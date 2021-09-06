« previous next »
Author Topic: General Running Thread  (Read 631115 times)

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18800 on: September 6, 2021, 10:13:02 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on September  6, 2021, 10:07:44 am
I was doing a 5 k park run on saturday and as far as going for PB i saw one family push their daughter very hard, I have to say it was uncomfortable to watch, not a pick of fat on the girl but she was only about 10. Saw her at the line and she could hardly breath and was holding her chest. It wasnt nice to see that, I seriously thought she was going to collapse.

Bit much for a 10 year old, I definitely wouldnt have been able for that at her age
Ridiculous to subject a 10 year old to that, especially at a park run. I understand people use it as a platform for PBs but come on, a child not even out of primary school? Embarrassing behaviour and unfair expectations.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18801 on: September 6, 2021, 10:15:33 am »
You're likely to do more harm running long now after last weekend than any good. You're giving yourself no time to recover from 21 miles and are increasing the risk of another injury. I've seen it happen in a running club. You'll tell yourself you feel ok and you "need" to do it. You don't. Eat well, get lots of sleep. Drink plenty of water and keep yourself ticking over

Unless you're Kipchoge running for 22+ miles is almost universally no recommended for the non elites.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18802 on: September 6, 2021, 10:16:27 am »
yep, I reckon that was her age

Ok I have no problem with the child being tired but when she is struggling to breath and holding her chest its not good
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18803 on: September 6, 2021, 10:54:10 am »
Thanks for the advice, apprecaited
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18804 on: September 6, 2021, 11:04:46 am »
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on September  6, 2021, 10:54:10 am
Thanks for the advice, apprecaited

Likewise! Cheers DS and Mark.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18805 on: September 7, 2021, 01:21:27 pm »
Agree with the taper. 3 weeks normally if following a plan. Really start to wind it down over that 3 weeks. Also if you have a bit of money and you are feeling a bit tired and sore, book in a sports massage, because it makes a big difference if you have been loading your body. Your legs will feel amazing afterwards and you will feel nice and fresh on marathon day.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18806 on: September 7, 2021, 01:35:21 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September  5, 2021, 11:25:02 pm
Pushed myself a bit too much this weekend. Did 13 miles with a mate whos a better, faster runner than me. He went at my pace but still felt I overdid it slightly.

Sole of my foot is painful so have been working it through with a good ball. My calf in the same leg feels a bit tight too. The foot pain has been there a little while but the calf is new. I presume they could be linked and maybe Ive been compensating for the foot being sore somehow?

My race is in 3 weeks. Should I take it easier this week? Ive been following a slightly more intense plan than Im used to this time and maybe its just a bit beyond me!
I am only replying now but yeah definitely take it easy or you wont make it to race day

Quote from: kevlumley on September  7, 2021, 01:21:27 pm
Agree with the taper. 3 weeks normally if following a plan. Really start to wind it down over that 3 weeks. Also if you have a bit of money and you are feeling a bit tired and sore, book in a sports massage, because it makes a big difference if you have been loading your body. Your legs will feel amazing afterwards and you will feel nice and fresh on marathon day.

first 10 mile i ever did, the knees were gone that day, next day in a hotel i used the swimming pool and jacuzzi, definitely made me feel better
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18807 on: September 9, 2021, 10:57:10 am »
Youngest Sam has had a good couple of weeks

3rd in Yorkshire 800m (Under13, year young) 2:22.54 - 7 seconds off his PB
1st Loughborough 1500m (under13) 4:54.69 - 6 seconds off PB

Did a 5K park run this weekend - 19:38 (41 secs off that course)

Hopefully he's going to be picked to represent Yorkshire to run in the mini-marathon races in London next month
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18808 on: September 9, 2021, 11:02:45 am »
Quote from: Ziltoid on September  9, 2021, 10:57:10 am
Youngest Sam has had a good couple of weeks

3rd in Yorkshire 800m (Under13, year young) 2:22.54 - 7 seconds off his PB
1st Loughborough 1500m (under13) 4:54.69 - 6 seconds off PB

Did a 5K park run this weekend - 19:38 (41 secs off that course)

Hopefully he's going to be picked to represent Yorkshire to run in the mini-marathon races in London next month

Wowzer, in great form.

I wonder if he pitched up at a junior parkrun some of the other parents would get a face on if he smashed the course record. :o
« Reply #18809 on: September 9, 2021, 03:49:00 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September  9, 2021, 11:02:45 am
Wowzer, in great form.

I wonder if he pitched up at a junior parkrun some of the other parents would get a face on if he smashed the course record. :o

Probably - he has turned up to a couple of relatively local junior ones (8-10 year old) in the past to have a crack at records (he had 4 at one time but one was broken recently).  At one heard a parent shouting at his lad to stay with him you can beat him - unfortunately Sam beat him by about a minute and a half.  Not sue how that went down afterwards with the lad and his dad.  Some parents do come up to the wife (as she normally takes him) whilst he's running and ask who he is etc, at least they can turn around to their kids and say he's top10 for his age at 1500m/800m in the UK.

He finished 5th in the adult one, the guy who won in 17:42 jogged back to cheer him on which was decent of him.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18810 on: September 9, 2021, 11:24:08 pm »
Thought 13.2 was good Sunday

Just went out and did 15.8

Slight miscalculation as thought I got at least 16k

But some going if I may say so. Was about 1 hr 43

Would like about 7 mins off that.

A half marathon is a distinct possibility again one day

First 6k was piss easy. Last 10k a mix of "I can run forever" and "wtf am I doing". Biggest complaint was a stone in my shoe with a mile to go. Bastard of a yolk. Anyway I'm rambling
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18811 on: September 10, 2021, 10:59:26 am »
Anyone doing Brighton this weekend?

Going as a spectator and struggling to understand where is good to park. Thinking of heading to the Amex and parking around there and getting the train towards the pier and walking from there.

Anyone been there before and know any good spots to park?
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18812 on: September 10, 2021, 01:53:54 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on September  9, 2021, 11:24:08 pm
Thought 13.2 was good Sunday

Just went out and did 15.8

Slight miscalculation as thought I got at least 16k

But some going if I may say so. Was about 1 hr 43

Would like about 7 mins off that.

A half marathon is a distinct possibility again one day

First 6k was piss easy. Last 10k a mix of "I can run forever" and "wtf am I doing". Biggest complaint was a stone in my shoe with a mile to go. Bastard of a yolk. Anyway I'm rambling

Impressive distance mate. I had a go at 10KM the other week and wasn't too bad. Had a another go last week and struggled the last 3KM. Its nice when you get that running feeling. Shame it doesn't happen much for me these days :-)
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18813 on: September 10, 2021, 03:50:00 pm »
Quote from: kevlumley on September 10, 2021, 01:53:54 pm
Impressive distance mate. I had a go at 10KM the other week and wasn't too bad. Had a another go last week and struggled the last 3KM. Its nice when you get that running feeling. Shame it doesn't happen much for me these days :-)

Yeah 10k was about the most I was doing until 2-3 weeks ago, few weeks off the booze and a few nights of pasta do make some difference

I am usually one of them that takes 20 minutes to get going then keep it steady. Last night I was into it straight away and kept going.

I was shattered after but if i had too I am sure I could have gone on for another wee while at least

Problem is the time for me, that was late last night, I couldnt sleep after and wasnt help by my 3 year old waking up at midnight

If I do it day time, as I found out last Sunday, I am only in the door and have him and the Mrs up in face pestering me before I even have a chance to have a shower then your legs are gone all day
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18814 on: September 11, 2021, 12:08:35 pm »
Feels like my run time has soured after getting the second vaccine with a bit of fever. Heavier in the legs and last runs have added another 4-5 min to my usual 10k time. Probably just in my head like  :wave
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18815 on: September 12, 2021, 08:43:46 am »
Did a 20.30 parkrun on Saturday, have an aim to do sub 20 this year so not far off now.

Still felt really strong in the home stretch so it tells me I can still improve pacing. Using a Garmin has been a game changer for me, gives me a good boot up the hole when I'm having thoughts about "what is the point of all this"? The thoughts kick in half way through a race and are as big a hinderance as the legs or my breathing.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18816 on: September 12, 2021, 09:53:53 am »
I realise this may be a "me" thing but I have a real issue with people running on my shoulder.

I should say a stranger running on my shoulder. An older gent was doing this to me at parkrun and I honestly felt like turning round and telling him to fuck off (I didn't as I'm sure I'd be all over parkrun FB). So I just slowed down and he had to go past me. On the second lap I was catching him up and I am as shocked to see him running on someone else's shoulder.

I went past them but only just, checked over my shoulder to see old guy moving past and towards me. Right I'm teaching you a lesson, sprinted about 50m or so completely dropping him, but then had nothing left at the end. Still finished ahead of him though.

Couple of friends doing the GNR this weekend, had an enjoyable time in the back end of 2015 doing that with them.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18817 on: September 12, 2021, 12:20:04 pm »
No I understand that Mark, its Park Run, not the Olympic Final 10km. I find it distracts me and can ruin my pacing if I feel I have to burn someone off at a stage where I wasnt yet ready to kick. Its just annoying to have someone in your peripheral like that when theres obviously space they can occupy other than right on your shoulder.

Damo, cracking time that mate, and if you felt like you had more left you will definitely smash some considerable time off that run. Keep consistent with the miles and throw the odd challenging session in and the times will fall.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18818 on: September 13, 2021, 11:25:33 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on September 10, 2021, 03:50:00 pm
Yeah 10k was about the most I was doing until 2-3 weeks ago, few weeks off the booze and a few nights of pasta do make some difference

I am usually one of them that takes 20 minutes to get going then keep it steady. Last night I was into it straight away and kept going.

I was shattered after but if i had too I am sure I could have gone on for another wee while at least

Problem is the time for me, that was late last night, I couldnt sleep after and wasnt help by my 3 year old waking up at midnight

If I do it day time, as I found out last Sunday, I am only in the door and have him and the Mrs up in face pestering me before I even have a chance to have a shower then your legs are gone all day

Yeah, remember mara training with a new born. I actually felt pretty bad for the mrs. You kind of have to come to some mutual agreement and do your bit. But running for you is probably as important as you taking the little one off your partners hands for 30 mins. It will do you the World of good. Generally i find, if i get my runs out the way early as poss, its the best. You got the whole day ahead of you then and your training is done. As nights start drawing in, i'd say getting out in daylight is so important. running at night, not a fan and i don't step correctly in darkness.

If not looked already, have a look at different types of runs, like easy long, tempo, intervals, progressions and plenty of rest in between sessions.

Well done on easing off the booze for a bit. It really affects me, so was good to get a long run out the way today after yesterdays game.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18819 on: September 13, 2021, 11:29:02 am »
Quote from: Crimson on September 11, 2021, 12:08:35 pm
Feels like my run time has soured after getting the second vaccine with a bit of fever. Heavier in the legs and last runs have added another 4-5 min to my usual 10k time. Probably just in my head like  :wave

I wouldn't say in your head, i mean you know what you are capable of and know your body better than anyone else, i'd say you are right. Another runner friend of mine supposed to be doing London marathon, had to lay off for about 6 weeks after 2nd vaccine. He couldn't run at all, felt absolutely awful. They thought it might be thyroid related, but he is much better now. They think it was the second vaccine. So just take it easy and see how you go. Everyone different.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18820 on: September 13, 2021, 08:40:59 pm »
Anyone got any tips for avoiding little niggling pains when running on a treadmill? I seem to be able to run for about 35 minutes at around 7.5 k pace before my hip starts to really ache. I try and do a little warm up before and a warm down after.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18821 on: September 13, 2021, 08:45:42 pm »
Do some S&C
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18822 on: September 13, 2021, 09:05:19 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on September 13, 2021, 08:45:42 pm
Do some S&C

Yeah, an episode of Sex & the City on the iPad makes a treadmill run fly by.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18823 on: September 18, 2021, 07:48:16 am »
Ive been running a lot recently, but Im having a few ankle issues.

Fairly sure its over pronating as the inside of my right ankle is uncomfortable. Its now a constant feeling. Any advice, seen as going to the quacks is hardly an option right now?
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18824 on: September 18, 2021, 08:27:19 am »
You need a gait analysis then they recommend some runners for it

Unfortunately haven't been out since Sunday. Got 11k in that day. Then my son gave me a poxy cold. Have it since Tuesday. Can't shake it off
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18825 on: September 18, 2021, 08:41:10 am »
Over pronation is a gimmick to get you to be special expensive trainers, the vast majority of people pronate and its completely normal
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18826 on: September 18, 2021, 09:28:58 am »
10 miles done this morning off the back of some rather dodgy guts over night! Felt a bit low on energy, probably unsurprisingly but got through.

Last long run done now, half marathon next week. I could really do someone to run with to keep my motivation going but my mates who are also doing it are both a bit faster than me so Im going to have to slug it out in my own and Im finding that tough at the moment.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18827 on: September 18, 2021, 01:04:22 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on September 18, 2021, 08:41:10 am
Over pronation is a gimmick to get you to be special expensive trainers, the vast majority of people pronate and its completely normal
I know its quite common, but Im in pain even walking now. So if its a potential solution, Ill probably look into it.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18828 on: September 18, 2021, 01:11:36 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on September 18, 2021, 01:04:22 pm
I know its quite common, but Im in pain even walking now. So if its a potential solution, Ill probably look into it.

Get yourself in with a physio, it'll more than likely be a load issue
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18829 on: Yesterday at 06:10:57 pm »
Rock n roll are pulling out of Liverpool. Presumably it's part of a wider pulling away from Europe decision.

It's a shame as it's much better than the BTR organised races in the city.

Glad I'm running the last half. It will always be a special run (for more than the obvious) - my now girlfriend and I struck up a conversation on the way to packet pick up in 2016.

Aside from that Milan is the first weekend of April next year so will truly have to sort myself for then.

Anyone running in the races this weekend? I'm spectating in Berlin and praying her knee holds up for 26.2
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18830 on: Yesterday at 06:28:34 pm »
Ealing Half Marathon for me on Sunday. Meant to be 23 degrees (although should hopefully be finished by the time it gets to about 20!).
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18831 on: Yesterday at 06:36:19 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:28:34 pm
Ealing Half Marathon for me on Sunday. Meant to be 23 degrees (although should hopefully be finished by the time it gets to about 20!).

Not the sort of weather you expect to be running in at the end of September.

Good luck and let us know how it goes.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18832 on: Yesterday at 06:56:09 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 06:36:19 pm
Not the sort of weather you expect to be running in at the end of September.

Good luck and let us know how it goes.

I stacked it on my penultimate run earlier, tripped up, made it about another 3 strides and then ended up cutting my knee and bruising my wrist. Wonderful prep!
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18833 on: Yesterday at 06:59:04 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:56:09 pm
I stacked it on my penultimate run earlier, tripped up, made it about another 3 strides and then ended up cutting my knee and bruising my wrist. Wonderful prep!

I did that before running a marathon PB. It's a lucky omen
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18834 on: Today at 02:31:33 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on September  9, 2021, 10:57:10 am
Youngest Sam has had a good couple of weeks

3rd in Yorkshire 800m (Under13, year young) 2:22.54 - 7 seconds off his PB
1st Loughborough 1500m (under13) 4:54.69 - 6 seconds off PB

Did a 5K park run this weekend - 19:38 (41 secs off that course)

Hopefully he's going to be picked to represent Yorkshire to run in the mini-marathon races in London next month

He was.  Unfortunately I can't go and watch but the missus and the eldest lad will be in attendance.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18835 on: Today at 03:46:16 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on September  9, 2021, 10:57:10 am
Youngest Sam has had a good couple of weeks

3rd in Yorkshire 800m (Under13, year young) 2:22.54 - 7 seconds off his PB
1st Loughborough 1500m (under13) 4:54.69 - 6 seconds off PB

Did a 5K park run this weekend - 19:38 (41 secs off that course)

Hopefully he's going to be picked to represent Yorkshire to run in the mini-marathon races in London next month
Sub 20 5km at his age is something exceptional.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18836 on: Today at 03:47:00 pm »
just did my first run in over a week

had really built up momentum but that cold fucked me up

6.2k in 38 mins today, a struggle, to be expected i guess
