Circa, well done on the half, impressive time, considering there is a 3 mile hill so early on. I mean that would probably take a lot out of you so early on, so nailing a 1:27 is impressive. Have you tried flatter spring or autumn half races? Sounds to me like you have 1:25:00 potential. What do you reckon?



I found myself trying to improve speed and threshold, miles off where i wanted to be. At least 2 mins off of 5km, but i was improving. I didn't really set myself serious goals, just try to get back under 20 mins in a year or so. I was running around 25-30 miles a week, over 5 sessions. But it was probably too much and wasn't recovering enough. I just took the view 5 sessions was better than 4, which is probably what i should have done. Ideally i think you want about a 80/20 training block where 80% is really low intensity and 20% is the harder stuff. So was doing an easy long run religiously, then mixing up recovery runs, threshold runs, interval session and a 5km effort. So the intervals and thresholds really helped. I probably was doing 60/40 however, which was too much. I firmly believe you can improve most things, it just takes time, just got to be patient and realistic.



I got covid before, nothing major but had two weeks off. I probably went back to running too early and tried running too quickly. Now im injured with some horrible pelvic region pain, that i just can't shake off, even only running once a week. Time to admit defeat and see a physio, which i have booked in for end of this week. It is the most frustrating part of running or any sport for that matter, when you love the sport so much. It could take me 10 weeks, depends on what is wrong. Im not sure if it is a sports hernia, i have checked i don't think it is. But as soon as i run, i get the pain again, in the very lowest part of the abdomen. I can still do 5km, but once a week. Afterwards i will be sore for a few days, so i do nothing, just to be able to do 5km again, once a week. But i need to fix it. Then i need to correct all the weaknesses and imbalances. Point im making is staying injury free is a big part of life, so get the training/recovery balance right, not like me!



Good luck with your 5KM goals, you can still improve i am sure and have a really good go at a flat half, i for one would be interested to hear how you got on if you managed one.