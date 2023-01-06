« previous next »
It absolutely benefits it.

I sometimes get myself into a funk. Where in a race or run doesn't go how I want, so I almost end up punishing myself by not going out for a run.

I'm lucky that I've never had anything major rule me out for a long time, but I've an action packed 2023 planned with half marathons up and down the country and Berlin Marathon in September.

It helped me hugely when I started with my MH as it facilitated a weight loss and actually made me feel a little more confident and better about myself. It's helped me to meet people in a similar boat and by the large most runners are keen to say how much it helps them and are great people.

Running also brought my girlfriend and I together so it's pretty much been huge in my adult life.
First long run today in prep for the Stafford half in March.
Actually surprised myself felt really good at the end of the 10 miler.

However not looking forward to the intervals and threshold runs from next week 😒
On the mental health debate, it helps massively.

I was a good footballer as a teenager but started to develop some mental health issues from around 16-20. Football lost its enjoyment and fulfilment for me and I gained a lot of weight through inactivity. Getting into running initially as a way to lose weight opened up a new world for me. I credit running with essentially improving my weight massively, getting me into the gym, increasing my confidence and opening up a whole load of social possibilities to me that I never would have had the confidence or self-esteem to do previously.

Im lucky in that as an adult Ive not had the same battles mentally, but I credit exercising consistently and looking after my diet better with a lot of that. Things that are now challenges I seek to overcome are things that would have made me stressed and anxious to the point of inertia when I was younger.

Any sort of exercise is super helpful for mental calmness. Regardless of weather and how Im feeling beforehand, I pretty much universally feel better after a run.
If anyone needs an upgrade or a pair of shoes to see them through a quarter/ half a year, Sports Shoes have a £70 or less sale on at the moment and theres some cracking shoes in there, some really good bang for your buck - Mizuno Wave Inspires are usually double the price and are a solid shoe, the ASICS glide rides are a great shoe for everyday use and less than half price at £70.
If anyone needs an upgrade or a pair of shoes to see them through a quarter/ half a year, Sports Shoes have a £70 or less sale on at the moment and theres some cracking shoes in there, some really good bang for your buck - Mizuno Wave Inspires are usually double the price and are a solid shoe, the ASICS glide rides are a great shoe for everyday use and less than half price at £70.

Cheers mate, will take a look. Not sure if my feet unexpectedly grew over Christmas but my big toe on one foot has hurt a bit on the last few runs this week, having not worn those trainers for 2 or 3 months!
Went to the physio about my foot, tried to explain how the cramps come on during longer runs. I was adamant that the pain was at the bottom of my foot.

He starts massaging the foot, mainly on the top, holy hell, absolute agony. He reckons its metatarsalgia and could be resolved with an injection, and it's not something that goes away with rest. I'm seeing a podiatrist this week.

Feeling better about it already and glad its not all in my head!
What would the experienced runners suggest is the best run a couple of weeks out from race day to assess your potential race pace?

I was thinking maybe a 8miler two weeks out from the half marathon.
Harryc, theres lads that have done far more halfs than I have, but tapering is usually pretty important and helpful if executed well.

Assuming youre doing reasonable mileage, Id taper down about 30% of miles two weeks out, then down to 50% with nothing done at race pace the final week. Might want to fit an 8-10 miler in there though. Dont stretch yourself.

Went out later yesterday to burn off some of the anxiety and annoyance the Reds caused me; resulted in one of my best runs of the year as I did 11km in 44:26. Went off way too quick and slowed down towards the end but made me realise Im probably not as far off fit as I thought I was. Going out in about 10 minutes to do a slow 8km recovery, as after yesterday my hip flexor was a touch sore and needed icing, I also walked 10 miles on Friday which was surprisingly hard on my back.
