Wowzer, in great form.



I wonder if he pitched up at a junior parkrun some of the other parents would get a face on if he smashed the course record.



Probably - he has turned up to a couple of relatively local junior ones (8-10 year old) in the past to have a crack at records (he had 4 at one time but one was broken recently). At one heard a parent shouting at his lad to stay with him you can beat him - unfortunately Sam beat him by about a minute and a half. Not sue how that went down afterwards with the lad and his dad. Some parents do come up to the wife (as she normally takes him) whilst he's running and ask who he is etc, at least they can turn around to their kids and say he's top10 for his age at 1500m/800m in the UK.He finished 5th in the adult one, the guy who won in 17:42 jogged back to cheer him on which was decent of him.