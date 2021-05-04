Echo what Mark said Vinay - don't get too down about it and manage your miles sensibly. Build up slowly and listen to your body when you need a rest. I ran a lot during my early 20s then didn't run properly for years and it's just taken me 9 months training to get back to where I was. It's far from easy.



I've just had a recovery week (4 x 5 miles easy, 3 days off, some strides at the end of the runs) and I feel decent. This week is fairly easy too, with shorter, more manageable runs in the lead up to my 5km time trial on Saturday. I'm a touch nervous because I know I should be going around 17:20 or so but everything needs to go right.



Last time I went out too quick to begin with, so I aim to do the first km at around 03:35 - 03:40 then build into it to try and see if I can churn out a sub 03:20 km on the last one. I've picked my route so it's flat all the way round and am hoping the wind/weather isn't bad because there's 2.5km part of the route that's rather exposed and can be awful when it's windy.