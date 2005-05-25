Mark, we all have our demotivated periods with training due to circumstances. Try to keep going mate and keep running even if it seems a touch without purpose. You'll find it again.



For me, I had a glute and hamstring strain from trying to play footy for the first time in 7 or so months. Enjoyed it but within about an hour I could barely sprint. I gave myself a few days off without wanting to agitate it and then did a steady 5 miles to test it out, all good. We've moved to Tier 2 now here in Cheshire though so I'm not really too sure whether I'll be playing again this week, I'll have to look into the 'regulations.'



Basically just been doing maintenance miles (40 a week) for the past fortnight due to disruptions and being massively busy with work. 6.4km last night at comfort zone pace - about 04:10 a KM, with a 03:28km thrown in for the middle kilometre because it's perfectly flat and I just wanted to stretch the legs. Strange that despite doing maintenance miles, my body already feels slightly alien at that pace and definitely not attuned to it in the way I was about a month ago hunting the PB.



Proper training starts again next week. Might actually buy a headtorch.