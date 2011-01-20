was privileged as a child to see the Aeroflot Illyushin and Tupolev passenger aircraft on an almost daily basis. they were so unique in design. the small one with the glass nose, the other larger one with the 3 engines on the tail and another one with 2 engines on either side of the tail. then there was the bigger Illyushin one that was slightly similar to your average boeing 767 but looked cooler



also saw the concorde regularly. was flown around here alot in the early 90s on training exercises. I have never seen or heard anything like that. the whole house would shake when it passed over.



Still see the Antonov AN-225 every now and again.



as mentioned altready, its sad how generic and bland aircraft designs have become as the years pass. was definitely spoilt as a kid to be able to witness the aircraft i mentioned above.



