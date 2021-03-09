« previous next »
General Running Thread

Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
March 9, 2021, 11:35:39 am
Going well, Razor.

Whilst I don't stretch, I do warm up for all sessions. Normal runs with no time pressure where it's purely about doing the mileage, I'm never pushing myself so don't bother to warm up or cool down.

Sessions, I always do a 2km warm up (about 10 minutes or so) and a 2km Cool Down (11 or so minutes) before coming to a gentle trot and walk for 400m or so. Seems to stop me cramping up or having little niggles after.
Rafa Benitez

paulrazor

Re: General Running Thread
March 9, 2021, 11:39:02 am
good stuff mate

i think i read bill shankly once encouraged people to sit around for a good 30 mins after a warm down, even a cup of tea and allow your body to cool down then have a shower but i dont really have time for all that
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
March 9, 2021, 11:46:00 am
Quote from: paulrazor on March  9, 2021, 11:39:02 am
good stuff mate

i think i read bill shankly once encouraged people to sit around for a good 30 mins after a warm down, even a cup of tea and allow your body to cool down then have a shower but i dont really have time for all that
Not sure a brew is the best for rehydrating!  ;D

That's one I'm a bugger for, not hydrating myself properly before a run and then having a bit of a dicky gut as a result. Most days it's brews all day and then a hastily downed pint of water 10 minutes before I leave. I've started to make sure I have water with lunch, a pint in the afternoon and another before I run, over the course of 4-5 hours. Been helping.

I just never actively feel thirsty so don't hydrate anywhere near as well as I should.
Rafa Benitez

paulrazor

Re: General Running Thread
March 9, 2021, 12:28:21 pm
yeah i dont really want a cup of tea as soon as i finish

water is one thing i do right, i guzzle the stuff
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
March 12, 2021, 03:56:09 pm
I don't know if it was that the wind was horrendous, but could not get going on the tempo last night. Did it in the target times but felt a lot harder than that level of effort should, especially as this was a 'maintenance' session designed with making this sort of effort the norm. Happens I suppose, can't be at peak performance all the time.

6 miles easy for me tonight, will just trot around relatively gently as I've a track session tomorrow that will almost certainly be a grinding, difficult effort.
Rafa Benitez

LiamG

Re: General Running Thread
March 12, 2021, 10:25:38 pm
Went for my 2nd run on Wednesday on the couch to 5k app, seemed slightly easier, what i have noticed is i get hot very very quickly!

Due another run tomorrow and then that's week 1 on the app done, week 2 gets a bit more difficult
Mactavish

Re: General Running Thread
March 13, 2021, 04:23:13 am
Quote from: LiamG on March 12, 2021, 10:25:38 pm
Went for my 2nd run on Wednesday on the couch to 5k app, seemed slightly easier, what i have noticed is i get hot very very quickly!

Due another run tomorrow and then that's week 1 on the app done, week 2 gets a bit more difficult

Good going ,mate. Keep your head up at all times and never bend at your hips. You want a straight line from your feet to your head with the whole body doing a slight lean. Might seem not very important but it really is. Get into the habit as soon as you can. Good luck and keep us updated of how you're getting on.
paulrazor

Re: General Running Thread
March 13, 2021, 10:19:21 pm
It's been a good week. Especially as once I was a bit hungover and possibly twice given Liverpool

Thursday I had to drag myself out but this week
Monday 8.6k 51 mins
Tuesday same route 50
Thursday 8.8k 52 mins. Different route

Today a new route. Quite flat. 10k in 58.12.

Back played up a bit. Me and two other lads do teh Saturday run for a while now. Were gradually getting the time.down
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
March 14, 2021, 11:45:54 am
Looking good Razor. Steady progress is the best kind.

Yesterday the rain meant I swapped my track session around (badly maintained cinder track that becomes slippy underfoot in the wet) and did 13.5km instead. Started hailing powerfully for a good 10 minutes so I got back in looking sunburnt where Id been twatted by slivers of ice. Not nice.

Will be at the track this afternoon to finally do this session Ive been putting off.
Rafa Benitez

Crimson

Re: General Running Thread
March 14, 2021, 12:40:17 pm
No run this week which is bloody awful. Feels crap and the guilty conscious is terrible  ;D The work hours, mixed with some godawful weather, has made it "easy" to put off though. However, I really need to get back on track next week!
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

red_Mark1980

Re: General Running Thread
March 14, 2021, 02:27:22 pm
Feeling great , 3.5 miles into a nice slow long run and felt a twinge in my calf.

Couldn't carry on. Thankfully I was running a 4.5 loop (as opposed to what I was originally going to run - which was an eleven mile loop.)

Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
March 15, 2021, 11:24:41 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on March 14, 2021, 02:27:22 pm
Feeling great , 3.5 miles into a nice slow long run and felt a twinge in my calf.

Couldn't carry on. Thankfully I was running a 4.5 loop (as opposed to what I was originally going to run - which was an eleven mile loop.)
Feel like a pull/tightness or completely gone? Would stay off that for at least 3/4 days.

Did my 14 x 400m yesterday, was actually in an odd way enjoyable. Started off a bit slower, around 5 seconds under ceiling target, then sped up and stayed relatively strong throughout the middle reps despite the wind and hail, then dropped off a touch through tiredness, before finding my legs again. Quickest rep was 55 seconds, which I was really happy with as it was the last rep, I really pushed myself on it and I absolutely don't consider myself to have any sprinting ability whatsoever. I appreciate 55 seconds isn't rapid for actual sprinters, but for someone like me I was happy. Mainly came in at around 01:10 though.

Good little session and I actually don't feel awful today. 10km easy tonight.
Rafa Benitez

red_Mark1980

Re: General Running Thread
March 15, 2021, 01:37:11 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 15, 2021, 11:24:41 am
Feel like a pull/tightness or completely gone? Would stay off that for at least 3/4 days.

Did my 14 x 400m yesterday, was actually in an odd way enjoyable. Started off a bit slower, around 5 seconds under ceiling target, then sped up and stayed relatively strong throughout the middle reps despite the wind and hail, then dropped off a touch through tiredness, before finding my legs again. Quickest rep was 55 seconds, which I was really happy with as it was the last rep, I really pushed myself on it and I absolutely don't consider myself to have any sprinting ability whatsoever. I appreciate 55 seconds isn't rapid for actual sprinters, but for someone like me I was happy. Mainly came in at around 01:10 though.

Good little session and I actually don't feel awful today. 10km easy tonight.


Sounds punishing that. What was the rest between the reps?

My calf felt initially like a little twinge, it's definitely not gone completely and I can actually put a lot more weight on it today and can move around a lot better.

Yeah I'm not planning on running on it until at least Friday. Foam rolling it too
BIG DICK NICK

Re: General Running Thread
March 15, 2021, 02:06:20 pm
Was having a crap day at work (from home) so decided to take the full lunch hour for a change and did a 10k. Not sure I feel any better and the work is still waiting for me now Im back but, nice to be out!
Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
March 15, 2021, 02:57:13 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on March 15, 2021, 01:37:11 pm

Sounds punishing that. What was the rest between the reps?

My calf felt initially like a little twinge, it's definitely not gone completely and I can actually put a lot more weight on it today and can move around a lot better.

Yeah I'm not planning on running on it until at least Friday. Foam rolling it too
Foam roller a god send for all my ills. Sounds like you're taking the right tact staying off it though.

Rest between reps was 60 seconds - only towards the end did I start to feel like I needed a bit more.

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 15, 2021, 02:06:20 pm
Was having a crap day at work (from home) so decided to take the full lunch hour for a change and did a 10k. Not sure I feel any better and the work is still waiting for me now Im back but, nice to be out!
Maybe feel better after work when you can go straight into relaxing rather than dreading going out in crap weather and encroaching darkness?
Rafa Benitez

Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: General Running Thread
March 15, 2021, 05:57:37 pm
My warm up involves walking to the park (10 mins) and a few stretches, afterwards few yoga type stretches and walk back. Never feel it the day afterwards like i did before. Suffered with Itbs in the past but use resistance bands now to do a few weekly routines, think i actually got the advice in here, it's been a godsend! Such a fucking ball ache when you start feeling that lingering pain. I also think if you cycle a lot it can clear up the Itbs, altho I only base that on previous personal experience
YNWA

Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
March 19, 2021, 03:48:34 pm
Cabbagio - I suffered with ITBS in my early 20s, the old foam roller once again a godsend.

Heading towards my first 60 mile week ever. To say its been tough has been an understatement, but to nurse myself through it, Ive been racking up easy miles by doing my girlfriends runs with her the car going back out later to do my own, two days a week. Otherwise Id struggle if I had to do 10 miles a day.

Yesterday, a difficult little session; 2 x 2km, 1km, 800m, 600m - starting at 10km pace and working down to 3km pace. Hit all my targets except the last one, where I think having to take a sharp turn into a main road and compromise some speed lost me the two seconds I missed my target by. That or the fact I was knackered by that stage. 2 mins in between reps is always nice though. Did a substantial warm up and cool down - I find building bigger mileage around sessions breaks it up a bit better for me.

Going for my favourite run now, the 10km recovery, before 5 mile tempo (03:45 /km) tomorrow.
Rafa Benitez

Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
March 22, 2021, 10:26:08 am
Churned out the 5 mile tempo with all miles between 05:52 - 05:58, found it challenging towards the end but actually quite enjoyed it and was happy with my strength throughout the middle miles where your willing to grind out at higher speed can go. Felt pretty good at the end, I reckon I'm in the best shape I've been in for about 6/7 years now - bodily fatigued but coping with it.

A few easy runs today and tomorrow before another session Wednesday. Taper week next week, which I can't wait for. Dropping to 30 miles (been doing around 50) with just the one lighter session. Will be bliss compared.

It's funny how your perception of distance changes, when I started back out again, 4 miles seemed massive to me and now I never do less than 6 unless it's an intense session - long runs are almost triple the distance what I was doing 12 months ago. Lockdown has had it's bright spots.
Rafa Benitez

BIG DICK NICK

Re: General Running Thread
March 22, 2021, 10:53:19 am
After a couple of unhealthy weeks I tried to do a long run yesterday. Quite a circular route too so I couldnt turn back! Was an absolute struggle. 11.5 miles but Id say I walked for about a minute of every mile from about 4 miles in.

Halfway round the base of my back really stiffened up and I was ruined for the rest of the day.

I guess progress isnt linear. Some days are just better than others but it was a bit of a wake up call not to eat so badly (gone off t tails a bit working from home). Going to try and go cold Turkey on the snacking and hope I see an improvement!
paulrazor

Re: General Running Thread
March 22, 2021, 01:51:23 pm
Oh nick I know exactly how that feels. It's horrible. When really unfit I need to run but if out of sync it takes a good 6 runs to pass that stage of having pains in the lower back when running

It's horrible. 15 mins in and it just feels like your spine is in a vice
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

paulrazor

Re: General Running Thread
March 27, 2021, 02:36:38 pm
I did 10k today which I'm happy with as the legs were crying from.the start. I would.say 8 of the 10k was a struggle but we kept going. Plus no luck with traffic. Loads of times zig zagging to avoid people

Anyway this route has been a regular since Xmas. Me and one or two others on a Saturday

We've done most Saturdays since xmas. Maybe missed 3

Anyway same route
30th Jan 1 hour 2 min and 45 secs
27th Feb 1 hour 1 min and 30 seconds
27th march 59 mins 50

Delighted

Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Crimson

Re: General Running Thread
March 27, 2021, 11:50:23 pm
Well done, mate  :)

I've had some lovely trail runs this week, all around 10k, and with just a bit of rain and wind to keep me moving on the mountain tops. Will probably rest tomorrow and go again come Easter week.
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

paulrazor

Re: General Running Thread
March 28, 2021, 10:15:48 am
Quote from: Crimson on March 27, 2021, 11:50:23 pm
Well done, mate  :)

I've had some lovely trail runs this week, all around 10k, and with just a bit of rain and wind to keep me moving on the mountain tops. Will probably rest tomorrow and go again come Easter week.
thanks

I don't mind rain sometimes but wind is a bastard

The first one above was like a bloody hurricane iirc

Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

BIG DICK NICK

Re: General Running Thread
March 28, 2021, 11:29:42 am
Quote from: paulrazor on March 28, 2021, 10:15:48 am
thanks

I don't mind rain sometimes but wind is a bastard

The first one above was like a bloody hurricane iirc



Just been out for 6 miles, first two were into a very stiff headwind. Blew me home though thankfully!
Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
March 28, 2021, 11:32:58 am
Good stuff Razor - seeing your times come down even when its grinding, knackering running is decent reward. 3 minutes over that distance isnt small change either.

Had my taper week this week, so no full on sessions. Did a 12km on Wednesday that had a 10 x 1 minute at 03:15 element that I struggled with a bit, missing the target on the last two reps but I think its down to accumulated fatigue. Had a rest day the day after then an easy run and then last night nailed an 8km progressive going from 04:30 /km down to 03:30 /km and it felt good to get through that without it flogging me and feeling strong.

Going on an 8 miler now to complete my reduced mileage for the week.
Rafa Benitez

paulrazor

Re: General Running Thread
March 28, 2021, 06:28:19 pm
Brilliant mate
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
March 31, 2021, 10:20:00 am
Sweated my bag off yesterday, did a stupid exposed hilly route and was punished for it! Nice to have some warmth on the skin for a change though.

One thing I've noticed - may sound odd - I'm an absolute magnet for flies and small winged insects - always during summer months seem to get bitten, and when I get back from a run my neck and forehead is often covered with dead midgies. Gross I know. Had one fly directly in my mouth yesterday and start a coughing fit when it hit my throat while I tried to spit it out. Had probably been sat on a pile of manure minutes previous  ;D Anyone sprayed themselves up with fly spray etc or is this an issue only I've faced?
Rafa Benitez

BIG DICK NICK

Re: General Running Thread
March 31, 2021, 10:37:56 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 31, 2021, 10:20:00 am
Sweated my bag off yesterday, did a stupid exposed hilly route and was punished for it! Nice to have some warmth on the skin for a change though.

One thing I've noticed - may sound odd - I'm an absolute magnet for flies and small winged insects - always during summer months seem to get bitten, and when I get back from a run my neck and forehead is often covered with dead midgies. Gross I know. Had one fly directly in my mouth yesterday and start a coughing fit when it hit my throat while I tried to spit it out. Had probably been sat on a pile of manure minutes previous  ;D Anyone sprayed themselves up with fly spray etc or is this an issue only I've faced?

In the summer i stay in rural Northern Ireland and do a hilly route up narrow country lanes with nothing around for miles bar farms and the flies there are ridiculous, especially after a bit of rain. I remember one time turning round and I had a swarm of them chasing after me like the kids running after Rocky.
paulrazor

Re: General Running Thread
March 31, 2021, 10:41:19 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 31, 2021, 10:20:00 am
Sweated my bag off yesterday, did a stupid exposed hilly route and was punished for it! Nice to have some warmth on the skin for a change though.

One thing I've noticed - may sound odd - I'm an absolute magnet for flies and small winged insects - always during summer months seem to get bitten, and when I get back from a run my neck and forehead is often covered with dead midgies. Gross I know. Had one fly directly in my mouth yesterday and start a coughing fit when it hit my throat while I tried to spit it out. Had probably been sat on a pile of manure minutes previous  ;D Anyone sprayed themselves up with fly spray etc or is this an issue only I've faced?
oh no, i can relate to all that

bug spray is a good thing for summer

used to use it for football too

even on top of my head after a tight haircut. legs and arms occasionally got bitten to bits
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
March 31, 2021, 10:46:27 am
Good shout Razor - even when not running I always get bitten, if we go for walks in summer in long grass I'll usually have some annoying bites all over my legs. Will get on the bug spray, had them in my eyes as well as mouth yesterday and I must have been responsible for a small insect genocide based on what was on my forehead when I got in.
Rafa Benitez

paulrazor

Re: General Running Thread
March 31, 2021, 02:43:20 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 31, 2021, 10:46:27 am
Good shout Razor - even when not running I always get bitten, if we go for walks in summer in long grass I'll usually have some annoying bites all over my legs. Will get on the bug spray, had them in my eyes as well as mouth yesterday and I must have been responsible for a small insect genocide based on what was on my forehead when I got in.
horrible when they end up in your mouth

little bastards swarm around everywhere
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Crimson

Re: General Running Thread
April 2, 2021, 06:02:23 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 31, 2021, 10:20:00 am
Sweated my bag off yesterday, did a stupid exposed hilly route and was punished for it! Nice to have some warmth on the skin for a change though.

One thing I've noticed - may sound odd - I'm an absolute magnet for flies and small winged insects - always during summer months seem to get bitten, and when I get back from a run my neck and forehead is often covered with dead midgies. Gross I know. Had one fly directly in my mouth yesterday and start a coughing fit when it hit my throat while I tried to spit it out. Had probably been sat on a pile of manure minutes previous  ;D Anyone sprayed themselves up with fly spray etc or is this an issue only I've faced?

You should welcome the nutrients and start running with your mouth wide open.
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
April 2, 2021, 08:44:25 am
Quote from: Crimson on April  2, 2021, 06:02:23 am
You should welcome the nutrients and start running with your mouth wide open.
;D

I pretty much am the running version of Harry Kane (my tongue actually fits though), always breathe through my mouth.
Rafa Benitez

paulrazor

Re: General Running Thread
April 3, 2021, 04:05:08 pm
59 today. Smashed our on by another 50 seconds

No wind and absolutely perfect conditions
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Vinay

Re: General Running Thread
Today at 09:10:42 am
Hey guys, how is it humanly possible to run the 5K in less than 14 minutes? What is it that the body goes through? Or are these athletes who run it in even less than 13 minutes actually superhumans?
