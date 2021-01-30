« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spiders....  (Read 99695 times)

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,532
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #1920 on: January 30, 2021, 10:54:00 pm »
Quote from: Brissyred on January 30, 2021, 11:12:21 am
It's a golden orb, was about 100mm long.

That's 10cm, 4 inches *shudders*
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline kopite321

  • Bi-polar skyscraper
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 477
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #1921 on: March 22, 2021, 06:30:47 am »
Logged
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.

Offline Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 665
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #1922 on: March 22, 2021, 07:17:39 am »
Oh My God
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,949
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #1923 on: March 22, 2021, 07:52:46 am »
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,995
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #1924 on: March 22, 2021, 08:03:25 am »
Haha, I mean, joking aside if that was your house what would you do? Id cry. And then move out.

That article said theres not more, theyre just coming up from underground and wherever else they live. I do t think Id ever sleep again!
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,785
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #1925 on: March 22, 2021, 08:36:24 am »
Can't see why people would go to / live in Australia. It's like a torture room in saw.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,532
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #1926 on: March 22, 2021, 03:59:12 pm »




Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,949
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #1927 on: March 22, 2021, 04:21:26 pm »
Imagine the swarms of flies if them spiders all died?

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 22, 2021, 08:03:25 am
Haha, I mean, joking aside if that was your house what would you do? Id cry. And then move out.

That article said theres not more, theyre just coming up from underground and wherever else they live. I do t think Id ever sleep again!

I'd get someone in to catch as many as they could then get the house fumigated to kill what they couldn't find.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,995
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #1928 on: March 22, 2021, 04:59:50 pm »
That last gif! Cant even take a dump in relaxation mode. Is nothing sacred?
Logged

Offline Lad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,353
  • Walton Vale Boot Boys
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #1929 on: March 22, 2021, 07:11:39 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 22, 2021, 04:59:50 pm
That last gif! Cant even take a dump in relaxation mode. Is nothing sacred?

That toilet does look a bit of a shithole though. A right shithouse.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,696
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #1930 on: March 22, 2021, 07:24:20 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 22, 2021, 04:59:50 pm
That last gif! Cant even take a dump in relaxation mode. Is nothing sacred?

Clive James had some great tales about toilet dwelling Aussie spiders.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,995
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #1931 on: March 22, 2021, 07:46:43 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 22, 2021, 07:24:20 pm
Clive James had some great tales about toilet dwelling Aussie spiders.

Ive read stories about people being bitten by redbacks multiple times on the arse and scrotum. Oof!

But how does a huntsman or whatever that is fit under the seat?!
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,532
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #1932 on: March 22, 2021, 07:50:49 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 22, 2021, 07:46:43 pm
Ive read stories about people being bitten by redbacks multiple times on the arse and scrotum. Oof!

But how does a huntsman or whatever that is fit under the seat?!

Same way a huntsman does this.

Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,657
  • YNWA
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #1933 on: Yesterday at 10:57:10 am »
Logged

Offline Roopy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 738
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #1934 on: Today at 02:22:27 am »
Yep - spiders and god damn snakes in Australia.

In football training whenever a ball gets hoofed into the bushes we basically just cut our losses.

Ain't nobody going into a bush at night time to fetch a football when there's a genuine threat from an Eastern Brown Snake or some god damn spider like a Red Back.

Not long ago we had training - probably about 25 of us - and I went to fetch a ball that got kicked across the neighbouring pitch.

As I'm running I see this snake just lift itself up behind the ball - an Eastern Brown - I stopped and bolted back to where all the boys were.

Just to show u how ballsy these snakes are - it decided to slither about 50 metres and charged at us, no fucks given that its 1 v 25. We were throwing the corner flags, balls & our bags at it and it actually had half of us cornered against a fence - luckily the groundsmen saw and saved our asses.
Logged

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #1935 on: Today at 03:36:58 am »
Quote from: Roopy on Today at 02:22:27 am
Yep - spiders and god damn snakes in Australia.

In football training whenever a ball gets hoofed into the bushes we basically just cut our losses.

Ain't nobody going into a bush at night time to fetch a football when there's a genuine threat from an Eastern Brown Snake or some god damn spider like a Red Back.

Not long ago we had training - probably about 25 of us - and I went to fetch a ball that got kicked across the neighbouring pitch.

As I'm running I see this snake just lift itself up behind the ball - an Eastern Brown - I stopped and bolted back to where all the boys were.

Just to show u how ballsy these snakes are - it decided to slither about 50 metres and charged at us, no fucks given that its 1 v 25. We were throwing the corner flags, balls & our bags at it and it actually had half of us cornered against a fence - luckily the groundsmen saw and saved our asses.

I was filling the water up for the chickens the other day, leaned over the hose reel to turn the water on and saw something move out of the corner of my eye.
Looked down and this was coming out. Shit myself and backed away. Was only a green tree snake but they can still give a nasty bite.

Logged

Offline WEST HAM PAUL

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,556
  • I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #1936 on: Today at 05:33:21 am »
Dead snake found a couple of weeks ago . Its just the other side of the fence in next doors garden
Told it was a water python not poisonous but can get huge

Im no fan of snakes or creepy crawlers

The snake was dead & next door grows vegetables in the boxes & weve seen rats there before & speaking to a mate who had a water python as a pet he reckons its coiled round to kill a rat but the rat had been able to chew into the snake & kill it


As mentioned above you never go walking into bushes or long grass or put your hand in nooks & crannies spiders might live . I always put gloves on & closed in footwear when gardening
Logged
Fortunes Always Hiding. 

And The Sun Shines Now

Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 pm
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,995
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #1937 on: Today at 07:32:28 am »
Grim! Didnt think I was scared of snakes but that would be different if they were in my garden (or house!).

I remember doing some trip into the bush where we camped out near Uluru. Each night we had to collect firewood and me and my mar were stomping round the bush looking for dead trees and logs etc. Read up shortly after to be very careful doing that as snakes liked to nest in them.
Logged

Online Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,354
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #1938 on: Today at 08:50:30 am »
Quote from: Roopy on Today at 02:22:27 am
Yep - spiders and god damn snakes in Australia.

In football training whenever a ball gets hoofed into the bushes we basically just cut our losses.

Ain't nobody going into a bush at night time to fetch a football when there's a genuine threat from an Eastern Brown Snake or some god damn spider like a Red Back.

Not long ago we had training - probably about 25 of us - and I went to fetch a ball that got kicked across the neighbouring pitch.

As I'm running I see this snake just lift itself up behind the ball - an Eastern Brown - I stopped and bolted back to where all the boys were.

Just to show u how ballsy these snakes are - it decided to slither about 50 metres and charged at us, no fucks given that its 1 v 25. We were throwing the corner flags, balls & our bags at it and it actually had half of us cornered against a fence - luckily the groundsmen saw and saved our asses.


Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,070
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #1939 on: Today at 09:07:16 am »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 05:33:21 am
Dead snake found a couple of weeks ago . Its just the other side of the fence in next doors garden
Told it was a water python not poisonous but can get huge

Im no fan of snakes or creepy crawlers

The snake was dead & next door grows vegetables in the boxes & weve seen rats there before & speaking to a mate who had a water python as a pet he reckons its coiled round to kill a rat but the rat had been able to chew into the snake & kill it


As mentioned above you never go walking into bushes or long grass or put your hand in nooks & crannies spiders might live . I always put gloves on & closed in footwear when gardening

Is this in the UK? Fuck me, I would literally run to another part of the country if I found that in my garden.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,532
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #1940 on: Today at 09:32:08 am »
Quote from: Roopy on Today at 02:22:27 am
Yep - spiders and god damn snakes in Australia.

In football training whenever a ball gets hoofed into the bushes we basically just cut our losses.

Ain't nobody going into a bush at night time to fetch a football when there's a genuine threat from an Eastern Brown Snake or some god damn spider like a Red Back.

Not long ago we had training - probably about 25 of us - and I went to fetch a ball that got kicked across the neighbouring pitch.

As I'm running I see this snake just lift itself up behind the ball - an Eastern Brown - I stopped and bolted back to where all the boys were.

Just to show u how ballsy these snakes are - it decided to slither about 50 metres and charged at us, no fucks given that its 1 v 25. We were throwing the corner flags, balls & our bags at it and it actually had half of us cornered against a fence - luckily the groundsmen saw and saved our asses.

So the key to becoming a millionaire in Australia is to become a football manufacturer?
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline WEST HAM PAUL

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,556
  • I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #1941 on: Today at 11:26:15 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:07:16 am
Is this in the UK? Fuck me, I would literally run to another part of the country if I found that in my garden.


Luckily for you Im in Darwin Australia 😎👍
Logged
Fortunes Always Hiding. 

And The Sun Shines Now

Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 pm
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,070
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #1942 on: Today at 11:33:15 am »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 11:26:15 am

Luckily for you Im in Darwin Australia 😎👍

Oh thank god. I've just went back a couple of pages out of morbid curiosity and I am shitting myself at some of the things I have just seen.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,995
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #1943 on: Today at 11:37:01 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:33:15 am
Oh thank god. I've just went back a couple of pages out of morbid curiosity and I am shitting myself at some of the things I have just seen.

I dont think you get too many pythons in the world round here Andy!

At least the pythons arent venomous although wouldnt fancy waking up to see one wrapping itself around me!
Logged

Offline Roopy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 738
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #1944 on: Today at 02:29:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:32:08 am
So the key to becoming a millionaire in Australia is to become a football manufacturer?

Haha you're on to something.

In the end we've introduce a simple rule - you boot the ball into the bushes you go fetch it. If you don't want to fetch it - you buy the club a new ball.

Shooting has coincidentally approved amongst the squad.
Logged

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #1945 on: Today at 03:21:07 pm »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 05:33:21 am
Dead snake found a couple of weeks ago . Its just the other side of the fence in next doors garden
Told it was a water python not poisonous but can get huge

Im no fan of snakes or creepy crawlers

The snake was dead & next door grows vegetables in the boxes & weve seen rats there before & speaking to a mate who had a water python as a pet he reckons its coiled round to kill a rat but the rat had been able to chew into the snake & kill it


As mentioned above you never go walking into bushes or long grass or put your hand in nooks & crannies spiders might live . I always put gloves on & closed in footwear when gardening

Agreed fuck that
Same here in Texas.
Its the snakes on the golf course.
Water moccasins etc. Those fuckers can smell you 500yards away on the tee.
They like to come out later in the day, sunbathe in the middle of the cart path on the bridges over water. Doesnt give 2 fucks.

If I hit my ball in bushes or near water. Take a drop. Not going looking, fuck that.
Others will go in have a look. Yeah no thanks

Brown recluse is the spider that also doesnt give 2 fucks and like to hide in closets etc.
Vacuum cleaner with a long attachment for closets etc

Just had a pool put in the back yard. Lets see how many snakes decide to claim it. Along with the spiders and scorpions

But its the copperheads and water moccasins that scare the shit out of me on a golf course. No fear those bastards
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,949
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #1946 on: Today at 03:25:09 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:33:15 am
Oh thank god. I've just went back a couple of pages out of morbid curiosity and I am shitting myself at some of the things I have just seen.

I've relatives who live nr Bournemouth, I was up at theirs one day by their lake and our kid told me not to go in the boathouse as there was an adder living in there. Its unlikely that you will die from the bite, but the Adder is the UKs only venemous snake.

Snakes in the City on discovery is fun. English fella and his missus in SA run around catching Black Mambas and spitting Cobras for a living. They catch and release them.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,696
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #1947 on: Today at 03:39:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:25:09 pm
I've relatives who live nr Bournemouth, I was up at theirs one day by their lake and our kid told me not to go in the boathouse as there was an adder living in there. Its unlikely that you will die from the bite, but the Adder is the UKs only venemous snake.

Snakes in the City on discovery is fun. English fella and his missus in SA run around catching Black Mambas and spitting Cobras for a living. They catch and release them.

There's warning signs foe adders at Colomendy Country Park. Never seen one though on my walks up to the Devil's Gorge.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,995
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #1948 on: Today at 03:54:02 pm »
I was always told snakes are shy and try and avoid contact with humans. So youre meant to make a bit of noise and commotion and theyll slink away. But then just like the people, seems like the Aussie ones are aggressive little fuckers.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,949
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #1949 on: Today at 04:08:27 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:54:02 pm
I was always told snakes are shy and try and avoid contact with humans. So youre meant to make a bit of noise and commotion and theyll slink away. But then just like the people, seems like the Aussie ones are aggressive little fuckers.

Black Mambas are as well, make a hell of a noise too.

Remember Gala on here? He had a death adder or two, in the top 5 most venemous snakes in the world.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,532
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #1950 on: Today at 06:17:06 pm »
Quote from: Roopy on Today at 02:29:46 pm
Haha you're on to something.

In the end we've introduce a simple rule - you boot the ball into the bushes you go fetch it. If you don't want to fetch it - you buy the club a new ball.

Shooting has coincidentally approved amongst the squad.

Sounds like Jurgen should get some shrubbery put in at Kirkby and buy some exotic animals to hide in them for our strikers. ;D
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,949
Re: Spiders....
« Reply #1951 on: Today at 06:22:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:17:06 pm
Sounds like Jurgen should get some shrubbery put in at Kirkby and buy some exotic animals to hide in them for our strikers. ;D

There's plenty of things in Northwood to be scared of without needing to import anything ;)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Up
« previous next »
 