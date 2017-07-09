Raul nice to hear from you and glad you popped in. Good luck with 2022, at least you can start from where you want to.
Circa1892, sorry about your diagnosis, but that is half of it, isn't it, finding out what is up. That is impressive 10km pace, i think a lot will be encouraged by those times and be getting into those sort of training blocks. Nice work.
Drinks Sangria, similar kudos to you, if you are breezing a 6km at that pace, the only way is faster on races.
I am trying to push the 1km pace. Im getting anything from 4:11 to 4:30 on 1 km intervals and probably can do a 4:20 per km pace on a 4km threshold run. As circa1892 wrote, training blocks really help. SO hoping those paces will increase in 2022.