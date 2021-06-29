« previous next »
Author Topic: General Running Thread

paulrazor

Re: General Running Thread
Reply #18760 on: June 29, 2021, 09:53:05 am
Hopefully you can be back soon. Remember as i said dont try come back after a week and risk months of an injury. if you have to rest if for 3 weeks for example do it. Cutting it short can be bad.

At the minute I have costochontritis (sp), its inflammation of the cartilage in your chest, can be caused by excessive sneezing and coughing. But this time it was a collision in football about 10 days ago, it wasnt too bad the first week but since I played golf friday, football saturday and ran yesterday its been quite painful. So resting it now. Other than rest and anti inflammatories theres nothing that can be done
red_Mark1980

Re: General Running Thread
Reply #18761 on: June 30, 2021, 07:28:14 am
I'd echo what drinks sangria said. Usually the problem area is a reaction to something else.

Trialled a new pair of shorts yesterday. Whether all my pairs are now old, or I've enjoyed myself too much recently, my shorts were always riding up, causing horrid chaffing despite putting glide on.

My girlfriend bought me a pair of Ron Hills that have a long leg under short.

I dunno what you'd call them. Basically not a hammock for your unmentionables.

They do unfortunately have a massive Union flag on the side so I look like a gammon
paulrazor

Re: General Running Thread
Reply #18762 on: July 16, 2021, 02:12:33 pm
I got back in the game last saturday after back and chest issues

a 6k run which i really struggled with but got it done

8.8 on tuesday night

8.8 yesterday afternoon which took nearly an hour. it was one of them the whole time the legs didnt wanna work, i did stop briefly as i had stones in my runners. Back was stiff and it was boiling.

I wasnt gonna go out today but with a free house i took advantage, i was sweating like hell this morning so needed a shower anyway. 6.2k in about 40 minutes. Awful time but in the sun all the time, it just saps your energy but better than nothing i guess

I can get that time down 4 minutes usually.

Just wanna trim down a bit so haven't drank since sunday and cut out a lot of bread and snacks
BIG DICK NICK

Re: General Running Thread
Reply #18763 on: July 16, 2021, 03:06:11 pm
Nice one Paul.

Im on my second week of a 12 week plan for my half marathon. Ive previously followed the beginners plan. Decided to push myself with the intermediate plan this time. It moves fast, have to do an 8 mile run tomorrow and that increases to 10 miles by next weekend.

Going to try and stick to it religiously though. I hope it means by the time the race comes around Ill have done the distance already and hopefully will be able to go a bit quicker than my last couple of efforts (although Im not expecting a massive reduction in my time!).
paulrazor

Re: General Running Thread
Reply #18764 on: July 16, 2021, 03:39:07 pm
youll be flying if you stick to that

will be no problem to you
Pheeny

Re: General Running Thread
Reply #18765 on: July 16, 2021, 07:31:39 pm
Went out for my first run in months today,an easy 5k run (6:27 /km pace) around the Army base that I work at.

A little stiff in my legs at the moment but all the cycling has kept me in shape so otherwise feeling fine.
red_Mark1980

Re: General Running Thread
Reply #18766 on: July 17, 2021, 05:16:12 pm
How the fuck do people run on a treadmill?

Did apparently 9 miles today (according to my watch) felt a little more to my feel and the treadmill was saying it was 12km.

It was definitely cooler than outside and the added bonus of not finding myself 4 miles from home and needing to pull a Paula.

This marathon in a month should be a doddle  :o
Ziltoid

Re: General Running Thread
Reply #18767 on: July 20, 2021, 11:32:33 am
My lad who's just turned 11 ran 5:02.9 for 1500m on Sunday - knocked 8 secs off his best.  Sub 5 clocking soon.  Don't think I did that until I was 14 - did get down to 4:05 though.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: General Running Thread
Reply #18768 on: July 20, 2021, 11:37:47 am
Quote from: Ziltoid on July 20, 2021, 11:32:33 am
My lad who's just turned 11 ran 5:02.9 for 1500m on Sunday - knocked 8 secs off his best.  Sub 5 clocking soon.  Don't think I did that until I was 14 - did get down to 4:05 though.

Thats incredible (him, not you you big show off).
Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
Reply #18769 on: July 20, 2021, 02:58:02 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on July 20, 2021, 11:32:33 am
My lad who's just turned 11 ran 5:02.9 for 1500m on Sunday - knocked 8 secs off his best.  Sub 5 clocking soon.  Don't think I did that until I was 14 - did get down to 4:05 though.
That's brilliant! I think I was in my 20s before I could run like that! He'll take 30 seconds off that within 2 years. Sounds like he's got some talent mate.
Ziltoid

Re: General Running Thread
Reply #18770 on: July 20, 2021, 04:15:20 pm
Still holds the European indoor 800m age best for an 8 year old

6  3:22.91         Richard Lindqvist     FIN  4. 8.09 Turku                 20. 2.16
7  3:03.85           Lukas Brandt                FIN 25. 4.08 Turku                 20. 2.16
8  2:40.60       Sam Keighley               ENG 11. 6.10 Sheffield             27. 1.19
9  2:35.89         Sami Sanevuori            FIN 20. 2.86 Turku                 12. 3.95
10 2:24.09        Ryan Gray                    SCO 31. 3.00 Glasgow                6. 3.11
11 2:17.08        Andreas Fjeld Halvorsen     NOR 14. 9.05 Bærum                 14. 1.17
12 2:11.93        Jakob Ingebrigtsen       NOR 19. 9.00 Haugesund              6. 1.13
13 1:58.37        Gert-Jan Liefers            NED 26. 9.78 Den Haag              28. 2.92
14 1:56.54        Jakob Ingebrigtsen        NOR 19. 9.00 Sandnes               18. 1.15
15 1:53.38        Sebastian Keiner           GER 22. 8.89 Erfurt                 4. 2.05
16 1:50.21        Olle Walleräng              SWE  5. 2.85 Eskilstuna            19. 1.02
17 1:47.44        David Fiegen                LUX  3. 9.84 Wien                   3. 2.02
18 1:44.35        Yuri Borzakovski           RUS 12. 4.81 Dortmund              30. 1.00
19 1:44.15        Yuri Borzakovski           RUS 12. 4.81 Karlsruhe             27. 1.01

http://www.elisanet.fi/eu-athletics-age-records/indoor.htm
BIG DICK NICK

Re: General Running Thread
Reply #18771 on: July 20, 2021, 05:39:31 pm
:o

Amazing!
kevlumley

Re: General Running Thread
Reply #18772 on: August 11, 2021, 05:30:52 pm
Not been on this thread for ages. Nice to see it is still alive. Not seen some of the older members, by that i mean the ones who were on here a lot, like Mr Boat, Hartless, Weebroalan, oldNo7, hope they are all ok. Nice to see some new members.

Got injured, gave it a rest, got injured, gave up for a long time. Then decided enough is enough and went as drastic as 1/4 mile intervals with 3 mins walking x 4 repeats. Slowly, slowly built up from there. No real ambition other than just trying to get some fitness back, run a Park Run when i can and just enjoy life with running.

Hope you are all achieving your goals and enjoying it. Been a terrible last 18 months or so and running is such a positive thing in my life.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: General Running Thread
Reply #18773 on: August 11, 2021, 05:41:39 pm
Welcome back Kev!

Im building up to a half marathon at the end of September. Ran a ten miler at the weekend (admittedly with a couple of short stops) and trying to do 12 this Sunday. I run out of pavements beyond 6 though so not ideal!
red_Mark1980

Re: General Running Thread
Reply #18774 on: August 11, 2021, 05:43:53 pm
Quote from: kevlumley on August 11, 2021, 05:30:52 pm
Not been on this thread for ages. Nice to see it is still alive. Not seen some of the older members, by that i mean the ones who were on here a lot, like Mr Boat, Hartless, Weebroalan, oldNo7, hope they are all ok. Nice to see some new members.

Got injured, gave it a rest, got injured, gave up for a long time. Then decided enough is enough and went as drastic as 1/4 mile intervals with 3 mins walking x 4 repeats. Slowly, slowly built up from there. No real ambition other than just trying to get some fitness back, run a Park Run when i can and just enjoy life with running.

Hope you are all achieving your goals and enjoying it. Been a terrible last 18 months or so and running is such a positive thing in my life.

Alan is too busy running the Lakeland 100 mile ultra in 31 hours to post  :)

I think everyone is still running in various forms. Guess the last 18 months and last season for the reds has reduced everyones activity on here.

Good to see you back Kev. Best of luck with the road back. Taking it sensibly I see
kevlumley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,942
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: General Running Thread
Reply #18775 on: August 12, 2021, 03:12:07 pm
Sorry Mark, just realised you have also been on here a while too, glad you still here.

Well done Alan, he really took a shine to the Ultra stuff. I remember talking to myself after a half and saying i could never go around again, but somehow talked myself into marathons. But Ultras, nah, that is definitely for Alan and Hartless :-)

It took me a long time in life to actually listen to my body. I have learned i cannot live without running, so i just need to take it easy, rather than months sidelined. I think you get away with it when younger, but i ain't so i cannot.

Nice to catch up on reading what people have been up to and really nice to see some others who are getting right into it as well. I will try and post when i can.
Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
Reply #18776 on: August 13, 2021, 11:35:47 am
Update, I've not ran properly now in over a month, the 'small groin issue' was a tear in my hip flexor, that swelled, put pressure onto the lower abdominals and lead to further compensation injuries in the lower back and upper left quad. At the same time I've been recovering from ankle ligament damage from football, so lots of fun basically! I was told to essentially do nothing for two weeks and keep the load off my ankle, then I've been doing some exercises given to me twice daily. The hip flexor is not giving me anywhere near the dull pain I was getting before so I'm very hopeful I'll be back out and running again.

I hate not being able to get out, especially now events have started again given my progress over the last year, but healing properly is important and these things happen. I'm aiming for the end of this month to properly start building some miles again. Will maybe start as low as 15 miles a week and build up again.
amir87

Re: General Running Thread
Reply #18777 on: August 13, 2021, 11:42:33 am
Quote from: Ziltoid on July 20, 2021, 04:15:20 pm
Still holds the European indoor 800m age best for an 8 year old

6  3:22.91         Richard Lindqvist     FIN  4. 8.09 Turku                 20. 2.16
7  3:03.85           Lukas Brandt                FIN 25. 4.08 Turku                 20. 2.16
8  2:40.60       Sam Keighley               ENG 11. 6.10 Sheffield             27. 1.19
9  2:35.89         Sami Sanevuori            FIN 20. 2.86 Turku                 12. 3.95
10 2:24.09        Ryan Gray                    SCO 31. 3.00 Glasgow                6. 3.11
11 2:17.08        Andreas Fjeld Halvorsen     NOR 14. 9.05 Bærum                 14. 1.17
12 2:11.93        Jakob Ingebrigtsen       NOR 19. 9.00 Haugesund              6. 1.13
13 1:58.37        Gert-Jan Liefers            NED 26. 9.78 Den Haag              28. 2.92
14 1:56.54        Jakob Ingebrigtsen        NOR 19. 9.00 Sandnes               18. 1.15
15 1:53.38        Sebastian Keiner           GER 22. 8.89 Erfurt                 4. 2.05
16 1:50.21        Olle Walleräng              SWE  5. 2.85 Eskilstuna            19. 1.02
17 1:47.44        David Fiegen                LUX  3. 9.84 Wien                   3. 2.02
18 1:44.35        Yuri Borzakovski           RUS 12. 4.81 Dortmund              30. 1.00
19 1:44.15        Yuri Borzakovski           RUS 12. 4.81 Karlsruhe             27. 1.01

http://www.elisanet.fi/eu-athletics-age-records/indoor.htm


He's still got some way to go before he gets to my son, Yuri Borzakovski's, level.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: General Running Thread
Reply #18778 on: August 13, 2021, 12:32:03 pm
Quote from: amir87 on August 13, 2021, 11:42:33 am
He's still got some way to go before he gets to my son, Yuri Borzakovski's, level.

How is your Yuri? Who can forget that fastest time for a 19 year old he set back in 2001. Cant believe hes 39 now. 6 years older than his old man. :D
amir87

Re: General Running Thread
Reply #18779 on: August 13, 2021, 12:36:27 pm
Didn't even realise those were dates on the right hand side :lmao
Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
Reply #18780 on: August 13, 2021, 12:46:39 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on August 13, 2021, 12:32:03 pm
6 years older than his old man. :D
Fucking hell he is quick.
red_Mark1980

Re: General Running Thread
Reply #18781 on: August 14, 2021, 07:37:06 pm
Quote from: kevlumley on August 12, 2021, 03:12:07 pm
Sorry Mark, just realised you have also been on here a while too, glad you still here.

Well done Alan, he really took a shine to the Ultra stuff. I remember talking to myself after a half and saying i could never go around again, but somehow talked myself into marathons. But Ultras, nah, that is definitely for Alan and Hartless :-)

It took me a long time in life to actually listen to my body. I have learned i cannot live without running, so i just need to take it easy, rather than months sidelined. I think you get away with it when younger, but i ain't so i cannot.

Nice to catch up on reading what people have been up to and really nice to see some others who are getting right into it as well. I will try and post when i can.

Don't mention it. Barely running.

Another DNF for the list today Shropshire hills marathon. Girlfriend had knee issues less than 4 miles in and the terrain was awful.

Trail runs need to be short. I have agreement no more trail marathons. I wasn't in great shape myself so was overjoyed when she asked when the next check point was we could bail at.
weebroalan

Re: General Running Thread
Reply #18782 on: August 14, 2021, 08:13:14 pm
Quote from: kevlumley on August 11, 2021, 05:30:52 pm
Not been on this thread for ages. Nice to see it is still alive. Not seen some of the older members, by that i mean the ones who were on here a lot, like Mr Boat, Hartless, Weebroalan, oldNo7, hope they are all ok. Nice to see some new members.

Got injured, gave it a rest, got injured, gave up for a long time. Then decided enough is enough and went as drastic as 1/4 mile intervals with 3 mins walking x 4 repeats. Slowly, slowly built up from there. No real ambition other than just trying to get some fitness back, run a Park Run when i can and just enjoy life with running.

Hope you are all achieving your goals and enjoying it. Been a terrible last 18 months or so and running is such a positive thing in my life.
Good to hear from you again Kev! My philosophy is just do what you enjoy. No point hammering yourself for a 5 second PB if you end up crocked. Better to make it sustainable - although I know that sounds kind of crazy coming from me running ultra distances.

And I realise Ive been rubbish at posting in here for a while now so Ill try to do better on that one!
weebroalan

Re: General Running Thread
Reply #18783 on: August 14, 2021, 08:14:37 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on August 14, 2021, 07:37:06 pm
Don't mention it. Barely running.

Another DNF for the list today Shropshire hills marathon. Girlfriend had knee issues less than 4 miles in and the terrain was awful.

Trail runs need to be short. I have agreement no more trail marathons. I wasn't in great shape myself so was overjoyed when she asked when the next check point was we could bail at.
Sorry to hear about the DNF marko. Looked on Strava and saw 3,000ft over 17 miles. Thats very tasty ascent there getting close to 200ft per mile. Rest up and recover well!
red_Mark1980

Re: General Running Thread
Reply #18784 on: August 14, 2021, 10:02:48 pm
Quote from: weebroalan on August 14, 2021, 08:14:37 pm
Sorry to hear about the DNF marko. Looked on Strava and saw 3,000ft over 17 miles. Thats very tasty ascent there getting close to 200ft per mile. Rest up and recover well!

It's a gentle stroll compared to 20,000ft. Katherine asked me to quantify it and I told her it's 9,000 ft less than Everest.

Winner finished it in 3hrs 36.

The 80k option (fuck.that.) 9:46. Idiots.  ;)
Jamesie

Re: General Running Thread
Reply #18785 on: August 15, 2021, 01:36:42 pm
Quote from: kevlumley on August 11, 2021, 05:30:52 pm
Not been on this thread for ages. Nice to see it is still alive. Not seen some of the older members, by that i mean the ones who were on here a lot, like Mr Boat, Hartless, Weebroalan, oldNo7, hope they are all ok. Nice to see some new members.

Got injured, gave it a rest, got injured, gave up for a long time. Then decided enough is enough and went as drastic as 1/4 mile intervals with 3 mins walking x 4 repeats. Slowly, slowly built up from there. No real ambition other than just trying to get some fitness back, run a Park Run when i can and just enjoy life with running.

Hope you are all achieving your goals and enjoying it. Been a terrible last 18 months or so and running is such a positive thing in my life.

Welcome back Kev.

Nothing drastic about stuff like that. I had a stress fracture towards the end of last year & some of my sessions coming back were 10 mins made up of 30 secs run/30 secs walk.

I dont post much in here but I still look out for some of the (ir)regulars that I follow on Strava.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: General Running Thread
Reply #18786 on: August 15, 2021, 01:39:22 pm
12 miles today, longest run in quite a while. Still feeling a bit unfit so had to have a quick pause at 3 mile intervals but happy enough. Annoying route though, just had to go 6 miles out and 6 miles back which always feels a bit crap.
AA1122

Re: General Running Thread
Reply #18787 on: August 15, 2021, 09:58:00 pm
Trying to get back into it myself, booked Liverpool marathon, but then hurt my ribs playing paintball. Back at it now. Not sure what to expect. Glad to see the Strava group still ticking over. Glad the football is back. All good.
kevlumley

Re: General Running Thread
Reply #18788 on: Today at 03:13:26 pm
Quote from: Jamesie on August 15, 2021, 01:36:42 pm
Welcome back Kev.

Nothing drastic about stuff like that. I had a stress fracture towards the end of last year & some of my sessions coming back were 10 mins made up of 30 secs run/30 secs walk.

I dont post much in here but I still look out for some of the (ir)regulars that I follow on Strava.

Thanks Jamesie, hope it is all a lot better now. Full credit for trying the run/walk thing, just to try to get out there and get a run in. We all know what we are capable of and sometimes it feels a lot harder.

Park run been a great motivator for me. Hadn't done it for ages, but have got back into it. Puts a lot of smiles on a lot of faces.
