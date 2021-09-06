I realise this may be a "me" thing but I have a real issue with people running on my shoulder.



I should say a stranger running on my shoulder. An older gent was doing this to me at parkrun and I honestly felt like turning round and telling him to fuck off (I didn't as I'm sure I'd be all over parkrun FB). So I just slowed down and he had to go past me. On the second lap I was catching him up and I am as shocked to see him running on someone else's shoulder.



I went past them but only just, checked over my shoulder to see old guy moving past and towards me. Right I'm teaching you a lesson, sprinted about 50m or so completely dropping him, but then had nothing left at the end. Still finished ahead of him though.



Couple of friends doing the GNR this weekend, had an enjoyable time in the back end of 2015 doing that with them.