Harryc, theres lads that have done far more halfs than I have, but tapering is usually pretty important and helpful if executed well.
Assuming youre doing reasonable mileage, Id taper down about 30% of miles two weeks out, then down to 50% with nothing done at race pace the final week. Might want to fit an 8-10 miler in there though. Dont stretch yourself.
Went out later yesterday to burn off some of the anxiety and annoyance the Reds caused me; resulted in one of my best runs of the year as I did 11km in 44:26. Went off way too quick and slowed down towards the end but made me realise Im probably not as far off fit as I thought I was. Going out in about 10 minutes to do a slow 8km recovery, as after yesterday my hip flexor was a touch sore and needed icing, I also walked 10 miles on Friday which was surprisingly hard on my back.