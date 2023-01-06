On the mental health debate, it helps massively.



I was a good footballer as a teenager but started to develop some mental health issues from around 16-20. Football lost its enjoyment and fulfilment for me and I gained a lot of weight through inactivity. Getting into running initially as a way to lose weight opened up a new world for me. I credit running with essentially improving my weight massively, getting me into the gym, increasing my confidence and opening up a whole load of social possibilities to me that I never would have had the confidence or self-esteem to do previously.



Im lucky in that as an adult Ive not had the same battles mentally, but I credit exercising consistently and looking after my diet better with a lot of that. Things that are now challenges I seek to overcome are things that would have made me stressed and anxious to the point of inertia when I was younger.



Any sort of exercise is super helpful for mental calmness. Regardless of weather and how Im feeling beforehand, I pretty much universally feel better after a run.