They're a nice looking shoe as well if they're in the standard colourway. I'm more and more hearing good things about Hoka as a brand, the X-Spe was one that I looked to get but they didn't have my size when they were on sale, they're now back up at £170 which is too steep for me. Have you had any of their road variants at all to compare?
I've just done about 600km in the Hoka Cavu 2. Love them and they're the first pair of Hoka I've owned. But they're definitely not made for even light trail, and once the icy weather hits, they aren't going to be an option on slippy pavements either.
I've always run in light shoes with a minimal or zero drop, and these were the first with a thick midsole that I'd tried.
There's not much to the upper though and and there's a small hole appearing where the upper meets the midsole. Going to have to glue that so it doesn't get worse. Other than the durability, they've been perfect.
Should get the new ones next week and will let you know how they feel. I always get my shoes in the sale, rather than pay full whack. The Cavu 2s were £60, but the Challengers were £90. Don't like paying that much, but if they last longer than the Cavus, then I guess it's not bad value.