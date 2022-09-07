Just gone up to bed and spotted a huge spider on the bottom corner of the bed which Paul had to remove.



I don't mind them, I'd quite happily have left it but Paul would have absolutely freaked out if he'd known or god forbid, crawled across his face during the night 😂



He had to get rid of one a couple of weeks ago from the extractor fan in the bathroom. Again I'd have left it but Paul would have walked straight into it if he'd gone to the loo in the night 😂



He's just been moaning about why I always ask him to get rid of them when I know how terrified of them he is 🤷