I got back in the game last saturday after back and chest issues



a 6k run which i really struggled with but got it done



8.8 on tuesday night



8.8 yesterday afternoon which took nearly an hour. it was one of them the whole time the legs didnt wanna work, i did stop briefly as i had stones in my runners. Back was stiff and it was boiling.



I wasnt gonna go out today but with a free house i took advantage, i was sweating like hell this morning so needed a shower anyway. 6.2k in about 40 minutes. Awful time but in the sun all the time, it just saps your energy but better than nothing i guess



I can get that time down 4 minutes usually.



Just wanna trim down a bit so haven't drank since sunday and cut out a lot of bread and snacks