Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18680 on: May 4, 2021, 02:07:00 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on May  4, 2021, 12:29:46 pm
Was attempting to complete the couch to 5 k app but at around week 4 i managed to somehow do something to my hip/groin on my last run so i''ve decided to take some time off, question though, if i get back into doing it should i just carry on where i left or go back a week?

I'd say it depends how far you were through it and how long you have off.

If you've got nothing to aim for I'd say go back a week personally
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18681 on: May 4, 2021, 06:10:19 pm »
Hit a bit of a wall.. just doing 5ks at a decentish pace (for me!) 3 times a week. Can only run during the day and its usually in the 30s not sure if its the heat or laziness. Want to build up to an unofficial marathon and it's not going to happen for a while at this rate
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18682 on: May 4, 2021, 07:24:19 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on May  4, 2021, 12:29:46 pm
Was attempting to complete the couch to 5 k app but at around week 4 i managed to somehow do something to my hip/groin on my last run so i''ve decided to take some time off, question though, if i get back into doing it should i just carry on where i left or go back a week?

I suggest doing some stretch/strength exercises to 'soften' the area before going on a run. At least in the beginning. Would also suggest replacing the runs with swimming. I've found that to be quite helpful with these sort of injuries.

PS! I'm only talking from personal experience, not medical  ;)
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18683 on: May 4, 2021, 10:16:45 pm »
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on May  4, 2021, 06:10:19 pm
Hit a bit of a wall.. just doing 5ks at a decentish pace (for me!) 3 times a week. Can only run during the day and its usually in the 30s not sure if its the heat or laziness. Want to build up to an unofficial marathon and it's not going to happen for a while at this rate
Not wanting to run in 30 degree heat doesnt sound like laziness to me mate! Is that the only window of opportunity youre likely to get? Could start to build longer distances on a treadmill in an air conned gym? I know thats not ideal and not necessarily available to you but its one idea.

I wilt in the heat when it comes to running, granted Im from the North West of England but you wont find me running until about 21:00 on the hotter days in Summer, I just find it too difficult.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18684 on: May 5, 2021, 09:43:58 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May  4, 2021, 10:16:45 pm
Not wanting to run in 30 degree heat doesnt sound like laziness to me mate! Is that the only window of opportunity youre likely to get? Could start to build longer distances on a treadmill in an air conned gym? I know thats not ideal and not necessarily available to you but its one idea.

I wilt in the heat when it comes to running, granted Im from the North West of England but you wont find me running until about 21:00 on the hotter days in Summer, I just find it too difficult.
Running during the day is pretty much the only option. Probably should look into the treadmill at a gym, haven't used one since school! But it would be good to build up a bit of a longer distance before i try a 15 miler to test the water.

The heat is brutal like but must be beneficial some way, either that or im breaking my body down  ;D
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18685 on: May 6, 2021, 08:57:50 am »
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on May  5, 2021, 09:43:58 pm
The heat is brutal like but must be beneficial some way, either that or im breaking my body down  ;D
Warm weather training creates a stimulus not unlike sprinting or hill training - its definitely beneficial I just hate it  ;D

Apparently training in heat improves the heart rate more than at cool temperatures, increases your capability for oxygen consumption and also has you at a lower core temp before you start to perspire. Its all good benefits if you can cope with the sun sapping you while you run  ;D Im just a wuss for it as I reckon the average temperature round here is about 11 degrees for most of the year.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18686 on: May 6, 2021, 09:39:30 am »
Remember that you need more than water when running in such heat. You lose alot of salt, which must be replenished in some way.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18687 on: May 8, 2021, 12:18:43 pm »
I really respect your unners out ther. It is a bloody difficult job. No balls to run with or after. It takes a lot. I just can't....
That's me yesterday:
https://connect.garmin.com/modern/activity/6738199376

By the time I would have finished, most of you would have run twice the distance and halfway down your bottle of proten shake (or beer)...
It used to be better: 7 years ago I could still do this much faster. But after the new year, just lifting the leg is so difficult. Weakness in the calves, hams, quads, lower back, pain in the knees, the lungs. And the worst now is the groin pain.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18688 on: May 10, 2021, 11:53:57 am »
If anyone is considering a half marathon in the Autumn I can recommend this:

https://mobile.twitter.com/EalingHalf/status/1391682758196482048

Sounds like they need income ASAP as the event was cancelled last year and a lot of up front costs to make sure it can go ahead this year.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18689 on: May 10, 2021, 11:57:41 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 10, 2021, 11:53:57 am
If anyone is considering a half marathon in the Autumn I can recommend this:

https://mobile.twitter.com/EalingHalf/status/1391682758196482048

Sounds like they need income ASAP as the event was cancelled last year and a lot of up front costs to make sure it can go ahead this year.

That would have been perfect for Chicago (which is looking more positive now) but we're in Berlin (I'm just spectating).

Vinay, don't beat yourself up. Sounds like you have a lot of niggles. Don't overdo it though.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18690 on: May 10, 2021, 12:09:40 pm »
Echo what Mark said Vinay - don't get too down about it and manage your miles sensibly. Build up slowly and listen to your body when you need a rest. I ran a lot during my early 20s then didn't run properly for years and it's just taken me 9 months training to get back to where I was. It's far from easy.

I've just had a recovery week (4 x 5 miles easy, 3 days off, some strides at the end of the runs) and I feel decent. This week is fairly easy too, with shorter, more manageable runs in the lead up to my 5km time trial on Saturday. I'm a touch nervous because I know I should be going around 17:20 or so but everything needs to go right.

Last time I went out too quick to begin with, so I aim to do the first km at around 03:35 - 03:40 then build into it to try and see if I can churn out a sub 03:20 km on the last one. I've picked my route so it's flat all the way round and am hoping the wind/weather isn't bad because there's 2.5km part of the route that's rather exposed and can be awful when it's windy.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18691 on: May 10, 2021, 09:18:15 pm »
Is this a flat terrain DS?

In my trail running, where do you recommend I fit the uphill segment? Beginning, middle, or end?
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18692 on: May 10, 2021, 09:40:30 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on May 10, 2021, 09:18:15 pm
Is this a flat terrain DS?

In my trail running, where do you recommend I fit the uphill segment? Beginning, middle, or end?
I mainly do road and track, some trail. I enjoy trail it just requires a drive and Im lazy believe it or not! My time trial will definitely be on the flat.

Hard to say - depends on how difficult an incline it is. Id usually not want to finish on a big climb that slows you right down and brings you to the slowest pace youve done throughout the run - that can feel a touch demoralising. Personally I like to get climbs done early and enjoy the rest of the run feeling easier where I can. What goes up must come down though if youre doing a circuit!
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18693 on: May 11, 2021, 04:41:16 pm »
Brutal 10 days doing nothing til today.

I get a mail with my stats for week today

Down 46000 steps. Over 300 mins less active. 39 km down and only one day of exercise. One of them weeks everything gets in the way

This morning decided to get back in saddle. Route I go I know how far to go before turning back before doing 6k but decided to extend on to 8.5

A big struggle after that bad week but back at it
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18694 on: May 15, 2021, 12:23:54 am »
So, I'm 18st 10lbs, run a 10 k in 1.20 hrs and, last Saturday, booked on the Loch Ness Marathon in early October. A 7 hour drive away from me

Wasn't even pissed when I booked it.

Best get busy ay?
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18695 on: May 15, 2021, 12:29:26 am »
Had a hellish week in work up to yesterday, with no runs since Sunday. Did a 20k on beautiful trails to lift my spirits yesterday. Such a great feeling when you can run around on the mountains in Summer garment!  :)
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18696 on: May 15, 2021, 08:56:42 am »
Quote from: Crimson on May 15, 2021, 12:29:26 am
Had a hellish week in work up to yesterday, with no runs since Sunday. Did a 20k on beautiful trails to lift my spirits yesterday. Such a great feeling when you can run around on the mountains in Summer garment!  :)
Trail running is good for the soul in my book, top stuff mate.

Ive had a couple of taper weeks down to very little mileage in anticipation for a 5km PB attempt today. Hoping to go around 17:00. Picked up a bit of a shoulder injury at football the other night, hoping that doesnt limit me.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18697 on: Yesterday at 08:33:54 am »
Bit of an update, went round in 17:12.

From where I was last year its a massive improvement, Im slightly disappointed I didnt go quicker but the wind was prohibitive and the rain heavy. I think better conditions yields me the target I want. Ill settle for the progress Ive made though.

03:23
03:29
03:23
03:35
03:22

Closed well, doing the last 400m in 67 seconds and I felt at the end I couldve got more out of myself in that 4th km. I was sort of holding back to go balls to the wall on the final km but didnt really manage the intensity until the last 400m. Im really happy with my progress I just know I can still go a bit quicker.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18698 on: Today at 01:16:09 pm »
brilliant
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18699 on: Today at 01:35:18 pm »
That's great work.

Finding the motivation pretty hard currently. Maybe the ominous email received yesterday in light of the Shropshire marathon may move me along.

I guess it's just going to be painful and I may just build it into a plan towards Chicago.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18700 on: Today at 01:38:39 pm »
How do you get that fast! Just looked, and my fastest ever km (according to Strava) is 4.23.

Just went out today and decided to see how fast I could go. Ideally wanted to do 5k but got to 2 miles and then stopped before I dragged my average pace down! 2 miles in 14.54, happy with that!

Does that actually help when going for longer distances?
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18701 on: Today at 02:18:20 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:38:39 pm
How do you get that fast! Just looked, and my fastest ever km (according to Strava) is 4.23.

Just went out today and decided to see how fast I could go. Ideally wanted to do 5k but got to 2 miles and then stopped before I dragged my average pace down! 2 miles in 14.54, happy with that!

Does that actually help when going for longer distances?

In a nutshell yes. But a more structured interval session would benefit.

Maybe running 1k at pace, then having a "rest" where you'd jog at a comfortable pace or even walk. Then go at pace again.

Again ideally you'd have a slow steady jog for 10 minutes before and after your intervals.

Doing this sort of thing once a week (varying the distance and adjusting the pace in that you'd go faster for a shorter distance) will help on a long distance run
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18702 on: Today at 05:05:17 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 02:18:20 pm
In a nutshell yes. But a more structured interval session would benefit.

Maybe running 1k at pace, then having a "rest" where you'd jog at a comfortable pace or even walk. Then go at pace again.

Again ideally you'd have a slow steady jog for 10 minutes before and after your intervals.

Doing this sort of thing once a week (varying the distance and adjusting the pace in that you'd go faster for a shorter distance) will help on a long distance run

Thanks. I did do that last week, ran a mile at normal pace, then three half miles quicker than normal with walking rest in between.

For some reason today I went off fast so just decided to push it for as far as I could (not very!).
