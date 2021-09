Iím just struggling to comprehend how this bastard squeezed through the grill to get up. Anyone, heís gone now, no thanks to me.



You've seen one squeeze into a car through a locked trunk. A plug hole is a piece of piss for these guys.Case in point, I was just about to run a bath for myself this morning only to find one of the spindly legged types had got into my tub. I think he'd only just clambered in. Probably sneaked in due to the heavy rain, but I marched him straight back into the garden.Going to have to put the plugs in now, but they'll probably just come on through the overflow drain. Hopefully when I'm not in there!