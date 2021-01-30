Dead snake found a couple of weeks ago . Its just the other side of the fence in next doors garden
Told it was a water python not poisonous but can get huge
Im no fan of snakes or creepy crawlers
The snake was dead & next door grows vegetables in the boxes & weve seen rats there before & speaking to a mate who had a water python as a pet he reckons its coiled round to kill a rat but the rat had been able to chew into the snake & kill it
As mentioned above you never go walking into bushes or long grass or put your hand in nooks & crannies spiders might live . I always put gloves on & closed in footwear when gardening
Agreed fuck that
Same here in Texas.
Its the snakes on the golf course.
Water moccasins etc. Those fuckers can smell you 500yards away on the tee.
They like to come out later in the day, sunbathe in the middle of the cart path on the bridges over water. Doesnt give 2 fucks.
If I hit my ball in bushes or near water. Take a drop. Not going looking, fuck that.
Others will go in have a look. Yeah no thanks
Brown recluse is the spider that also doesnt give 2 fucks and like to hide in closets etc.
Vacuum cleaner with a long attachment for closets etc
Just had a pool put in the back yard. Lets see how many snakes decide to claim it. Along with the spiders and scorpions
But its the copperheads and water moccasins that scare the shit out of me on a golf course. No fear those bastards