A lifetime goal achieved today. Valencia Marathon in 2:58:28. Ecstatic and stunned.
Raul: fantastic mate! Made up for you, many congratulations!
Akshay that's awesome mate well done!
Raul!: Really made me smile when I stumbled across this on Strava; been avoiding all things running while injured and just ventured on Strava again after a couple of weeks back on the road. Brilliant splits; you must have known you'd nailed it with a couple of miles to go. Are you at VLM next year? You've definitely got the option in 2021 now though :-)
Fantastic that Raul, write up incoming?
A lifetime goal achieved today. Valencia Marathon in 2:58:28. Ecstatic and stunned.

Incredible work. Sub 3 with a lot to spare!
Raul: so pleased for you mate - that's a fantastic performance and such a well executed race. You nailed the training and I'm so glad the day lived up to expectations!
brilliant
My race went better than expected at the weekend - I ended up winning the Salisbury Plain Marathon in 3:39

It was a fairly tough trail course with a few sharp climbs, lots of mud, some fords/river crossings and background music of tanks, guns and troops being abused by their commanders!

Quite a surreal experience and to put it into context there were only 200 starters and 180 finishers so a very small field. Still it was nice to pick up a trophy for the first time.
Meant to come on here to congratulate you but got side tracked 
 
OK, I'm in. Time to learn how to run.
Good to hear Col - good luck!
Has anyone done the Reading Half before? I need to sign up to something to get motivated again and Ive heard its nice and flat so keen to try a different one to see if my past excuses still hold up or if Im just not cut out for any half marathon!
Nick: I've done Reading a couple of times. Its a good fast course with a massive field of runners and lots of support on the route. There is one hill about 10 miles in or so but apart from that its only small inclines.
Dead easy, one foot in front of the other. Repeat.

In all seriousness this is a great thread. We've all gone from nothing to running long distances and there is a massive variety of ability (thats code for we aren't all sub 3 hour marathon weirdos 😉)

Alan, unreal. I know I saw it on Strava and honestly thought I'd posted on here, but must feel great. Look forward to you winning all the races now.

Chicago ballot results today, almost don't want to get in seeing as next year is shaping up to be expensive already.

You know fine well I'll get in now.

Edit. obviously I'm in. Ha ha
mainly doing treadmill work and the odd saturday park run

theres a setting on the treadmill for a run. the haleakala run

its set for 30 mins 11 seconds so i always try for atleast 5k, its hard as for about 8 mins you gradually go up an increasing elevation. then for nearly 10 mins it goes to 5 or 6% then back to 2.5 before going downhill. last monday i covered 5.4km whereas i usually only do 5 so that was pleasing.

another 5.5k today on a flat run. 26.50 for a 5k and the last 500 metres was in 2 mins 20.

gonna hopefully get at least 3 more sessions in this week
Park run I beat my pb by 30 seconds. 27.11 for 5k

Towards end a fella pushing a buggy was haring up behind me and i just about kept him behind

For good measure I played 5 a side straight after
Good work Hellrazor - sounds like you are getting back into it nicely.

Mark - it was a nice surprise but not sure about winning all the races now!

I'm just keeping the legs ticking over now - not doing a great deal other than short runs. Got the Wintercross Ultra on 28th which is my last race of the year - 45 miles and its looking pretty wet and muddy. Part of the course was flooded but hopefully it'll clear this week as there's good weather forecast down south.
Just a quick check in to say that I finished the Winter Cross 45mi Ultra in 6hr 34min which was good enough for 5th place.

Tough course with 27mi on a very muddy, slippery South Downs Way - there was a few close shaves on slippery chalk downhills but managed to keep my feet just!

Nice way to finish the year.
As I said on Facebook, 5th are you Arsenal in disguise?
Had a cracking 2019 running wise..PB at 5k 10k and half, and another sub 3 marathon at Chester.

17.49 5k
37.38 10k
1.22.38 hm

