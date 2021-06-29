Hopefully you can be back soon. Remember as i said dont try come back after a week and risk months of an injury. if you have to rest if for 3 weeks for example do it. Cutting it short can be bad.
At the minute I have costochontritis (sp), its inflammation of the cartilage in your chest, can be caused by excessive sneezing and coughing. But this time it was a collision in football about 10 days ago, it wasnt too bad the first week but since I played golf friday, football saturday and ran yesterday its been quite painful. So resting it now. Other than rest and anti inflammatories theres nothing that can be done