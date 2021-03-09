« previous next »
General Running Thread

Re: General Running Thread
March 9, 2021, 09:52:05 am
I don't do any active stretching, it doesn't seem to help me.

A warm bath has definitely given my legs some life again and I do the odd easier yoga session with the Missus (couldn't attempt the longer ones she does, I'm not a pretzel).

Did 6 miles at a comfortable pace last night, came in at 41:55. Did not feel good at all going round though, like it was a massive effort and imposition just to be there. A shame because the route I took is one of my favourite runs, that like a saddo, I 'save as a treat' for one run a week and tend not to run it too much so I don't get bored of it. Just felt heavy and lethargic throughout.

Hopefully feel a touch looser and lighter tonight. Another 6 miles at an easy pace.

Sessions this week:

14 x 400m off 60 seconds @ around 03:15 pace.

2 x 2 miles @ 04:00 pace, 90 seconds recovery, 1 mile @ 03:45 pace.

Second one doesn't look bad at all, I hate track stuff (and love it, but it's torture) so the top session isn't one I'm looking forward to. 
Re: General Running Thread
March 9, 2021, 11:23:00 am
stretching and warm up critical for me

about 2003 i was overdoing it and i cut down on that, i done my groin and it took me a year to recover fully. i was 14 stone 7 before i hurt my groin. that was 18 years ago and ive never been below 15 12 since.

in the gym i used to run for half a mile on the treadmill to limber up at around 9kph. stretch the groin area twice, then the hamstrngs twice and my thighs.

for warming down i do the same minus the .5 mile run

today another 8.5k, same route as yesterday. shaved nearly a whole minute off. bang on 50 mins

i struggled a bit towards the end but feel great
Re: General Running Thread
March 9, 2021, 11:35:39 am
Going well, Razor.

Whilst I don't stretch, I do warm up for all sessions. Normal runs with no time pressure where it's purely about doing the mileage, I'm never pushing myself so don't bother to warm up or cool down.

Sessions, I always do a 2km warm up (about 10 minutes or so) and a 2km Cool Down (11 or so minutes) before coming to a gentle trot and walk for 400m or so. Seems to stop me cramping up or having little niggles after.
Re: General Running Thread
March 9, 2021, 11:39:02 am
good stuff mate

i think i read bill shankly once encouraged people to sit around for a good 30 mins after a warm down, even a cup of tea and allow your body to cool down then have a shower but i dont really have time for all that
Re: General Running Thread
March 9, 2021, 11:46:00 am
Quote from: paulrazor on March  9, 2021, 11:39:02 am
good stuff mate

i think i read bill shankly once encouraged people to sit around for a good 30 mins after a warm down, even a cup of tea and allow your body to cool down then have a shower but i dont really have time for all that
Not sure a brew is the best for rehydrating!  ;D

That's one I'm a bugger for, not hydrating myself properly before a run and then having a bit of a dicky gut as a result. Most days it's brews all day and then a hastily downed pint of water 10 minutes before I leave. I've started to make sure I have water with lunch, a pint in the afternoon and another before I run, over the course of 4-5 hours. Been helping.

I just never actively feel thirsty so don't hydrate anywhere near as well as I should.
Re: General Running Thread
March 9, 2021, 12:28:21 pm
yeah i dont really want a cup of tea as soon as i finish

water is one thing i do right, i guzzle the stuff
Re: General Running Thread
Yesterday at 03:56:09 pm
I don't know if it was that the wind was horrendous, but could not get going on the tempo last night. Did it in the target times but felt a lot harder than that level of effort should, especially as this was a 'maintenance' session designed with making this sort of effort the norm. Happens I suppose, can't be at peak performance all the time.

6 miles easy for me tonight, will just trot around relatively gently as I've a track session tomorrow that will almost certainly be a grinding, difficult effort.
Re: General Running Thread
Yesterday at 10:25:38 pm
Went for my 2nd run on Wednesday on the couch to 5k app, seemed slightly easier, what i have noticed is i get hot very very quickly!

Due another run tomorrow and then that's week 1 on the app done, week 2 gets a bit more difficult
Re: General Running Thread
Today at 04:23:13 am
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 10:25:38 pm
Went for my 2nd run on Wednesday on the couch to 5k app, seemed slightly easier, what i have noticed is i get hot very very quickly!

Due another run tomorrow and then that's week 1 on the app done, week 2 gets a bit more difficult

Good going ,mate. Keep your head up at all times and never bend at your hips. You want a straight line from your feet to your head with the whole body doing a slight lean. Might seem not very important but it really is. Get into the habit as soon as you can. Good luck and keep us updated of how you're getting on.
