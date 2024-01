Generally just evict spiders, but the other night - like at midnight - noticed this huge one, thick body but also dead long legs, easily two inches - sitting in the corner of me bathroom ceiling. Think it got in through the air vent



Spray of Right Guard in the face did nothing to bring him down to capturing or smushing height. Stood on me footstool and used a Stooges LP to knock him into the toilet.



Cheers Iggy