Not been on this thread for ages. Nice to see it is still alive. Not seen some of the older members, by that i mean the ones who were on here a lot, like Mr Boat, Hartless, Weebroalan, oldNo7, hope they are all ok. Nice to see some new members.
Got injured, gave it a rest, got injured, gave up for a long time. Then decided enough is enough and went as drastic as 1/4 mile intervals with 3 mins walking x 4 repeats. Slowly, slowly built up from there. No real ambition other than just trying to get some fitness back, run a Park Run when i can and just enjoy life with running.
Hope you are all achieving your goals and enjoying it. Been a terrible last 18 months or so and running is such a positive thing in my life.