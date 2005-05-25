« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 456 457 458 459 460 [461]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Running Thread  (Read 576607 times)

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,972
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18400 on: October 11, 2020, 02:35:31 PM »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on October 11, 2020, 06:26:59 AM
Alan and Ben (weebroalan and Hartless hope I got that right) I think are the more regular . Looking back neither have posted recently but are still running if you're on the Strava group.

Switching lanes completely, those who've been in the thread for a while will know I met my (now ex) girlfriend through running. She's decided after four years that she still loves me but doesn't want to be with me (I have no idea either).

Running currently is pretty hard. It's always been the thing that I've gone to when I've been in a bad way. It's difficult as it's always linked to how we met. I'm still getting out. But I have to say it's tough.

We should have been starting Chicago marathon together today. If I'm honest I'm not entirely looking forward to running in races next year where I know she'll be on the starting line, but not with me. ☹️
Im really sorry to hear that Mark. Relationships are never easy at the best of times, and its not nice to know youre hurting and one avenue of relief isnt as clear a catharsis for you.

I hope whatever is best for you is how it works out, always feel free to PM me as S has said. I think different routes etc sounds a good idea. Id also maybe say get onto a training plan that mixes it up and gives you a goal. You say you had the marathon coming so its likely this is already in place for you.

One thing I will say is that running and thinking about the situation is better than sitting at home and thinking about the situation. Itll hurt either way so you may as well get the benefits running will bring. Again, feel free to message me if you want to talk.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline AA1122

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,619
  • You will look down and the tea will be gone.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18401 on: October 12, 2020, 08:28:21 PM »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on October 11, 2020, 06:26:59 AM
Alan and Ben (weebroalan and Hartless hope I got that right) I think are the more regular . Looking back neither have posted recently but are still running if you're on the Strava group.

Switching lanes completely, those who've been in the thread for a while will know I met my (now ex) girlfriend through running. She's decided after four years that she still loves me but doesn't want to be with me (I have no idea either).

Running currently is pretty hard. It's always been the thing that I've gone to when I've been in a bad way. It's difficult as it's always linked to how we met. I'm still getting out. But I have to say it's tough.

We should have been starting Chicago marathon together today. If I'm honest I'm not entirely looking forward to running in races next year where I know she'll be on the starting line, but not with me. ☹️

Sorry to hear that, such a shit year this one. I also split up with my partner not so long ago, ended up working 7 days a week to get finances straight again. Had just moved up here to Sheffield so did not know many people either. Started climbing and made a few friends through that and other groups I am in. Running has taken a hit, but planning to get back into it as I'm now back to normal hours. Keep your head high and keep getting out and involved in things. Always tough when so much you've both planned together. Who knows what the future brings! I'm sure some positives will emerge in the long run. Sad to hear nonetheless.
Logged
All around you walls are tumbling down. Stop staring at the ground.

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,517
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18402 on: October 13, 2020, 02:58:40 AM »


Quote from: S on October  9, 2020, 08:22:29 PM
Out of interest are there any trail runners in here?
A lot of people (not in here, talking in general) seem to frown upon Nike. They're genuinely the only brand that I can run in without problems. Always loved their shoes. They also look better than most other brands in my opinion.

I would echo what everyone else says. To find the shoes that suits you best you won't neccesarily have to spend all your budget.

My "standard" run is a 10k on very mild trail; actually a mix of light trail, cycling/walking paths, and even some tarmac paths.

Just ordered myself some HOKA Challenger ATR 5 shoes. Look like the ideal setup for my running style and my usual runs. Also look good for winter road running, compared to my existing Hoka. From the reviews, not made for testing, technical trail running though - but I have other shoes for that.

Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,485
  • J.F.T.96
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18403 on: October 13, 2020, 08:02:11 AM »
Cheers guys. I was feeling pretty low on Sunday waking up knowing

A) I'm not running the marathon
B) We won't be running to together next year

I appreciate the kind words, I'm going to get out for a run at some point today
Logged
I'm running Shropshire Way and Chicago marathon for bowel cancer in 2020.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdavidroberts

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,972
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18404 on: October 13, 2020, 09:29:13 AM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on October 13, 2020, 02:58:40 AM

My "standard" run is a 10k on very mild trail; actually a mix of light trail, cycling/walking paths, and even some tarmac paths.

Just ordered myself some HOKA Challenger ATR 5 shoes. Look like the ideal setup for my running style and my usual runs. Also look good for winter road running, compared to my existing Hoka. From the reviews, not made for testing, technical trail running though - but I have other shoes for that.
They're a nice looking shoe as well if they're in the standard colourway. I'm more and more hearing good things about Hoka as a brand, the X-Spe was one that I looked to get but they didn't have my size when they were on sale, they're now back up at £170 which is too steep for me. Have you had any of their road variants at all to compare?

Quote from: red_Mark1980 on October 13, 2020, 08:02:11 AM
Cheers guys. I was feeling pretty low on Sunday waking up knowing

A) I'm not running the marathon
B) We won't be running to together next year

I appreciate the kind words, I'm going to get out for a run at some point today
Try and make sure you do. It will definitely make you feel better.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,517
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18405 on: October 13, 2020, 10:17:56 AM »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on October 13, 2020, 09:29:13 AM
They're a nice looking shoe as well if they're in the standard colourway. I'm more and more hearing good things about Hoka as a brand, the X-Spe was one that I looked to get but they didn't have my size when they were on sale, they're now back up at £170 which is too steep for me. Have you had any of their road variants at all to compare?

I've just done about 600km in the Hoka Cavu 2. Love them and they're the first pair of Hoka I've owned. But they're definitely not made for even light trail, and once the icy weather hits, they aren't going to be an option on slippy pavements either.

I've always run in light shoes with a minimal or zero drop, and these were the first with a thick midsole that I'd tried.

There's not much to the upper though and and there's a small hole appearing where the upper meets the midsole. Going to have to glue that so it doesn't get worse. Other than the durability, they've been perfect.

Should get the new ones next week and will let you know how they feel. I always get my shoes in the sale, rather than pay full whack. The Cavu 2s were £60, but the Challengers were £90. Don't like paying that much, but if they last longer than the Cavus, then I guess it's not bad value.
« Last Edit: October 13, 2020, 10:19:47 AM by JC the Messiah »
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,491
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18406 on: October 13, 2020, 11:21:27 AM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on October 13, 2020, 02:58:40 AM

My "standard" run is a 10k on very mild trail; actually a mix of light trail, cycling/walking paths, and even some tarmac paths.

Just ordered myself some HOKA Challenger ATR 5 shoes. Look like the ideal setup for my running style and my usual runs. Also look good for winter road running, compared to my existing Hoka. From the reviews, not made for testing, technical trail running though - but I have other shoes for that.
Since I'm just getting started, a friend lent me two pairs of trail shoes. Nike Terra Kiger 6 and the Hoka One One Speedgoat 4.

The Nike are an easy transition from my road shoes, seeing as they're somewhat minimal.

I thought I would hate the Hoka's and the sensation of being off the ground but they're actually great to run in. Very comfortable and at times it's like they're pushing you along. However, I've now "nearly" rolled my ankle in them 3 or 4 times. Haven't done anything that's caused any damage, but I feel like I came close. I researched it and it seems a lot of people have that problem with them.

I do not want to get into the habit of rolling ankles, as I know it only gets worse and worse. Looks like I won't be using them then, which is a shame as I did like parts of the experience.
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,517
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18407 on: October 13, 2020, 11:34:40 AM »
Think that's often said about the speedgoats. The Cavu 2 I have are very different, the sole is wider than the upper, and feels very stable. Hopefully, the Challengers are the same.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,972
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18408 on: October 13, 2020, 01:26:54 PM »
Anything with a high stack comes with that problem if they're not absolutely perfectly balanced unfortunately; even if they are, a slight difference in your gait style to what would be called 'normal' (aka probably 90% of runners - Including myself as I don't have a typical gait) can present this issue.

A lot of the new higher stack, bigger drop road shoes with the plates in right now are getting similar feedback, that there's a sweet spot to hit when you make contact with the ground and problems occur if you're not bang on the money. For trail running you'd definitely want something more akin to what JC is recommending.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,473
  • JFT96
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18409 on: October 17, 2020, 10:04:00 AM »
https://www.running-physio.com/comfort/

Wanted to share this seeing as the topic has been on shoes recently :)
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,656
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18410 on: October 17, 2020, 11:05:10 AM »
Ran 10.5 miles along the Thames from Marlow to Henley last week. Very posh! Nice to run somewhere different though, and with other people too, makes it so much easier!
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,485
  • J.F.T.96
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18411 on: Yesterday at 09:54:11 AM »
Quote from: AA1122 on October 12, 2020, 08:28:21 PM
Sorry to hear that, such a shit year this one. I also split up with my partner not so long ago, ended up working 7 days a week to get finances straight again. Had just moved up here to Sheffield so did not know many people either. Started climbing and made a few friends through that and other groups I am in. Running has taken a hit, but planning to get back into it as I'm now back to normal hours. Keep your head high and keep getting out and involved in things. Always tough when so much you've both planned together. Who knows what the future brings! I'm sure some positives will emerge in the long run. Sad to hear nonetheless.

Missed this the last time round. Sorry to hear you've been through it too.

If work ever gets back to normal for me and I end up over in Sheffield with work you can take me out for a run and kill me on those hills.

I did the "virtual half marathon" on Sunday but honestly what is the point in them?

I've let myself down a little recently, ate and drank poorly. I've let a run or two slide and I've not been doing my "workouts" so the weight has gone in the wrong direction.

Focussing on when she's finally got a start date and the new "life" can begin.

In a city where I don't know many people and don't really like that much 😂
Logged
I'm running Shropshire Way and Chicago marathon for bowel cancer in 2020.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdavidroberts

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,972
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18412 on: Today at 10:09:13 AM »
Mark, we all have our demotivated periods with training due to circumstances. Try to keep going mate and keep running even if it seems a touch without purpose. You'll find it again.

For me, I had a glute and hamstring strain from trying to play footy for the first time in 7 or so months. Enjoyed it but within about an hour I could barely sprint. I gave myself a few days off without wanting to agitate it and then did a steady 5 miles to test it out, all good. We've moved to Tier 2 now here in Cheshire though so I'm not really too sure whether I'll be playing again this week, I'll have to look into the 'regulations.'

Basically just been doing maintenance miles (40 a week) for the past fortnight due to disruptions and being massively busy with work. 6.4km last night at comfort zone pace - about 04:10 a KM, with a 03:28km thrown in for the middle kilometre because it's perfectly flat and I just wanted to stretch the legs. Strange that despite doing maintenance miles, my body already feels slightly alien at that pace and definitely not attuned to it in the way I was about a month ago hunting the PB.

Proper training starts again next week. Might actually buy a headtorch.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,485
  • J.F.T.96
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18413 on: Today at 10:39:56 AM »
I just enjoy a moan 😉

I'll pick up again. Despite me massively getting my calculations wrong last night and finishing my interval run (with a cool down) over a mile from home 😂😂
Logged
I'm running Shropshire Way and Chicago marathon for bowel cancer in 2020.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdavidroberts

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,972
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #18414 on: Today at 11:04:27 AM »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:39:56 AM
I just enjoy a moan 😉

I'll pick up again. Despite me massively getting my calculations wrong last night and finishing my interval run (with a cool down) over a mile from home 😂😂
Has happened to the best of us!

I remember when I had been running for about a year (this was around 6/7 years ago) and was planning to do my longest ever run at that point - 15 miles. I planned the route out on google and set off - into an area I didn't know brilliantly as this was at Uni when I'd just moved from halls to the town.

About 6 miles in I took a turn I believed was the correct route (it wasn't) and carried merrily on my way. I started to get a bit concerned around 10 miles in, thinking I didn't feel like I was turning back towards home. I carried on for a bit under the idea that I didn't know the area well and should I carry on, surely it would drop me out at the road I was expecting near to my new digs. It did not. I finally came out somewhere I recognised, about 14 miles in, and recognised the area. I realised I was a good 8 - 9 miles from home. I felt okay physically but was annoyed at myself and a bit exasperated. I headed back the only way I knew (starting to physically break down at about 18 miles total) and virtually hobbled home the last few miles, clocking 22.8 miles total - to this day still the longest distance I've ever done and a good 9 miles further than I'd ever ran at that stage. Was a physical wreck for days after, problems everywhere.

Taught me a lesson though. I bought a watch shortly after  ;D
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Pages: 1 ... 456 457 458 459 460 [461]   Go Up
« previous next »
 