Yeah 10k was about the most I was doing until 2-3 weeks ago, few weeks off the booze and a few nights of pasta do make some difference
I am usually one of them that takes 20 minutes to get going then keep it steady. Last night I was into it straight away and kept going.
I was shattered after but if i had too I am sure I could have gone on for another wee while at least
Problem is the time for me, that was late last night, I couldnt sleep after and wasnt help by my 3 year old waking up at midnight
If I do it day time, as I found out last Sunday, I am only in the door and have him and the Mrs up in face pestering me before I even have a chance to have a shower then your legs are gone all day
Yeah, remember mara training with a new born. I actually felt pretty bad for the mrs. You kind of have to come to some mutual agreement and do your bit. But running for you is probably as important as you taking the little one off your partners hands for 30 mins. It will do you the World of good. Generally i find, if i get my runs out the way early as poss, its the best. You got the whole day ahead of you then and your training is done. As nights start drawing in, i'd say getting out in daylight is so important. running at night, not a fan and i don't step correctly in darkness.
If not looked already, have a look at different types of runs, like easy long, tempo, intervals, progressions and plenty of rest in between sessions.
Well done on easing off the booze for a bit. It really affects me, so was good to get a long run out the way today after yesterdays game.