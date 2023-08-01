Ive started to do the same as Mark, in that if I really like a pair, Ill go and get another pair of the same shoes for when the first ones need binning.
Ive been experimenting with different brands over the years but never have got away from that for me, personally, Asics suit me best as my every day heavy-mileage shoes and Nike for races and speed work sessions. That being said, Ive far from tried every brand. Hokas seem to be getting big, but I hated both pairs Ive owned. I still have one pair that I do recovery runs in or wear when I run with my partner, but I hate them for my own runs with the big, unwieldy sole protruding either side of the upper and feeling imbalanced.
Ive not done one in years so Ive actually booked a gait analysis at my local running shop. I want to support them as I dont think theyll stick around long for the reasons mentioned above.
40 miles for me this week. Building up the mileage now but Ill stay where I am now for a few months, its hit that point again where its starting to feel like its encroaching a bit too much on other aspects of life. Did Delamere Forest Parkrun which was beautiful, pacing my partner round as she attempted to go sub-24 for the first time, which she successfully did with a 23:58 time and really gritting in and staying strong when she wanted to give up in the last 1500m. I want to go back in a few weeks and run my own run, see what I can do it in. Fairly undulating course but not a trail run as I was expecting.