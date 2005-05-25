« previous next »
It's gone quiet in here!

I've still been generally focusing on getting my mileage up of late, prepping myself to be able to do the harder sessions required through winter. I'm doing around 45-50 miles a week now and don't plan to increase that for the time being. At least not while I'm still centred around getting a sub 17:30 5km.

Last night I did my first 5km proper in some time, at around 70-80% max effort. Warmed up for 2km. Felt good, then went round in 19:30 with plenty left in the tank. It was a really hilly run too with one really long climb where I slowed to around 04:08 for that km, to give an idea of the general pace I went round the rest in. I've felt a touch aimless since my PB back in September and the dark nights have hurt my motivation somewhat, but I'm feeling back on it now.

Tonight, a first run out for my jazzy light up apparel and an easy 5 miles/ 8km at around 04:45 per km. I'm sticking to a street-lighted loop that I'll do two laps of to get my distance. Not ideal but after a close call with a dickhead going about 70 down the narrow lanes nearby me, I think it safest to avoid and stay on the lit, paved roads. Really annoyed that the track at the Sports Centre refuses to have the floodlights on. Not that it matters from tomorrow anyway.

 
Well, it is a bit unpleasant to run out there at the moment, LOL!
I am restricting it to just once a week, because I also do spinning and yoga. I have practically given up lifting at the moment. An occasional 6 a side from time to time. The 6 a side is more enjoyable now because I have gained fitness with runiing. The running is ad hoc - we sometimes do 7.5 km, but most times, it is around 6 km. My running buddy slows down for me ;D, as he does his longer run on his own and comes out with me for the company more like. He is a 4:55 min per km 44 year old.

Now iwth lockdown, it is going to be back to running.
Question re:shoes. I won't be spending big bucks on shoes. I have seen the Air Zoom Winflow 6  and 7 that I like, at very affordable prices. ie, the 6 is goindg at £54.30 in some places. Are they alright for amateur, 6 km running Sangria? And also, how much bigger size should I go? Like, how much room should there be between my big toe and the tip of the shoe?
Quote from: Vinay on November  4, 2020, 06:12:39 PM
Well, it is a bit unpleasant to run out there at the moment, LOL!

Question re:shoes. I won't be spending big bucks on shoes. I have seen the Air Zoom Winflow 6  and 7 that I like, at very affordable prices. ie, the 6 is goindg at £54.30 in some places. Are they alright for amateur, 6 km running Sangria? And also, how much bigger size should I go? Like, how much room should there be between my big toe and the tip of the shoe?
It is, isnt it! I prefer running in the cold but combine it with driving rain, not fun.


Theyre good shoes mate, fairly cushioned but still responsive. A few people I know complained about easy wear on them, but personally I got nearly 700km out of my pair (the 6, not tried the 7). They look good too, a bit less jarring than the look of the top end premium plate versions like the vapor and alphas. Cant go wrong Id say. Nike tend to be the larger end of true to fit, in that you should go with your usual size but they may be the tiniest bit spacey. Not like ASICS where I always go a full size up and then theyre still snug. For the price youve seen, doing the sort of mileage youre saying, youd be able to use them for ages.
Hoka are doing an up to 80% off sale at the moment, some serious discounts on there. The newest Cliftons for £36, usually £150 odd.

Been slowly upping the mileage recently, my typical 4 miles easy is now 5-6 miles easy and Ive been pretty much adding 2km in warm ups and cool downs to every run.

Did an 8km progressive tonight and felt good; starting out at 04:20 /km and dropping 5 seconds each km until I was at 03:45 for the last one. Will do an easy run tomorrow and got a tough session planned for Saturday.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on November 11, 2020, 10:26:35 PM
Hoka are doing an up to 80% off sale at the moment, some serious discounts on there. The newest Cliftons for £36, usually £150 odd.

Been slowly upping the mileage recently, my typical 4 miles easy is now 5-6 miles easy and Ive been pretty much adding 2km in warm ups and cool downs to every run.

Did an 8km progressive tonight and felt good; starting out at 04:20 /km and dropping 5 seconds each km until I was at 03:45 for the last one. Will do an easy run tomorrow and got a tough session planned for Saturday.
Oh, is that on their own site?

In loving my Hoka Challenger ATR 5s. Perfect for my light trail 10k runs, or running on pavements in wet conditions.

Will see what they have available...

Just had a look, and the links from Google to their sale don't work
Quote from: JC the Messiah on November 11, 2020, 10:34:27 PM
Oh, is that on their own site?

In loving my Hoka Challenger ATR 5s. Perfect for my light trail 10k runs, or running on pavements in wet conditions.

Will see what they have available...

Just had a look, and the links from Google to their sale don't work
Had a look this morning and ran into the same problem - can't even find the sale page now. I didn't pick anything up as I was looking for reliable feedback re their sizing. Too late now it seems.

ASICS store definitely still are having an 'Up to 50% Off Running' sale for UK, I caved due to having a 10% off first order voucher to stack on and bought the exact same running shoes I've put 1000km into this year, the Roadhawk FF2s. Different colourway but they're legitimately the best shoe I've ever ran in. £36 with the discounts stacked.

5 miles easy pace for me tonight with my jazzy new headtorch.
£36 sounds insane for a good pair of shoes. Sad I seem to have missed that sale!
Quote from: Circa1892 on November 13, 2020, 08:49:44 PM
£36 sounds insane for a good pair of shoes. Sad I seem to have missed that sale!
ASICS outlet is still running the same sale, albeit getting very low on the average sizes (8-10 UK) in most decent men's pairs.

Rest day for me today off the back of some hard running over the weekend. Fit in an 8km recovery last night and have a couple of sessions that I'll probably do tomorrow and Saturday.

New session I've not tried before given to me by my coach to do - 10 x 1 minute with 'float' recovery in between. Essentially 10 bursts of race pace (around 03:35 per km) for one minute, then 'recover' by relaxing to about 04:45 per km for one minute. So essentially 20 minutes of running with 10 hard minutes and 10 likely spent breathing out my arse. Will be interesting.

I'm up to 50 miles a week now for the first time in forever and feel comfortable at that without feeling like I'm falling apart like I did when I last started to up the mileage.
On the subject of sales, the Pegasus 37 are reduced at Nike to £73, and theres a members (literally just sign up) snap 30% off sale. So just picked up a pair for £51, definitely worth a shout for anyone who likes tacking up the miles...
Quote from: Circa1892 on November 19, 2020, 07:55:45 AM
On the subject of sales, the Pegasus 37 are reduced at Nike to £73, and theres a members (literally just sign up) snap 30% off sale. So just picked up a pair for £51, definitely worth a shout for anyone who likes tacking up the miles...
Cracking pair of shoes - great value at that price. I do find with mine though, the design forces you up on to your toes a bit so whilst they're great for progressions, non-track rep sessions, they can strain my achilles a touch if I use them for longer runs (10 miles +).
Does anyone have any recommendations for any running bottoms with zipped pockets or somewhere I can place my phone and key? All my tracky bottoms done have zipped pockets and with it getting a bit chilly now it might be worthwhile getting a pair or two!
Quote from: Welshred on November 21, 2020, 05:56:39 PM
Does anyone have any recommendations for any running bottoms with zipped pockets or somewhere I can place my phone and key? All my tracky bottoms done have zipped pockets and with it getting a bit chilly now it might be worthwhile getting a pair or two!
why not get a "bum bag"
I could but I only have heavy sweatpants at the moment and I'm not keen to run in those so looking at lightweight ones and thought I might as well get some with zipped pockets instead
Quote from: Welshred on November 21, 2020, 05:56:39 PM
Does anyone have any recommendations for any running bottoms with zipped pockets or somewhere I can place my phone and key? All my tracky bottoms done have zipped pockets and with it getting a bit chilly now it might be worthwhile getting a pair or two!

I just run in shorts but have to have deep enough pockets for phone and keys too. I just get cheapo pairs from Sports Direct (boo hiss) because I tend to wear through them quite regularly Partridge style. I did buy a pair that were too short recently and the pocket kept turning inside out and twatting the phone against my thigh with every stride. Really annoying!

On a happier note I ran 13.5 miles today, my longest ever run and my longest for over 12 months by at least 3 miles. I actually felt really good once I broke through the first few miles, up to about mile 11 and then had to dig in a bit. Nice to go somewhere different though, went along the canal to Paddington station and then through Notting Hill, Shepherds Bush etc. Headphones packed up halfway through which would normally be a massive problem but I managed to zone out and not let it bother me.

Not sure what the next step is from here but pleased to be able to say Ive managed a half marathon for the third year running, even if it wasnt official.
Good work that is Nick.

I pretty much always wear shorts for runs, I'll wear thermals on my top half with a t shirt or vest over it but generally stick to shorts on the lower half. Almost all proper running shorts have a small zip pocket for a key, then if you've not got a GPS watch and take your phone I generally an armband better.

Kalenji ones are cheap, unobtrusive and give you about 6 months wear before they need to be chucked. They cost less than a tenner and I've been through some right downpours in them, water never gets through.

Did a session on Saturday that wasn't all that bad, 8 mins at 03:50 pace, then 8 x 30 seconds off 30 seconds, a further minutes rest, then another 8 minutes tempo at 03:50 again. Fairly tidy little session and didn't destroy me like the 10 x 60 does. Easy 10 miles yesterday and will do a couple more easy runs this week before sessions on Wednesday and Saturday.

Starting to feel a bit tired and might need an easy week in the next fortnight or so.
Quote from: Welshred on November 21, 2020, 05:56:39 PM
Does anyone have any recommendations for any running bottoms with zipped pockets or somewhere I can place my phone and key? All my tracky bottoms done have zipped pockets and with it getting a bit chilly now it might be worthwhile getting a pair or two!
I wear Nike leggings and they have a compact pocket at the back for your phone. I put my key in there too. These are a couple of years old now but I imagine the current models all have it too.
First time ever using Strava today. I've never even known how long my route is until now.

I did 4.60 miles in 32 minutes 20 seconds. Average pace of 7:02. I'm not sure if that's good, bad or ugly. I'm quite happy with it though. Can definitely go faster, didn't feel great today.

I mentioned trail running earlier. Been getting out there once a week or so and I think it's really improved my form when back on the tarmac. Maybe an improvement in balance or strengthening in certain muscles, maybe placebo? Wondering if any of you trail runners have experienced similar?
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 06:56:56 PM
I wear Nike leggings and they have a compact pocket at the back for your phone. I put my key in there too. These are a couple of years old now but I imagine the current models all have it too.

Thanks mate, will have a quick look!

Quote from: S on Yesterday at 07:01:50 PM
First time ever using Strava today. I've never even known how long my route is until now.

I did 4.60 miles in 32 minutes 20 seconds. Average pace of 7:02. I'm not sure if that's good, bad or ugly. I'm quite happy with it though. Can definitely go faster, didn't feel great today.

I'm keen to know just how accurate Strava for GPS, as well as Fitbit to be fair, but I used both to track my run today and there was 800m between the two on the distance I ran - both were using my phone's GPS signal to determine it
Quote from: Pheeny on November 21, 2020, 06:14:46 PM
why not get a "bum bag"
I have something similar if I run with my phone (which is rare, as I usually just have my Garmin and leave my phone at home - unless I'm running to somewhere).

Fits snug and tucks into the base layer of the 2-in-1 shorts that I wear. Always wear these after a chafing incident doing a half in the pouring rain.

Sportsshoes.com always had some good deals at this time of year on shoes, shorts and other running stuff.
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 07:06:01 PM
I have something similar if I run with my phone (which is rare, as I usually just have my Garmin and leave my phone at home - unless I'm running to somewhere).

Fits snug and tucks into the base layer of the 2-in-1 shorts that I wear. Always wear these after a chafing incident doing a half in the pouring rain.

Sportsshoes.com always had some good deals at this time of year on shoes, shorts and other running stuff.


6.3% cashback on Quidco at the moment as well (other cashback sites are available)


PS I have a code for Quidco if anyone would like it ;D
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 22, 2020, 12:49:49 PM
I just run in shorts but have to have deep enough pockets for phone and keys too. I just get cheapo pairs from Sports Direct (boo hiss) because I tend to wear through them quite regularly Partridge style. I did buy a pair that were too short recently and the pocket kept turning inside out and twatting the phone against my thigh with every stride. Really annoying!

On a happier note I ran 13.5 miles today, my longest ever run and my longest for over 12 months by at least 3 miles. I actually felt really good once I broke through the first few miles, up to about mile 11 and then had to dig in a bit. Nice to go somewhere different though, went along the canal to Paddington station and then through Notting Hill, Shepherds Bush etc. Headphones packed up halfway through which would normally be a massive problem but I managed to zone out and not let it bother me.

Not sure what the next step is from here but pleased to be able to say Ive managed a half marathon for the third year running, even if it wasnt official.

On the shorts, when I started running I found the cheaper shorts (from SD) were pretty rubbish and the actual karrimor ones were awful to wear.

Sounds snobbish, but you get what you pay for. Nike have almost always been my go to for running gear, because the stuff is made well and is very comfortable.

The Nike app has a 25% discount on most things until the 1st December.

Code is SHINE2020

Next steps? Targeting a time for 5k or 10k?
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 11:14:18 AM
On the shorts, when I started running I found the cheaper shorts (from SD) were pretty rubbish and the actual karrimor ones were awful to wear.

Sounds snobbish, but you get what you pay for. Nike have almost always been my go to for running gear, because the stuff is made well and is very comfortable.

The Nike app has a 25% discount on most things until the 1st December.

Code is SHINE2020

Next steps? Targeting a time for 5k or 10k?

Oi, I push the boat out to Puma or Reebok. :D

But theyre pretty thin, plus stuff in the pockets and chunky thighs mean they dont always last too long!

Yeah, maybe target a fast 10k. Speeds are stubbornly refusing to come down too much but I guess I can push myself now over a shorter distance.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:21:56 AM
Oi, I push the boat out to Puma or Reebok. :D

But theyre pretty thin, plus stuff in the pockets and chunky thighs mean they dont always last too long!

Are you in danger of popping out?
