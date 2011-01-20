Real shame that all commercial airlines look pretty much the same these days. They've even got rid of tri-jets in the main.



Look at that. Lockheed SuperConstellation - that's space age.







Agreed.Efficiency and econmy has driven design decisions over the last two decades.Quad jets are pretty much gone, with the 747 becoming a rare sight in the passenger space. A380, magnificent as it is, is on its way out. A340 is also in operation but is pretty much done due to its economics.Tri jets have been gone for a while, with the only one in service being the MD 11, which is only used as a cargo aircraft by the likes of Fedex. A pity, the 727 had amazing climb peformance and looked the part.Lockheed Tristar is probably the best designed aircraft of the last 50 years, with tech way ahead of its time. What a beauty.