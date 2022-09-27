Went to watch the marathon today. Very inspiring and enjoyable. Dont know Canary Wharf at all and came out of the station at an exit that meant we couldnt go where we wanted to see it from 2 points a few miles apart on the route. But we stayed by Mike 18 and saw a couple of people we knew, plus cheered on plenty we didnt. Good atmosphere and makes me wish I could do it while knowing I couldnt handle it, both physically and mentally.



Favourite people to shout for were a few blokes called Dan. Went full Partridge every time.