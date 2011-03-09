« previous next »
Author Topic: university challenge tonight  (Read 4840 times)

Re: university challenge tonight
« Reply #40 on: February 10, 2022, 02:07:53 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on February  8, 2022, 12:06:23 pm
RIP Bambi



Wonder who'll get the Babycham gig.
Re: university challenge tonight
« Reply #41 on: February 10, 2022, 03:09:08 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on February  8, 2022, 11:09:59 am
RIP Bamber Gascoigne who has passed away aged 87

Another name from as far back as i can remember leaves us. :(

Bamber Gascoigne was to higher education, what Stirling Moss was to driving fast. "Who do you think you are? Bamber Gascoigne?..." was the standard response to any sign of intellect. The perfect examples being Steve Heighway (Big Bamber) and Brian Hall (Little Bamber) who both finished university degrees before plating for Liverpool.
Re: university challenge tonight
« Reply #42 on: February 10, 2022, 03:20:17 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on February 10, 2022, 02:07:53 pm
Wonder who'll get the Babycham gig.

Don't know but I'll never forgive him for the porn film he did
Re: university challenge tonight
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 09:01:11 pm »
Durham University team the most 'Tory' I've seen in a while.

c*nts won.
Re: university challenge tonight
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 09:23:35 pm »
They didn't know what the ERM was though. Even I knew that.
Re: university challenge tonight
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 09:32:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:23:35 pm
They didn't know what the ERM was though. Even I knew that.

A dyslexic REM tribute band?
Re: university challenge tonight
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 10:18:18 pm »
;D

I was quite pleased with that one too, I usually only get the sports or arts questions right.
Re: university challenge tonight
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 10:23:48 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:18:18 pm
;D

I was quite pleased with that one too, I usually only get the sports or arts questions right.

What is it? Im either stupid or Durham Uni level smart.
Re: university challenge tonight
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 10:31:53 pm »
Exchange Rate Mechanism. I was surprised the Durham Tories didn't get that.
Re: university challenge tonight
« Reply #49 on: Today at 11:15:27 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:31:53 pm
Exchange Rate Mechanism. I was surprised the Durham Tories didn't get that.


They couldn't get who the Labour leader was for the 1992 GE either. One said "Is that too late for it be Foot" (and said 'Foot' with a sneer... although I might have projected that  :D)

The girl on the right (as we look at it) had that habit, when they were discussing possible answers, of reeling off a few guesses and then, when they get it wrong and the correct answer is read out, giving one of those exaggerated "Oh, of course!" self-scoldings, as if the fuck she knew it really.

Re: university challenge tonight
« Reply #50 on: Today at 11:48:08 am »


Saw this episode on MTV way back in the day and found the above absurdly amusing...
Re: university challenge tonight
« Reply #51 on: Today at 11:54:01 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:23:35 pm
They didn't know what the ERM was though. Even I knew that.

Me thought their first album was whack and to be honest me hate all indie music.
