it in. Fairly undulating course but not a trail run as I was expecting.
harryc

Re: General Running Thread
September 4, 2023, 07:48:33 am
Bought a pair of Puma velocity nitro 2 for everyday runs, great shoe for the amazingly low price.

Saucony Endorphin speed for quicker sessions and race day.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: General Running Thread
September 4, 2023, 10:22:50 am
Ran 11 miles yesterday, furthest Ive been in 2 years. Bloody hot though, even at 9am. And was the opposite of a confidence booster 3 weeks out from my half marathon. Ran most of the route as a bit of a recce. Theres about 5 or 6 prolonged inclined and I think I ended up walking on 3 or 4 of them which is a bit alarming. Ive run all of them individually in the last few weeks and generally been fine but just wasnt feeling it yesterday. Does that happen sometimes? The motivation/energy just isnt there?

Overall time wasnt too bad, but would rather run it steadily than run some bits quicker and walk othersgot one more king run die next weekend so will try again and get my head in the game! Any tips for that? Sadly I know its all down to me ultimately!
paulrazor

Re: General Running Thread
September 4, 2023, 11:18:20 am
yes no doubt sometimes the legs dont want to work

Look at this way, you ran 11 miles on a bad day

I will say it again

YOU RAN 11 MILES ON A BAD DAY

That is some standard, imagine what you will do on a good day
harryc

Re: General Running Thread
September 4, 2023, 01:44:00 pm
Save the half marathon pace for the actual day, just run your long runs at an easy pace.
Exercise and fitness is not linear so it happens, not every run will be amazing but you did it and its extra mileage in your legs.

Taper for a week before the race and you will be amazed what a few days of reduced running does 😊.
Elzar

Re: General Running Thread
September 5, 2023, 08:30:23 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 13, 2023, 07:08:02 am
Have you been rehabbing with any weight work Elzar?

Did you have the surgery with a graft from your hamstring? Thats what I had when I blew the ACL, MCL and tore through my meniscus.


Have been doing a bit of leg work to get my knee stronger, but no surgery yet. I've been asked to test it with sports before we commit to surgery. I think long term I will need it if I want to keep playing sport, and don't really wanna take up a spot in our weekly footy if i'm gonna be unable to run after 5 minutes. Squash was okay, but I could feel myself holding back when pushing off that leg.

paulrazor

Re: General Running Thread
September 5, 2023, 06:09:20 pm
Did 59.30 on a treadmill for 10k Sunday. Post step machine a and post weights on a sleigh.

Tonight road run. 10k nearly one hour 6. Legs didn't want to work. Wanna break an hour. 25 degrees too. It's a route I normally do. The extra mile I added on felt like an extra hour
red_Mark1980

Re: General Running Thread
September 5, 2023, 06:38:55 pm
Three weeks out Nick, we all doubt. I've got Berlin marathon the same weekend and to say Sunday was tough is an understatement.

It was far too warm and I felt awful at the end -

Rest up and just keep ticking over the next few weeks, get as much sleep as you can.

Eat well and get plenty of water.

I'm saying all this in the knowledge I've had an awful day at work doing close to ten hours and seriously considering wine and a pizza tonight 🤣
Crosby Nick 128

Re: General Running Thread
September 5, 2023, 09:27:30 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September  5, 2023, 06:38:55 pm
Three weeks out Nick, we all doubt. I've got Berlin marathon the same weekend and to say Sunday was tough is an understatement.

It was far too warm and I felt awful at the end -

Rest up and just keep ticking over the next few weeks, get as much sleep as you can.

Eat well and get plenty of water.

I'm saying all this in the knowledge I've had an awful day at work doing close to ten hours and seriously considering wine and a pizza tonight 🤣

:D

Cheers. Yeah, did a gentle half hour tonight at 8pm round bumpy payments in the dark. Still hot and muggy but the evenings feel so short already.
red_Mark1980

Re: General Running Thread
Today at 09:26:34 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September  5, 2023, 09:27:30 pm
:D

Cheers. Yeah, did a gentle half hour tonight at 8pm round bumpy payments in the dark. Still hot and muggy but the evenings feel so short already.

Ran Caernarfon Half at the weekend.

Crosby Nick 128

Re: General Running Thread
Today at 09:30:42 am
Haha. :D Thats exactly how I felt yesterday about halfway through my 12 miles.

How did it go?
Jean Girard

Re: General Running Thread
Today at 10:19:17 am
Any of you ever got a bang on your ITB/meniscus outside of knee area?  Walked into a coffee table yesterday (that wasn't where it should have been), nearly went blank from the initial pain, it subsided quickly though. But now my knee feels weird - like I have lost power in my lower thigh, and sore ascending/descending stairs. Not killing me, but defo like I couldn't run down a hill for example. Should I be worried?

Racing in a couple of weeks - just started a taper, but this has thrown me.   
red_Mark1980

Re: General Running Thread
Today at 11:22:24 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 09:30:42 am
Haha. :D Thats exactly how I felt yesterday about halfway through my 12 miles.

How did it go?

Started at 10am so already very muggy. Ran around 2:14. Friendly race but not sure I'd recommend. It starts off round the castle then joins a path that goes along a steam railroad. The path is very narrow and felt very humid in the conditions.

It just fell perfectly two weeks out from Berlin where I look forward to hating my life for the last ten or so miles.
