General Running Thread

Re: General Running Thread
March 1, 2022, 08:41:39 am
Circa: I was in an and around 22, before i started getting 3/4 runs in a week consistently. Ah the half was just a training run! I have booked a half race at the end of May though, will hopefully be able to enjoy it a bit after having ran the full a few weeks before. I did one full about 10 years ago, 3.33. The training for that was just long runs and no real tempo running so I know I can beat that.

Have you been out much over the last month? Any races planned?
Re: General Running Thread
March 20, 2022, 11:27:15 am
Anyone in here had Covid and if so how did you feel on your runs after?
Re: General Running Thread
Yesterday at 09:24:10 am
Quote from: S on March 20, 2022, 11:27:15 am
Anyone in here had Covid and if so how did you feel on your runs after?
I caught covid 2 weeks ago - back running since last Thursday. Feeling a bit tired and lethargic but my heart rate isn't through the roof so hopefully I've got away ithout any long lasting effects. Just feels similar to recovery after a bad cold. Are you recovering?
Re: General Running Thread
Yesterday at 12:53:22 pm
Me and some mates trying to do or at least average 5k a day in March

There was one friday i was in absolute agony, could hardly walk, couldnt twist or turn without a searing pain in my hips and back

To do some catch up I did a 10k run on saturday, Half way through I actually felt really hungry, I reckon I have done at least 200 ten km runs in my life and can safely say the worst I have ever felt after one was saturday.

My eyes kinda felt like I was seeing rings and I had to drive home, worst of all was an absolutely pounding headache that took a good couple of hours to shift.

On average I am now down 16km but I think I can claw it back
Re: General Running Thread
Today at 11:09:19 am
I was out on Sunday, about 20k in and felt a searing pain right in the middle of the base of my foot. Had to stop and stretch it against a wall. It eased for another couple of km but came back and I had to walk home.

Been reading up about it and I think it may just be foot cramps which I've never really experienced before until this training cycle. I had been on the beer 2 days before so maybe due to dehydration? Bit worried because if it kicks in during the marathon, there's no way I'm finishing.
