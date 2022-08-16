I've been struggling recently to get out.



Long covid or something else, who knows.



About five weeks ago my girlfriend got her bike wheels caught in tramlines and dislocated her left elbow and fractured her right wrist. She's doing much better now, but for a while it was emotionally and physically draining. I'm in awe of any full time carers or parents juggling a full time job and running also.



I did the Solihul half last weekend (pity it wasn't a bit warmer, as it was only about 32 at the end of the race).



No records were broken and it was primarily about getting myself round and not collapsing. I did see one runner flat out at mile 10. Heard nothing on the news or the pages so I'm hoping they were ok. I should say three people had stopped and there was an ambulance and Marshall's in attendance by the time I got there. I didn't leave them on their own.



GNR next month and then Chicago marathon..feel woefully undercooked for it.



I know I'll get round but what is the point?