Cheers guys, I have improved a lot, it's just difficult to always be satisfied with what you've done at times!
Got a slight groin strain now from footy so am having a couple of rest days as I start to build my mileage up again following a drastic taper for the PB attempt.
Thanks. I did do that last week, ran a mile at normal pace, then three half miles quicker than normal with walking rest in between.
For some reason today I went off fast so just decided to push it for as far as I could (not very!).
They're horrible, but interval sessions are what gets you seriously fit. One I do is 10 x 1 minute - you run hard (basically at like 80% your max) for 1 minute, stop/walk/gently jog for a minute, then repeat. It's hard but you'll quickly be able to add reps. Alternatively you can do 20 x 30, which is the same premise but easier despite the reduced rest. Pretty much what Mark said anyway.
I'm gonna keep training towards 5km, and if I ever reach that holy grail of sub 16:30, I'll switch my attention to 10km.