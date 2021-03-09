Cabbagio - I suffered with ITBS in my early 20s, the old foam roller once again a godsend.



Heading towards my first 60 mile week ever. To say its been tough has been an understatement, but to nurse myself through it, Ive been racking up easy miles by doing my girlfriends runs with her the car going back out later to do my own, two days a week. Otherwise Id struggle if I had to do 10 miles a day.



Yesterday, a difficult little session; 2 x 2km, 1km, 800m, 600m - starting at 10km pace and working down to 3km pace. Hit all my targets except the last one, where I think having to take a sharp turn into a main road and compromise some speed lost me the two seconds I missed my target by. That or the fact I was knackered by that stage. 2 mins in between reps is always nice though. Did a substantial warm up and cool down - I find building bigger mileage around sessions breaks it up a bit better for me.



Going for my favourite run now, the 10km recovery, before 5 mile tempo (03:45 /km) tomorrow.