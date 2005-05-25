It's gone quiet in here!



I've still been generally focusing on getting my mileage up of late, prepping myself to be able to do the harder sessions required through winter. I'm doing around 45-50 miles a week now and don't plan to increase that for the time being. At least not while I'm still centred around getting a sub 17:30 5km.



Last night I did my first 5km proper in some time, at around 70-80% max effort. Warmed up for 2km. Felt good, then went round in 19:30 with plenty left in the tank. It was a really hilly run too with one really long climb where I slowed to around 04:08 for that km, to give an idea of the general pace I went round the rest in. I've felt a touch aimless since my PB back in September and the dark nights have hurt my motivation somewhat, but I'm feeling back on it now.



Tonight, a first run out for my jazzy light up apparel and an easy 5 miles/ 8km at around 04:45 per km. I'm sticking to a street-lighted loop that I'll do two laps of to get my distance. Not ideal but after a close call with a dickhead going about 70 down the narrow lanes nearby me, I think it safest to avoid and stay on the lit, paved roads. Really annoyed that the track at the Sports Centre refuses to have the floodlights on. Not that it matters from tomorrow anyway.



