Ive started to do the same as Mark, in that if I really like a pair, Ill go and get another pair of the same shoes for when the first ones need binning.



Ive been experimenting with different brands over the years but never have got away from that for me, personally, Asics suit me best as my every day heavy-mileage shoes and Nike for races and speed work sessions. That being said, Ive far from tried every brand. Hokas seem to be getting big, but I hated both pairs Ive owned. I still have one pair that I do recovery runs in or wear when I run with my partner, but I hate them for my own runs with the big, unwieldy sole protruding either side of the upper and feeling imbalanced.



Ive not done one in years so Ive actually booked a gait analysis at my local running shop. I want to support them as I dont think theyll stick around long for the reasons mentioned above.



40 miles for me this week. Building up the mileage now but Ill stay where I am now for a few months, its hit that point again where its starting to feel like its encroaching a bit too much on other aspects of life. Did Delamere Forest Parkrun which was beautiful, pacing my partner round as she attempted to go sub-24 for the first time, which she successfully did with a 23:58 time and really gritting in and staying strong when she wanted to give up in the last 1500m. I want to go back in a few weeks and run my own run, see what I can do it in. Fairly undulating course but not a trail run as I was expecting.