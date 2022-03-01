« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 469 470 471 472 473 [474]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Running Thread  (Read 659376 times)

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,041
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18920 on: March 1, 2022, 08:41:39 am »
Circa: I was in an and around 22, before i started getting 3/4 runs in a week consistently. Ah the half was just a training run! I have booked a half race at the end of May though, will hopefully be able to enjoy it a bit after having ran the full a few weeks before. I did one full about 10 years ago, 3.33. The training for that was just long runs and no real tempo running so I know I can beat that.

Have you been out much over the last month? Any races planned?
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,347
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18921 on: March 20, 2022, 11:27:15 am »
Anyone in here had Covid and if so how did you feel on your runs after?
Logged

Offline weebroalan

  • Liable to be bamboozled at traffic lights. Beware! Prefers creme eggs to whoppers. Mr irresponsible-in detention for getting on a train
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,704
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18922 on: March 21, 2022, 09:24:10 am »
Quote from: S on March 20, 2022, 11:27:15 am
Anyone in here had Covid and if so how did you feel on your runs after?
I caught covid 2 weeks ago - back running since last Thursday. Feeling a bit tired and lethargic but my heart rate isn't through the roof so hopefully I've got away ithout any long lasting effects. Just feels similar to recovery after a bad cold. Are you recovering?
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,505
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18923 on: March 21, 2022, 12:53:22 pm »
Me and some mates trying to do or at least average 5k a day in March

There was one friday i was in absolute agony, could hardly walk, couldnt twist or turn without a searing pain in my hips and back

To do some catch up I did a 10k run on saturday, Half way through I actually felt really hungry, I reckon I have done at least 200 ten km runs in my life and can safely say the worst I have ever felt after one was saturday.

My eyes kinda felt like I was seeing rings and I had to drive home, worst of all was an absolutely pounding headache that took a good couple of hours to shift.

On average I am now down 16km but I think I can claw it back
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,041
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18924 on: March 22, 2022, 11:09:19 am »
I was out on Sunday, about 20k in and felt a searing pain right in the middle of the base of my foot. Had to stop and stretch it against a wall. It eased for another couple of km but came back and I had to walk home.

Been reading up about it and I think it may just be foot cramps which I've never really experienced before until this training cycle. I had been on the beer 2 days before so maybe due to dehydration? Bit worried because if it kicks in during the marathon, there's no way I'm finishing.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,363
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18925 on: March 25, 2022, 04:29:49 pm »
Quote from: damomad on March 22, 2022, 11:09:19 am
I was out on Sunday, about 20k in and felt a searing pain right in the middle of the base of my foot. Had to stop and stretch it against a wall. It eased for another couple of km but came back and I had to walk home.

Been reading up about it and I think it may just be foot cramps which I've never really experienced before until this training cycle. I had been on the beer 2 days before so maybe due to dehydration? Bit worried because if it kicks in during the marathon, there's no way I'm finishing.
Sounds exactly like cramps. Maybe get a foam roller and do some exercises with it with your foot after runs, it should help alleviate the chances of it happening again. I get calf cramp sometimes on very long runs.

First sub-20 5km since I started running again today. Been quietly building up and am up to about 15 miles a week. It's not a lot, granted, but I'm determined not to get injured again. This year is largely a write off and about getting into good shape going into next year. Did a pool loop that's a parkrun course in 19:38, going hard with a final KM in 03:48, which felt far, far harder than it used to. I'm carrying about a stone and a half more than when I was in peak shape last summer and I can definitely feel it.

Since we got back from holiday, my diet's been really clean, I've cut drinking alcohol just down to Friday/Saturday and I've lost about 8 pounds so far since I've started running again. An experienced runner once said to me you'll never smash your PBs unless you're at a weight where you look unwell - I'd probably not want to go that far but it would be nice to trim back down to around 11'5.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline kevlumley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,096
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18926 on: March 26, 2022, 12:50:52 am »
Nice post DS. Glad you are better.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,019
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18927 on: March 28, 2022, 10:24:28 am »
DS - good to see you're back at it. Smashing out a sub-20 outside of a race/parkrun environment is some going! I reckon you'll surprise yourself with how quickly you get back to more or less where you were. Knocking the booze down does seem to make a difference, I've certainly seen a fairly big difference since cutting back massively (probably the calories as much as anything - and makes sense I guess as I doubt Kipchoge is knocking back three stellas before his long runs).

Sheffield Half for me yesterday - every year I get halfway up the absolutely horrific 3 mile hill (from 2-5 miles is basically vertical) and agree with myself that I actually don't enjoy running, and there's not much point to these things as it just gets harder and harder... and then just as I'm about to sack it off for good, reach the top of the hill in the Peaks and get giddy for 8 miles of gradual downhill. Got a course best 1.27.25, which is just shy of a minute off my best which now feels reachable (which I'm pleased with considering this time last year I was about 2 months into 8 months of nothing, and had put on the equivalent weight of my cat (with another 2 yet to put on). Still feel that the 5k times have very much plataeued and are some way of what I used to manage - but that said I've got lucky twice at parkrun of all the fast people sacking it off so I can cope without getting that fast again!
Logged

Offline kevlumley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,096
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18928 on: March 28, 2022, 06:44:25 pm »
Circa, well done on the half, impressive time, considering there is a 3 mile hill so early on. I mean that would probably take a lot out of you so early on, so nailing a 1:27 is impressive. Have you tried flatter spring or autumn half races? Sounds to me like you have 1:25:00 potential. What do you reckon?

I found myself trying to improve speed and threshold, miles off where i wanted to be. At least 2 mins off of 5km, but i was improving. I didn't really set myself serious goals, just try to get back under 20 mins in a year or so. I was running around 25-30 miles a week, over 5 sessions. But it was probably too much and wasn't recovering enough. I just took the view 5 sessions was better than 4, which is probably what i should have done. Ideally i think you want about a 80/20 training block where 80% is really low intensity and 20% is the harder stuff. So was doing an easy long run religiously, then mixing up recovery runs, threshold runs, interval session and a 5km effort. So the intervals and thresholds really helped. I probably was doing 60/40 however, which was too much. I firmly believe you can improve most things, it just takes time, just got to be patient and realistic.

I got covid before, nothing major but had two weeks off. I probably went back to running too early and tried running too quickly. Now im injured with some horrible pelvic region pain, that i just can't shake off, even only running once a week. Time to admit defeat and see a physio, which i have booked in for end of this week. It is the most frustrating part of running or any sport for that matter, when you love the sport so much. It could take me 10 weeks, depends on what is wrong. Im not sure if it is a sports hernia, i have checked i don't think it is. But as soon as i run, i get the pain again, in the very lowest part of the abdomen. I can still do 5km, but once a week. Afterwards i will be sore for a few days, so i do nothing, just to be able to do 5km again, once a week. But i need to fix it. Then i need to correct all the weaknesses and imbalances. Point im making is staying injury free is a big part of life, so get the training/recovery balance right, not like me!

Good luck with your 5KM goals, you can still improve i am sure and have a really good go at a flat half, i for one would be interested to hear how you got on if you managed one.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,184
  • J.F.T.97
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18929 on: March 28, 2022, 09:52:44 pm »
Picked up my girlfriends cold just over a week from Milan marathon.

At least I've got an excuse now for my poor show. Feeling fairly relaxed about it now (of course that will change Sunday morning when I need a poo before the start).

 :D
Logged

Offline weebroalan

  • Liable to be bamboozled at traffic lights. Beware! Prefers creme eggs to whoppers. Mr irresponsible-in detention for getting on a train
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,704
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18930 on: March 29, 2022, 02:47:05 pm »
Kev: sorry to hear you've picked up a knock. I could see your training was going well on Strava so hopefully its nothing major and you'll be back at it after a trip to the fizz.

Mark: pressure off now you've got your excuses in early :) should be a nice trip to Milan if nothing else! Hope its a cold and not the other C.

Circa: well done on the half although I did have a laugh at your vertical description when I checked the course on Strava :) and saw it was an average gradient of 4%!

I had the Beast of the Blacks on Saturday - 40 miles with 10,000ft ascent. Beautful day with stunning views across the Black Mountains and Brecon Beacons. I managed 4th place in 8hr 19min and bumped into Damian Hall one of the UKs top ultrarunners, who beat me by a fine margin of 1hr 30mins!
Logged

Offline kevlumley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,096
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18931 on: March 30, 2022, 11:32:59 am »
Quote from: weebroalan on March 29, 2022, 02:47:05 pm
Kev: sorry to hear you've picked up a knock. I could see your training was going well on Strava so hopefully its nothing major and you'll be back at it after a trip to the fizz.

Mark: pressure off now you've got your excuses in early :) should be a nice trip to Milan if nothing else! Hope its a cold and not the other C.

Circa: well done on the half although I did have a laugh at your vertical description when I checked the course on Strava :) and saw it was an average gradient of 4%!

I had the Beast of the Blacks on Saturday - 40 miles with 10,000ft ascent. Beautful day with stunning views across the Black Mountains and Brecon Beacons. I managed 4th place in 8hr 19min and bumped into Damian Hall one of the UKs top ultrarunners, who beat me by a fine margin of 1hr 30mins!

Thanks Al. It is very nice to see you topping a lot of the leagues on the RAWK runners group. I love your photos and seeing the incredible work you are doing not just on the runs but in the gym as well. You have come on and on and on and its very inspirational to see. Some of your milestones and achievements, i could only dream of. Well done. Like i wrote in comments in Strava, the stuff you were doing in the Brecons, also Jurassic coast, v impressive.

Physio tomorrow. I can't work out if it is a sports hernia, which i am prepared for or something else. I did a bit of research on the sports hernia side and it looks like a 10 week lay off. Whilst that seems quite upsetting, i have to accept it isn't getting better. I also have to question how i got to that injury in the first place and i must have weaknesses and imbalances in the first place. So corrective measures are required. I love running, we all do (i think), so i want to get back to what i enjoy and the sacrifice might be a 10 week lay off, but at least in the long term i would be back running again. I am quite happy running 5kms, so that is what i would like to go back to and just try to build it up to increase strength and speed over a very long period of time. Those distances don't take up too much time, but would then allow me to factor in a lot of strength and conditioning training. So that is the plan for now. Thanks for your encouragement.

Well done on the fourth place mate. That is some going. If you going Portugal, might see you over there. T
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,041
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18932 on: March 30, 2022, 01:07:48 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 25, 2022, 04:29:49 pm
Sounds exactly like cramps. Maybe get a foam roller and do some exercises with it with your foot after runs, it should help alleviate the chances of it happening again. I get calf cramp sometimes on very long runs.

First sub-20 5km since I started running again today. Been quietly building up and am up to about 15 miles a week. It's not a lot, granted, but I'm determined not to get injured again. This year is largely a write off and about getting into good shape going into next year. Did a pool loop that's a parkrun course in 19:38, going hard with a final KM in 03:48, which felt far, far harder than it used to. I'm carrying about a stone and a half more than when I was in peak shape last summer and I can definitely feel it.

Since we got back from holiday, my diet's been really clean, I've cut drinking alcohol just down to Friday/Saturday and I've lost about 8 pounds so far since I've started running again. An experienced runner once said to me you'll never smash your PBs unless you're at a weight where you look unwell - I'd probably not want to go that far but it would be nice to trim back down to around 11'5.

My physio reckons the cramps are to do with electrolytes/dehydration on longer runs. I hadn't been carrying any water on long runs so I've bought a water belt thing off Amazon and will give it a go on Sunday. I've felt good all week on the shorter runs, although there has been a niggle in my knee that has been coming and going. Hopefully it will ease as a I decrease the mileage closer to the race.

I totally hear you about the weight, have dropped about a stone (to 10'5) with the extra training since Xmas and have been staying away from the shit food/booze. Although been getting some serious cravings for buttery spuds!
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,363
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18933 on: March 30, 2022, 01:51:37 pm »
Good to hear people are still at it and seeing results
Quote from: damomad on March 30, 2022, 01:07:48 pm
My physio reckons the cramps are to do with electrolytes/dehydration on longer runs. I hadn't been carrying any water on long runs so I've bought a water belt thing off Amazon and will give it a go on Sunday. I've felt good all week on the shorter runs, although there has been a niggle in my knee that has been coming and going. Hopefully it will ease as a I decrease the mileage closer to the race.

I totally hear you about the weight, have dropped about a stone (to 10'5) with the extra training since Xmas and have been staying away from the shit food/booze. Although been getting some serious cravings for buttery spuds!
Hopefully that sorts you mate; I have never really taken gels or water out with me because I don't like carrying, but the belt sounds like a good compromise. Diet is the tough one for me, I can generally eat well, I can avoid sugar (in the typical sense) but I'm a dog for carbs and especially pasta which I suppose becomes sugar in the body. I really have to try hard to keep my portion sizes down. Beer too, especially a good porter or wheat beer, hard to resist but I've cut down to one evening a week, where I'll go max 3 drinks.

Had a really enjoyable run yesterday. Had the morning off as all my meetings were going to run late into the evening, so got out mid morning, air was a perfect crisp 10 with the sun shining and did a really nice loop from mine into the old village nearby and through woods and past fields. Went a sure and steady 04:40 all the way round and just enjoyed it. There's a lot to be said for going out sometimes and purposefully keeping a calm pace - I used to use my recovery runs to 'enjoy the run' but I'm not really doing the mileage yet to necessitate it. Was great either way.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,021
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18934 on: March 30, 2022, 02:36:49 pm »
Hello all. Always so impressive to read you reports. Can only imagine running that far/fast!

I was out for my usual 5k plod earlier, Ive been gradually trying to up my pace over the last couple of weeks and am getting there (slowly). As I was out I thought about how you approach running both uphill and downhill. Probably some stupid questions but do you do anything differently compared to when running on the flat? Im talking relatively gentle inclines/declines of no more than about 500m in length.

Do you try and push yourselves to get faster on the downhill to make up time elsewhere?
Do you slow your pace going uphill to find a steady pace youre comfortable with? Or do you just try and push on to the top of the hill as quickly as you can?

Probably some stupid questions but as someone who generally plods around at a similar pace throughout I wondered if if I should be doing anything differently on hills to try and shave some time off.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,505
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18935 on: March 30, 2022, 04:15:52 pm »
Its a fair question. I used to kind of hold back on the downhills and try save myself for the uphills but uphills i really struggle

Uphills i just do what i can now, downhill I just let the momentum carry me and go a bit faster.

3 of us used to go out running. there was one road that was way downhill and then immediately way uphill. We were roughly all the same pace so the lads would go normal pace down the hill and manage the uphill better. for downhill i used to just peg it and i would be well ahead but by the time we got to the top a few seconds later i was caught.

Just do whatever your a comfortable with
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,363
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18936 on: March 30, 2022, 05:12:05 pm »
Personally always try to stay steady on the uphill's but use the downhill's momentum for extra speed.

Like paulrazor said, whatever works best for you, trial and error is no bad thing in running.

Some of the cross country events I've done, it's mad how quick some people do the downhill sections. It's the ones who are fearless and seemingly don't give a fuck about snapping their femur or impaling themselves on a root that do it quickest. Always scared me to essentially let myself almost fall down the some of the descents.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,184
  • J.F.T.97
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18937 on: March 30, 2022, 05:45:13 pm »
Its definitely a cold.

I've tested three times and all came back negative. Plus as long as you're vaccinated you don't need to test to enter Italy.

Had the confirmation email through today. My bib number is in the 400's.

Please God don't let them have mixed me up with a 2:20 runner or something.
If so I'll get some very odd glances on Sunday morning  ;D
Logged

Offline kevlumley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,096
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18938 on: March 30, 2022, 08:25:54 pm »
Uphill v downhill. Uphill, i just try to go steady a lot slower than normal pace, but try to aim to keep same pace, easing into it. If you struggling to get up the hill, you have to go slower until you can manage, but of course its going to be harder and more effort. If it is too easy, put a bit more into it as you progress. Top tip i find is to not look up the hill, convincing yourself its not as steep. An occasional glance to see where you are in relation to the top doesn't hurt. Also if you know the hill, you may have certain landmarks or parts in the route you recognise, always good to break it up psychologically.

As for downhill, i can go fastish, its a good way to stretch the legs, but have to manage the landing a little bit, as you are falling. I definitely cannot run downhill as fast as i used to, i think its technique.

I think weebroalan and hartless would be good contributors to this conversation as they both run a lot of hills.

If you ever want a good 5km test, try Ashton Court parkrun in Bristol. It an out and back, half uphill to begin with and half downhill, same route on way back. You won't thank me for it later, but it is rewarding at the end. Good luck.
Logged

Online Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18939 on: March 30, 2022, 11:13:04 pm »
I always try and stay on the front foot going upwards, as well as keeping a steady pace, more or less regardless of the incline. I also keep my step relatively short. If I start walking mid-hill it's very hard to get going again. If it's trail running, over roots and rocks, I'd rather walk at pace than try to run the steepest sections.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,505
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18940 on: March 31, 2022, 10:31:51 am »
Me and some friends decided we would do 5k a day every day for March

Rules were if we had to skip a day to make up for it down the line.

One lad finished yesterday as he said 30 days was all he was doing, but he is the fastest of us. He only skipped one day, quite often goes golfing or cycling after etc. A football match or treadmill counted towards the miles too.

Anyway fatso here gave it a go, my times are tragic. I missed 8 days altogether, family stuff usually got in the way.

I didnt get out on sunday so it meant I not only had to run 5k every day monday to thursday but claw back a further 14km

I have managed 3 8.5k runs in that time so have clawed back nearly all of it, one last day today where I have to do 8.5k

My left knee is absolutely throbbing, if it wasnt the last day id leave it
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,505
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18941 on: March 31, 2022, 03:29:57 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on March 31, 2022, 10:31:51 am

done

legs gone, thighs gone. knee sore but thats it

an average of 5k per day every day in march

poor times but i really did push hard to get it done

and im done
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,021
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18942 on: March 31, 2022, 03:32:24 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on March 31, 2022, 03:29:57 pm
done

legs gone, thighs gone. knee sore but thats it

an average of 5k per day every day in march

poor times but i really did push hard to get it done

and im done

Well done mate. Feet up!
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,505
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18943 on: March 31, 2022, 03:39:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 31, 2022, 03:32:24 pm
Well done mate. Feet up!
cheers

steak and a bottle of wine tonight

if it wasnt the last day the knee would have been rested, just giving the kid a shower earlier i was in bits

plus i went out only 14 hours after my last run

It is great for the aul head this running, not so much the legs though ;)
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18944 on: March 31, 2022, 07:55:05 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on March 31, 2022, 03:29:57 pm
done

legs gone, thighs gone. knee sore but thats it

an average of 5k per day every day in march

poor times but i really did push hard to get it done

and im done

Well done, but if you're not used to the load, pushing yourself like that might not be the best approach. The risk of injury is high. Rest is vital.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,505
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18945 on: April 1, 2022, 08:29:18 am »
Quote from: Crimson on March 31, 2022, 07:55:05 pm
Well done, but if you're not used to the load, pushing yourself like that might not be the best approach. The risk of injury is high. Rest is vital.
yeah the lads i did it with, plan is to do local 5k park run saturday and out for breakfast after

I think i will be swerving the park run as the knee is quite sore. Think I can feel a bit of swelling
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,019
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18946 on: April 1, 2022, 11:46:47 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on April  1, 2022, 08:29:18 am
yeah the lads i did it with, plan is to do local 5k park run saturday and out for breakfast after

I think i will be swerving the park run as the knee is quite sore. Think I can feel a bit of swelling

You could see about volunteering at the parkrun theyre going to if the knees sore? That way you look after the knee but crucially can still justify the breakfast!
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,041
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18947 on: April 3, 2022, 07:05:42 pm »
Did a 18:49 parkrun at the weekend. Towards the end a fella dropped back and encouraged me to sprint into the end with him. Busted a gut, and did a PB. Theres some decent people out there!
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,505
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18948 on: April 4, 2022, 08:23:48 am »
Quote from: damomad on April  3, 2022, 07:05:42 pm
Did a 18:49 parkrun at the weekend. Towards the end a fella dropped back and encouraged me to sprint into the end with him. Busted a gut, and did a PB. Theres some decent people out there!
great time

I went down to support a mate at the park run, he did the 30 day challenge with me. this was after a days rest for him. he smashed his pb with a 22.30

he is in his mid 40s and only took up running in his late 30s, said voices in his head were screaming at him to stop

It amazes me the way some the quicker ones dont even look like they are running fast, I saw 4 lads finish around the 18-19 min mark and they werent even out of breath and didnt even look tired
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline weebroalan

  • Liable to be bamboozled at traffic lights. Beware! Prefers creme eggs to whoppers. Mr irresponsible-in detention for getting on a train
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,704
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18949 on: April 4, 2022, 12:57:09 pm »
Downhill - downhill running is literally free speed and free energy. Its very hard to keep your heart rate high running downhill as gravity is working with you so make the most of it.

The biggest problem people encounter is the fear of running downhill. The fear of letting go can be strong (will I fall, will I hurt myself, is my form good enough etc). So you've got to practice pushing yourself into that uncomfortable place where you begin to feel out of control. The more you practice, the faster you can go before the fear kicks in.

Quick footstephs/high cadence is important for good form to reduce the impact - ironically if you do it properly, fast downhilling should be less damaging that slower downhilling, where you are braking with your muscles to try and slow down which can leave you with sore quads.

Uphill - my approach is try and hit a steady pace you can sustain to the top. You want to lean into the hill slightly but not bend over and arch your back. Like downhilling I like the high cadence approach which feels a lot easier than trying to take big strides. Uphill training is great for your form as its low impact and encourages your body to adopt a good posture.
Logged

Offline harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,659
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18950 on: April 4, 2022, 10:30:38 pm »
Quote from: weebroalan on April  4, 2022, 12:57:09 pm
Downhill - downhill running is literally free speed and free energy. Its very hard to keep your heart rate high running downhill as gravity is working with you so make the most of it.

The biggest problem people encounter is the fear of running downhill. The fear of letting go can be strong (will I fall, will I hurt myself, is my form good enough etc). So you've got to practice pushing yourself into that uncomfortable place where you begin to feel out of control. The more you practice, the faster you can go before the fear kicks in.

Quick footstephs/high cadence is important for good form to reduce the impact - ironically if you do it properly, fast downhilling should be less damaging that slower downhilling, where you are braking with your muscles to try and slow down which can leave you with sore quads.

Uphill - my approach is try and hit a steady pace you can sustain to the top. You want to lean into the hill slightly but not bend over and arch your back. Like downhilling I like the high cadence approach which feels a lot easier than trying to take big strides. Uphill training is great for your form as its low impact and encourages your body to adopt a good posture.

You mentioned cadence a few times and its something I need to improve, currently around the low 160s, I would like to get it up to the 170 mark.

What would be the best way to improve ones cadence, I just cant do the metronome thing on the iPhone!
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,363
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18951 on: April 5, 2022, 07:40:45 pm »
Quote from: damomad on April  3, 2022, 07:05:42 pm
Did a 18:49 parkrun at the weekend. Towards the end a fella dropped back and encouraged me to sprint into the end with him. Busted a gut, and did a PB. Theres some decent people out there!
Cracking time mate well done.

Quote from: paulrazor on April  4, 2022, 08:23:48 am
It amazes me the way some the quicker ones dont even look like they are running fast, I saw 4 lads finish around the 18-19 min mark and they werent even out of breath and didnt even look tired
Its nuts how effortless some make it look; a while back I paced my mate around a parkrun when he was aiming for sub 20 (did his PB of 20:38 but didnt quite have that final push in him) and all the way round was this guy probably in his late 40s, early 50s, looking so un-dynamic I just couldnt fathom how he was ahead of us all the way round and not looking knackered. Had this weird heavy plodding style but it worked for him. Towards the end when I was trying to get my mate to dig deep and kick, the bloke just picked it up and whizzed off, ridiculously quick, like probably 03:20 a km odd. At the end, he didnt look knackered or flustered and it couldnt compute with me that someone who had that style of running who looked so uneasy and uncoordinated could be that fast.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,505
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18952 on: Yesterday at 01:10:59 pm »
yep, Good few runners were in my building when it wasnt work from home.

I think at least 7 ran a marathon. One of the lads who used to go out had the strangest run ever, you would see him as you drive home and it was one of them runs you look and then keeping looking as you are driving and get very distracted, you would be even laughing at him some days.

He looks like he was running with a combination of a torn achilles, piles and trying really hard not to shit

yet he can run a 4 hour marathon
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,184
  • J.F.T.97
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18953 on: Today at 06:37:01 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 01:10:59 pm
yep, Good few runners were in my building when it wasnt work from home.

I think at least 7 ran a marathon. One of the lads who used to go out had the strangest run ever, you would see him as you drive home and it was one of them runs you look and then keeping looking as you are driving and get very distracted, you would be even laughing at him some days.

He looks like he was running with a combination of a torn achilles, piles and trying really hard not to shit

yet he can run a 4 hour marathon

My gait isn't particularly lovely and some of the pictures I wonder how I've never had a serious injury. Not currently but back at my peak fitness and training I ran a 45 minute 10k, a sub 21 5k and a 3:56 marathon.

Gait (and build) can trick the mind. On the start line on Sunday in Milan I started towards the back of the final corral as everyone looked a lot slimmer than me.

I didn't get close to my 3:56 (or 4:04 I ran in Athens in 2017) but I was certainly quicker and better prepared than a lot of slimmer Italian runners.

 ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 469 470 471 472 473 [474]   Go Up
« previous next »
 