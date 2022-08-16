« previous next »
General Running Thread

Re: General Running Thread
August 16, 2022, 11:09:33 pm
I only do 20 km a week now, but then I also bike to and from work every day I'm in office. Will ramp up the milage when the season turns hostile for bikes (though I do plan to bike through the Winter as well!)
Re: General Running Thread
August 17, 2022, 09:26:44 am
Quote from: Crimson on August 16, 2022, 11:09:33 pm
I only do 20 km a week now, but then I also bike to and from work every day I'm in office. Will ramp up the milage when the season turns hostile for bikes (though I do plan to bike through the Winter as well!)
Your cardio will definitely be good when you get back to more mileage then. I'm getting a bike soon as we want to do more, but still looking to increase my miles running.

I'd bike to work but I live on some tight country roads with tractors and combines everywhere and dickheads thinking it's suitable to do 60. It's rare I go a week without seeing a wing mirror in a hedge. I am not a brilliant cyclist (barely competent) so wouldn't feel safe cycling to work, which is also 18 miles away so would be a right trek three days a week.
Re: General Running Thread
August 17, 2022, 09:30:15 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 17, 2022, 09:26:44 am
Your cardio will definitely be good when you get back to more mileage then. I'm getting a bike soon as we want to do more, but still looking to increase my miles running.

I'd bike to work but I live on some tight country roads with tractors and combines everywhere and dickheads thinking it's suitable to do 60. It's rare I go a week without seeing a wing mirror in a hedge. I am not a brilliant cyclist (barely competent) so wouldn't feel safe cycling to work, which is also 18 miles away so would be a right trek three days a week.
thats a no go alright

even though I couldnt possibly cycle to work I have been told to go for the cycle to work scheme

dept can cover up to 50% of the cost plus spread the rest

could get a really good bike, I have been putting it off for donkies now
Re: General Running Thread
August 17, 2022, 09:33:13 am
Quote from: paulrazor on August 17, 2022, 09:30:15 am
thats a no go alright

even though I couldnt possibly cycle to work I have been told to go for the cycle to work scheme

dept can cover up to 50% of the cost plus spread the rest

could get a really good bike, I have been putting it off for donkies now
Yeah same I'm going to use the Cycle to Work Scheme to get myself one. We want something decent but I'm not an enthusiast and won't be on it all the time, so don't really want to spend more than £300. Don't want something shit though either.

Going to do a slow 6km at lunch today, take a good 30 mins + at recovery pace.
Re: General Running Thread
August 17, 2022, 10:02:00 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 17, 2022, 09:33:13 am
Yeah same I'm going to use the Cycle to Work Scheme to get myself one. We want something decent but I'm not an enthusiast and won't be on it all the time, so don't really want to spend more than £300. Don't want something shit though either.

Going to do a slow 6km at lunch today, take a good 30 mins + at recovery pace.
yeah i did see some cheap ones in Halfords but heard a few horror stories

Few of the lads got the cycle to work scheme, said you get a great bike and the balance coming off your wages is not something you would miss
Re: General Running Thread
August 17, 2022, 12:52:56 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 17, 2022, 09:33:13 am
Yeah same I'm going to use the Cycle to Work Scheme to get myself one. We want something decent but I'm not an enthusiast and won't be on it all the time, so don't really want to spend more than £300. Don't want something shit though either.

Going to do a slow 6km at lunch today, take a good 30 mins + at recovery pace.

Decathlon or Halfords(Boardman) for a cheapish bike. But £300 isn't much for a bike these days, so there'll be some compromises. Go for something as simple as possible, eg no suspension.
Re: General Running Thread
August 17, 2022, 03:30:52 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on August 17, 2022, 12:52:56 pm
Decathlon or Halfords(Boardman) for a cheapish bike. But £300 isn't much for a bike these days, so there'll be some compromises. Go for something as simple as possible, eg no suspension.
I know, but it's not something I'm really enthusiastic about, this would be more to do a few 20km loops to stop at a pub or two on the country lanes. £300 is what I'm budgeting with the scheme in place, so will stretch a bit further, but not much.
Re: General Running Thread
August 20, 2022, 02:21:24 pm
Managed to lose 7 pounds in the last few weeks. Not really changed my diet (eating a little less portion wise) but have been upping my mileage.

Did Parkrun this morning in 19:18, which was roughly what I was expecting. Felt sluggish and like I had no extra gear to go to. Part of the process when youve not trained properly in best part of 9 months.

It was oddly quiet there this morning in terms of more competitive-type runners. It was won in 18:48 which is obviously a great time but its a parkrun that usually attracts a few sub-16 runners and plenty of sub-18. Nice to get out anyway.
Re: General Running Thread
August 20, 2022, 02:28:37 pm
So Im not the best runner anyway. But havent signed up to any races this year and therefore some less miles than the last few. Then had a bout of vivid so didnt run at all for a couple of weeks. Some three or four short runs since (6k max) and feel absolutely back to square one. Have to walk for bits, have no pace at all. I could blame it on the vivid but its probably just an overall drop in fitness. Hard to get it back though.
Re: General Running Thread
August 21, 2022, 08:21:29 am
I've been struggling recently to get out.

Long covid or something else, who knows.

About five weeks ago my girlfriend got her bike wheels caught in tramlines and dislocated her left elbow and fractured her right wrist. She's doing much better now, but for a while it was emotionally and physically draining. I'm in awe of any full time carers or parents juggling a full time job and running also.

I did the Solihul half last weekend (pity it wasn't a bit warmer, as it was only about 32 at the end of the race).

No records were broken and it was primarily about getting myself round and not collapsing. I did see one runner flat out at mile 10. Heard nothing on the news or the pages so I'm hoping they were ok. I should say three people had stopped and there was an ambulance and Marshall's in attendance by the time I got there. I didn't leave them on their own.

GNR next month and then Chicago marathon..feel woefully undercooked for it.

I know I'll get round but what is the point?
Re: General Running Thread
September 6, 2022, 04:08:49 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on August 21, 2022, 08:21:29 am
I've been struggling recently to get out.

Long covid or something else, who knows.

About five weeks ago my girlfriend got her bike wheels caught in tramlines and dislocated her left elbow and fractured her right wrist. She's doing much better now, but for a while it was emotionally and physically draining. I'm in awe of any full time carers or parents juggling a full time job and running also.

I did the Solihul half last weekend (pity it wasn't a bit warmer, as it was only about 32 at the end of the race).

No records were broken and it was primarily about getting myself round and not collapsing. I did see one runner flat out at mile 10. Heard nothing on the news or the pages so I'm hoping they were ok. I should say three people had stopped and there was an ambulance and Marshall's in attendance by the time I got there. I didn't leave them on their own.

GNR next month and then Chicago marathon..feel woefully undercooked for it.

I know I'll get round but what is the point?
Sorry to hear about the girlfriend Mark - sounds nasty. Hope she is recovering well. Running wise at least you should be acclimatised to the warmer races with 32 at Solihull :) GNR this weekend - how are you feeling about it? IIRC you've done it a few times before?

I had UTMB the weekend before last - pretty epic race in terms of the crowds, the atmosphere, the course and the mountains. Finished in 41:50 (hours and minutes not minutes and seconds!!) - was just pleased to get around after a few low points and get the famous finishers gilet which is a vibrant baby blue so certainly stood out in the crowd afterwards. Going through 2 nights was tough and had a couple of 15min naps which turned things around. As someone said to me the week before the race - any finish is a good finish! 171km with 10,000m of elevation is a beast of a course and my legs are still recovering from the 1,000m descents.

A bit of low key, non-structured running from me for a while now until I decide what I'm going to do next year.
Re: General Running Thread
September 6, 2022, 08:34:20 pm
Saw that on Strava Alan. You look remarkably chirpy (or were the photos from the start).

Katherine is doing well now thanks, she's over the worst now and we are both looking forward to Chicago. Yeah just using it as a "rest week" 19 or 20 next weekend and then try not to panic too much.

In these races are you essentially running on your own or are there groups who stick together?

I can't imagine what's next Alan. I've been roped into considering completing the other majors. So ballot time again. That aside we are going to Thailand in June, which obviously means she's running Phuket marathon. Half on the same day...
Re: General Running Thread
September 9, 2022, 09:28:38 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September  6, 2022, 08:34:20 pm
Saw that on Strava Alan. You look remarkably chirpy (or were the photos from the start).

Katherine is doing well now thanks, she's over the worst now and we are both looking forward to Chicago. Yeah just using it as a "rest week" 19 or 20 next weekend and then try not to panic too much.

In these races are you essentially running on your own or are there groups who stick together?

I can't imagine what's next Alan. I've been roped into considering completing the other majors. So ballot time again. That aside we are going to Thailand in June, which obviously means she's running Phuket marathon. Half on the same day...

Some photos were from the start but I felt pretty good at the end :) UTMB I was never running alone - I would run with a group as long as I could but I would get dropped on the climbs, maybe 2 or 3 times. The French were amazing with their poles on the climbs - relentless pace which just destroyed me.

Would love to go to Thailand - UTMB do a race there but that's a few years away.

Doing all the majors would be a great achievement - I'd love to do Boston or Tokyo. Basically because they would be cool holidays alongside the races. Have they added a new major?

Re: General Running Thread
September 9, 2022, 09:35:07 am
There's three on a shortlist to be potentially added, Sydney, Cape Town and China.

I think they have to prove themselves for the next three years to potentially be added. (I.e. boost their numbers so more money for the sponsorship potential).

I say that as someone who's desperate for the GNR to go ahead for my own financial benefit and if it does, the money will be the influencing factor
Re: General Running Thread
September 13, 2022, 10:13:56 am
How was the GNR Mark???
Re: General Running Thread
September 13, 2022, 03:44:40 pm
Quote from: weebroalan on September 13, 2022, 10:13:56 am
How was the GNR Mark???

Fantastic atmosphere if a slightly mad "sombre" start.

My mate had a tough time from about mile 5 or 6 and really struggled. Going longa this weekend and then look towards Chicago.
Re: General Running Thread
September 14, 2022, 04:41:53 pm
Glad to see the GNR went ahead. In a cost of living crisis the money that and London make for charities is fundamental. Personal memories of GNR are the never ending dual carriageway but its a favourite for most.

After an up and down and up year running wise (got back to almost PB half territories in March/April then a foot injury and Covid took up May, June, July) got back to routine and have been having some big mileage weeks and getting some longer runs in at weekends (topped out at 16 miles). Chester in a couple of weeks, safe to say Im undercooked but looking forward to it. Anyone else got autumn maras coming up?
Re: General Running Thread
September 16, 2022, 08:44:55 am
Good stuff that Circa. Never been a long distance man but will start to look at transitioning beyond halves to full marathons in the next few years as I lose the slight explosiveness I ever had.

Been building myself up quietly over the last few months, lost a stone and a half and am within 4/5 pounds of fighting weight. Did a great little 6km progressive last night - 04:32, 04:23, 04:09, 04:01, 03:48, 03:37. Felt destroyed after but that final KM is one of the quickest I've done in over a year.

Got some next%s in Sports Shoes' sale recently so will be trying them out shortly. I also noticed running after work the other day, about 18:45, it's almost headtorch time  ;D Can't wait to have chilblains on my fingers and a cold-scorched face.
Re: General Running Thread
September 16, 2022, 11:29:14 am
Not quite running but can anyone give a good tip on how to sleep after a late work out

I play football at 9 on a thursday and after I get home and showered around 1045 I am just wired. Sleep is all over the place.

Any tips? I dont eat when I get home and all I have is water.
Re: General Running Thread
September 16, 2022, 02:03:15 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on September 16, 2022, 11:29:14 am
Not quite running but can anyone give a good tip on how to sleep after a late work out

I play football at 9 on a thursday and after I get home and showered around 1045 I am just wired. Sleep is all over the place.

Any tips? I dont eat when I get home and all I have is water.

No unfortunately. I used to have this when I played football. I also have this when we got to the sauna late at night.

I just always thought it was like going home after a gig sober and not being able to sleep (or after a game).

Happy to hear if anyone has any bright ideas
Re: General Running Thread
September 16, 2022, 02:11:03 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September 16, 2022, 02:03:15 pm
No unfortunately. I used to have this when I played football. I also have this when we got to the sauna late at night.

I just always thought it was like going home after a gig sober and not being able to sleep (or after a game).

Happy to hear if anyone has any bright ideas
not sure whether im saying its good or bad but i can vouch that sex doesnt work either to get me asleep after football, probably puts the mrs asleep though
Re: General Running Thread
Yesterday at 06:06:01 pm
I did a half marathon in just under 1:35 yesterday. I'm going to train towards a sub 1:30, I know I have it in me.

The full marathon in May destroyed me mentally, and I was sick of running for a couple of months after it. Whereas for the half, it's the day after and I'm pretty much recovered. I think this is telling me something, stick to what you enjoy! 10k's and half's from here on out!
Re: General Running Thread
Today at 11:11:19 am
well done, I only did one marathon but yeah jesus, absolutely fucked for that day and the next two days after
Re: General Running Thread
Today at 12:00:07 pm
Dont think I could ever do a full marathon. More mentally than physically, Im so weak!

Have slacked off a fair bit recently but did my first 10k in months yesterday (not an official race, just on my own). 54 minutes which isnt too terrible by my overall standards and now gives me something to try and improve on.
Re: General Running Thread
Today at 08:23:45 pm
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 06:06:01 pm
I did a half marathon in just under 1:35 yesterday. I'm going to train towards a sub 1:30, I know I have it in me.

Great work - whereabouts was the half and what sort of course was it? A good block of training and you'll definitely go sub 1:30. Key is getting a mix in. Get some speedwork in as if you're training for a shorter race (400m repeats, that sort of stuff) once a week, and then try and get some 14-16 milers in during the training block at slow, steady paces. Combination means your body is prepared to go faster and its prepared to go further.

The mental thing with marathons is the big kicker. It is just brutal. The one in a fortnight is my 3rd, and they're getting further apart each time. 1st in 2016, 2nd in 2018, 3rd this year - keep up that ratio of doubling the rest then the next one will be 2030, the one after that 2046 and then I don't really fancy my chances of making a final hurrah in 2078...
Re: General Running Thread
Today at 09:54:49 pm
How the fuck Eddie izzard did 32 in 31 days I don't know. Absolutely insane
