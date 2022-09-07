« previous next »
Spiders....  (Read 135719 times)

Re: Spiders....
Good to hear Spidey survived 👍
Re: Spiders....
Quote from: reddebs on September  7, 2022, 07:47:19 pm
Good to hear Spidey survived 👍
😊👍  🕷️
Re: Spiders....
One in the shower this morning, not what i needed when slightly hungover after watching last nights shit performance
Re: Spiders....
Quote from: Son of Spion on September  7, 2022, 01:04:15 pm
:)

I wouldn't hurt him. He was there first. I'm on his patch.

I operate a catch and release policy. 😀🕷️

I also operate a catch and release policy.unless its one of the big hairy ones that sprint across the floor and at first you think its a small mouse. In which case if its heading under the furniture I may have to reluctantly smash it with whatever is at hand. Sorry but I cant carry on as normal if I know its hiding near me.
Re: Spiders....
One huge fucker ran down the curtains right by my head last night while I was having my tea!
Managed to lasso it, throw a saddle on it, and ride it out to the garden  :D
Re: Spiders....
It's that time of the year when they all emerge from random places and say hello, isn't it :)
Re: Spiders....
Just gone up to bed and spotted a huge spider on the bottom corner of the bed which Paul had to remove.

I don't mind them, I'd quite happily have left it but Paul would have absolutely freaked out if he'd known or god forbid, crawled across his face during the night 😂

He had to get rid of one a couple of weeks ago from the extractor fan in the bathroom.  Again I'd have left it but Paul would have walked straight into it if he'd gone to the loo in the night 😂

He's just been moaning about why I always ask him to get rid of them when I know how terrified of them he is 🤷
Re: Spiders....
Do we have a type of funnel web spiders in the UK? 

We've seen loads of what look like their web structure on our evening walk earlier that I've not noticed before 🤷
Re: Spiders....
Used to date a lass who collected spiders, had them all over.

Corners, windows. Named them, the lot

I found it.. Difficult. Wasn't a deal breaker

I dunno man. I know people scared of them.

Not saying she was right but she had a point.

After four months in the new place I've yet to see a single spider. That's a plus to many but... Bloody little flies

Have to do the hard work myself
Re: Spiders....
Quote from: reddebs on July 21, 2023, 06:30:01 pm
Do we have a type of funnel web spiders in the UK? 

We've seen loads of what look like their web structure on our evening walk earlier that I've not noticed before 🤷

Is it like this? This is the web of a labyrinth spider, found in coastal areas around Wales and the South of England

Re: Spiders....
Quote from: rob1966 on July 22, 2023, 10:59:17 am
Is it like this? This is the web of a labyrinth spider, found in coastal areas around Wales and the South of England




Them's the ones Rob.  Dozens of them and I actually managed to get a decent pic of the spider emerging from their tunnel.
Re: Spiders....
Quote from: John C on September 23, 2022, 11:19:33 pm
It's that time of the year when they all emerge from random places and say hello, isn't it :)

They've been emerging since April this year.
Re: Spiders....
Quote from: ToneLa on July 21, 2023, 06:48:42 pm
Used to date a lass who collected spiders, had them all over.

Corners, windows. Named them, the lot

I found it.. Difficult. Wasn't a deal breaker

I dunno man. I know people scared of them.

Not saying she was right but she had a point.

After four months in the new place I've yet to see a single spider. That's a plus to many but... Bloody little flies

Have to do the hard work myself

There was a poster on here who used to collect snakes/spiders etc and post the stuff on here.  Really interesting to see but not sure I'd have gone for a visit.  Think he was in the USA and his username reflected that and he had to get rid of his collection as he'd just had his 1st child.
Re: Spiders....
Quote from: Ziltoid on July 25, 2023, 10:47:06 am
There was a poster on here who used to collect snakes/spiders etc and post the stuff on here.  Really interesting to see but not sure I'd have gone for a visit.  Think he was in the USA and his username reflected that and he had to get rid of his collection as he'd just had his 1st child.

GalaSupporter? He was deffo in the states when he started the thread, he mentions a place in Florida for anti-venom if he ever got bitten

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=233998.0

Quote from: reddebs on July 22, 2023, 11:05:06 am


Them's the ones Rob.  Dozens of them and I actually managed to get a decent pic of the spider emerging from their tunnel.

Thought so, seen a few of them myself around beaches
Re: Spiders....
Quote from: Ziltoid on July 25, 2023, 10:47:06 am
There was a poster on here who used to collect snakes/spiders etc and post the stuff on here.  Really interesting to see but not sure I'd have gone for a visit.  Think he was in the USA and his username reflected that and he had to get rid of his collection as he'd just had his 1st child.

Reminded me that my old boss had a pet tarantula. She invited us a few of us round to hers once. Was triple checking the kid was on the tank the whole time! She also had a fucking toilet seat with tarantula prints all over it. At least I had an excuse for pissing all over the seat.
Re: Spiders....
Quote from: rob1966 on July 25, 2023, 11:06:41 am
GalaSupporter? He was deffo in the states when he started the thread, he mentions a place in Florida for anti-venom if he ever got bitten

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=233998.0

Thought so, seen a few of them myself around beaches

Cheers Rob, that's the bloke.
Re: Spiders....
They're back. 🕷️🕸️

September is here and it's sexy time for spiders.

I've just had to catch and evict a monster.
Re: Spiders....
There's fucking loads of them about.....massive gits.
Re: Spiders....
Quote from: Son of Spion on September  6, 2023, 11:36:24 pm
They're back. 🕷️🕸️

September is here and it's sexy time for spiders.

I've just had to catch and evict a monster.

Theyre great. I let them be to catch the flies.
Re: Spiders....
Quote from: Son of Spion on September  6, 2023, 11:36:24 pm
They're back. 🕷️🕸️

September is here and it's sexy time for spiders.

I've just had to catch and evict a monster.

Its the most wonderful horrific time of the year!
Re: Spiders....
There's one on the ceiling in my office, directly above my head.  Hasn't moved for a day, maybe he's sleeping?
Re: Spiders....
I've only seen one decent sized spider in ages, this was running across the carpet the other day, but disappeared under the couch and I couldn't be arsed searching for it. We've loads of cellar spiders in the garage now, they also wander into the house, so I think these are killing the house spiders.
Re: Spiders....
Quote from: Peabee on September  7, 2023, 02:46:53 am
Theyre great. I let them be to catch the flies.
I'd have left it alone only the dog would have had it if I'd left it. He was already trying to get a crane fly. Spidey was on the carpet, so no chance if the dog investigates him, which he would have.

They're everywhere just now. I was washing the car yesterday and even had one that kept trying to attach its web from a bush to my wing mirror even though I broke it each time I walked past. I go to put something in the bin and get a face full of spider web. Do some work in the garden .. face full of spider web.

They're having a ball out there. 🕷️🕸️
Re: Spiders....
Quote from: rob1966 on September  7, 2023, 09:52:41 am
I've only seen one decent sized spider in ages, this was running across the carpet the other day, but disappeared under the couch and I couldn't be arsed searching for it. We've loads of cellar spiders in the garage now, they also wander into the house, so I think these are killing the house spiders.

I still dont know how thats logistically possible! Puny little twats.
Re: Spiders....
Found what I think is a big zebra spider (Are these common around the UK?), massive web next to the garage. It couldn't stay there as I needed to get the bins past, so I moved him to a new spot just outside on of the windows I open a lot, as flies always come in. Hoping he does his job and webs it up well enough to catch them.
Re: Spiders....
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 02:26:20 pm
Found what I think is a big zebra spider (Are these common around the UK?), massive web next to the garage. It couldn't stay there as I needed to get the bins past, so I moved him to a new spot just outside on of the windows I open a lot, as flies always come in. Hoping he does his job and webs it up well enough to catch them.

Found mainly in England, they're only tiny though, 5 to 9mm.  They're jumping spiders, they look like they are twitching when they move, we get them in the house

If its bigger than the 9mm max and spinning huge webs, its probably a banded garden spider - we have them in our garden, the spin massive webs between the bushes and other things, they're about 20 to 25mm in size
Re: Spiders....
Painted the wooden trim around the extension yesterday before the weather set in, pair of huge harvestmen came out from under the gutter. Must have been a good 6 inches legspan. Hope they waited till the gloss had dried before they went back home.
Re: Spiders....
Love them...vital in regulating your domestic ecosystem...just leave them to it
Re: Spiders....
Re: Spiders....
Whats Alberto Aquilani got to do with this?
Re: Spiders....
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:05:30 am
Love them...vital in regulating your domestic ecosystem...just leave them to it

Those, my good man, are the ramblings of a lunatic.

I would gladly leave them to it, as long as I dont have to look at the terrifying fuckers.

And the domestic ecosystem in our living room needs no regulating, thank you very much.

So i will continue to bravely tuck the bottom of my kecks into my socks, and exterminate the eight legged freaks by any means that does not require me to be within 5 feet of them at the time of their demise.

Re: Spiders....
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 11:22:05 am
Those, my good man, are the ramblings of a lunatic.

I would gladly leave them to it, as long as I dont have to look at the terrifying fuckers.

And the domestic ecosystem in our living room needs no regulating, thank you very much.

So i will continue to bravely tuck the bottom of my kecks into my socks, and exterminate the eight legged freaks by any means that does not require me to be within 5 feet of them at the time of their demise.



 ;D they honestly don't bother me mate....have always happily shared my gaffs / cars with them........mozzys and wasps on the other hand
Re: Spiders....
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 02:37:37 pm
;D they honestly don't bother me mate....have always happily shared my gaffs / cars with them........mozzys and wasps on the other hand


Is there a size that makes you think too big? I dont mind anything up to about the size of a 50p (including legs!)but Id theres something bigger than that in the same room as me, one of us has to leave through a window (normally me).
Re: Spiders....
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 02:37:37 pm
;D they honestly don't bother me mate....have always happily shared my gaffs / cars with them........mozzys and wasps on the other hand


I usually leave them to it as well, they're great for snagging small flies and bugs.  Although the little woodlouse graveyard one my spider bros has left in the corner of the hallway really needs sorting.
Re: Spiders....
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 02:37:37 pm
;D they honestly don't bother me mate....have always happily shared my gaffs / cars with them........mozzys and wasps on the other hand

Weirdo  ;D

If a spider were to make an appearance in my car, I would happily drive at full tilt into a line of queuing toddlers, if it would ensure the ejection of the arachnid from the vehicle. The kids would be acceptable collateral damage, as far as I'm concerned.

And this exchange has genuinely just reminded me that last week I gallantly killed a giant fucker in the living room with the wet end of a mop that I was too panicked to have wrung out first. Following my usual "belt and braces" approach to such matters, the corpse was then weighted down underneath a very heavy floor lamp, just in case the sneaky twat was playing dead.

Just remembered it must still there. Fucking hopefully.
Re: Spiders....
New species of trapdoor spider found a few months back.  worra fucker that is

Re: Spiders....
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 04:17:20 pm
New species of trapdoor spider found a few months back.  worra fucker that is I am for posting such an horrific image


