Me and some mates trying to do or at least average 5k a day in March



There was one friday i was in absolute agony, could hardly walk, couldnt twist or turn without a searing pain in my hips and back



To do some catch up I did a 10k run on saturday, Half way through I actually felt really hungry, I reckon I have done at least 200 ten km runs in my life and can safely say the worst I have ever felt after one was saturday.



My eyes kinda felt like I was seeing rings and I had to drive home, worst of all was an absolutely pounding headache that took a good couple of hours to shift.



On average I am now down 16km but I think I can claw it back