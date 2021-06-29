« previous next »
Re: General Running Thread
June 29, 2021, 09:53:05 am
Hopefully you can be back soon. Remember as i said dont try come back after a week and risk months of an injury. if you have to rest if for 3 weeks for example do it. Cutting it short can be bad.

At the minute I have costochontritis (sp), its inflammation of the cartilage in your chest, can be caused by excessive sneezing and coughing. But this time it was a collision in football about 10 days ago, it wasnt too bad the first week but since I played golf friday, football saturday and ran yesterday its been quite painful. So resting it now. Other than rest and anti inflammatories theres nothing that can be done
Re: General Running Thread
June 30, 2021, 07:28:14 am
I'd echo what drinks sangria said. Usually the problem area is a reaction to something else.

Trialled a new pair of shorts yesterday. Whether all my pairs are now old, or I've enjoyed myself too much recently, my shorts were always riding up, causing horrid chaffing despite putting glide on.

My girlfriend bought me a pair of Ron Hills that have a long leg under short.

I dunno what you'd call them. Basically not a hammock for your unmentionables.

They do unfortunately have a massive Union flag on the side so I look like a gammon
Re: General Running Thread
Yesterday at 02:12:33 pm
I got back in the game last saturday after back and chest issues

a 6k run which i really struggled with but got it done

8.8 on tuesday night

8.8 yesterday afternoon which took nearly an hour. it was one of them the whole time the legs didnt wanna work, i did stop briefly as i had stones in my runners. Back was stiff and it was boiling.

I wasnt gonna go out today but with a free house i took advantage, i was sweating like hell this morning so needed a shower anyway. 6.2k in about 40 minutes. Awful time but in the sun all the time, it just saps your energy but better than nothing i guess

I can get that time down 4 minutes usually.

Just wanna trim down a bit so haven't drank since sunday and cut out a lot of bread and snacks
Re: General Running Thread
Yesterday at 03:06:11 pm
Nice one Paul.

Im on my second week of a 12 week plan for my half marathon. Ive previously followed the beginners plan. Decided to push myself with the intermediate plan this time. It moves fast, have to do an 8 mile run tomorrow and that increases to 10 miles by next weekend.

Going to try and stick to it religiously though. I hope it means by the time the race comes around Ill have done the distance already and hopefully will be able to go a bit quicker than my last couple of efforts (although Im not expecting a massive reduction in my time!).
Re: General Running Thread
Yesterday at 03:39:07 pm
youll be flying if you stick to that

will be no problem to you
Re: General Running Thread
Yesterday at 07:31:39 pm
Went out for my first run in months today,an easy 5k run (6:27 /km pace) around the Army base that I work at.

A little stiff in my legs at the moment but all the cycling has kept me in shape so otherwise feeling fine.
Re: General Running Thread
Today at 05:16:12 pm
How the fuck do people run on a treadmill?

Did apparently 9 miles today (according to my watch) felt a little more to my feel and the treadmill was saying it was 12km.

It was definitely cooler than outside and the added bonus of not finding myself 4 miles from home and needing to pull a Paula.

This marathon in a month should be a doddle  :o
