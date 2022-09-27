Went to watch the marathon today. Very inspiring and enjoyable. Dont know Canary Wharf at all and came out of the station at an exit that meant we couldnt go where we wanted to see it from 2 points a few miles apart on the route. But we stayed by Mike 18 and saw a couple of people we knew, plus cheered on plenty we didnt. Good atmosphere and makes me wish I could do it while knowing I couldnt handle it, both physically and mentally.
Favourite people to shout for were a few blokes called Dan. Went full Partridge every time.