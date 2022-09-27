« previous next »
Re: General Running Thread
September 27, 2022, 03:13:22 pm
25 miles is still good going

thanks for the words of encouragement, all on to new things

couple of 8.5ks this week. I have another 4 weeks or so planned off the booze.

in my own time I am planning to go out some evening for around a 15k run.

I did have another 10k race planned but it was called off
Re: General Running Thread
September 27, 2022, 03:44:05 pm
For anyone doing London this weekend, best of luck and enjoy it!

And for anyone watching someone, I have some decent tips!
Re: General Running Thread
September 27, 2022, 03:46:14 pm
Im watching someone! Thinking of heading to Canary Wharf to hopefully catch them twice, and get away from the really crowded bits near Tower Bridge and Embankment but open to better suggestions!
Re: General Running Thread
September 27, 2022, 04:03:56 pm
Canary wharf will be mobbed if 2018 is anything to go off mate.

From memory, the stretch before tower bridge after the cutty sark would be what I'd pick I'd I was watching
Re: General Running Thread
September 27, 2022, 04:16:27 pm
Really? I thought people always moaned it was quite detected around there. Granted that information might be around 15 years old. :D
Re: General Running Thread
September 27, 2022, 04:21:46 pm
I can only comment for 2018 (it was ridiculously warm that year) and the noise was almost unbearable. Like I say it could be that year the weather brought more people out.

Re: General Running Thread
Today at 06:18:32 pm
Went to watch the marathon today. Very inspiring and enjoyable. Dont know Canary Wharf at all and came out of the station at an exit that meant we couldnt go where we wanted to see it from 2 points a few miles apart on the route. But we stayed by Mike 18 and saw a couple of people we knew, plus cheered on plenty we didnt. Good atmosphere and makes me wish I could do it while knowing I couldnt handle it, both physically and mentally.

Favourite people to shout for were a few blokes called Dan. Went full Partridge every time.
Re: General Running Thread
Today at 06:33:22 pm
How was it Nick? Busy or quiet?
