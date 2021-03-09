Cabbagio - I suffered with ITBS in my early 20s, the old foam roller once again a godsend.
Heading towards my first 60 mile week ever. To say its been tough has been an understatement, but to nurse myself through it, Ive been racking up easy miles by doing my girlfriends runs with her the car going back out later to do my own, two days a week. Otherwise Id struggle if I had to do 10 miles a day.
Yesterday, a difficult little session; 2 x 2km, 1km, 800m, 600m - starting at 10km pace and working down to 3km pace. Hit all my targets except the last one, where I think having to take a sharp turn into a main road and compromise some speed lost me the two seconds I missed my target by. That or the fact I was knackered by that stage. 2 mins in between reps is always nice though. Did a substantial warm up and cool down - I find building bigger mileage around sessions breaks it up a bit better for me.
Going for my favourite run now, the 10km recovery, before 5 mile tempo (03:45 /km) tomorrow.